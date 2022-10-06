Read full article on original website
Vermonter flees cops, possessed drugs, police say
A Vermont man was arrested on Sunday. Brent Poczobut, 36, of Rutland faces several charges after police said he ran from them and impeded their attempts to arrest him.
Rutland man facing multiple charges
CLARENDON — A 36-year-old man from Rutland is facing multiple charges following an incident in Clarendon yesterday. Police say they observed a motor vehicle violation and attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop at around 12:20 a.m. The vehicle allegedly accelerated and drove in a grossly negligent manner including...
Driver charged after crashing box truck in Middlebury, fleeing scene
WATERBURY — A 42-year-old man from Hinesburg was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Waterbury on Friday. Authorities were notified of a hit-and-run crash on Main Street at around 2:30 p.m. According to the report, a box truck crashed into an unoccupied vehicle that had been...
Police: Driver charged after racing another vehicle, crashing in Williston
WILLISTON — A 74-year-old man from Waterbury was cited for grossly negligent operation following a crash in Williston last month. On September 21, authorities were notified of a crash on I-89 at around 12:20 p.m. While en route to the scene, troopers were advised that one of the vehicles...
Two men arrested following fatal ATV crash
SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont men are facing charges following a fatal ATV crash, that left a teenage girl dead. This comes after two ATV’s were stolen in September, leading to the crash that killed 19-year-old Samantha Henderson of Lyndon. On Saturday, Vermont state police conducted a search...
Driver charged after doing 121 mph, running from police on Danby
DANBY — A 20-year-old man from Wallingford is facing multiple charges following an incident in Danby yesterday. Police say they observed a vehicle operating at an extremely high rate of speed south on US 7 at around 5:45 p.m. Troopers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop when the...
Suspects in separate Rutland robberies arrested
Two suspects connected to separate robbery incidents in Rutland have been arrested on Wednesday.
Police investigating shooting incident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Police are still investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Springfield on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of gunshots being fired in the area of Valley Street at around 1:50 a.m. State Police responded to the area and were not able to locate any witnesses or...
Six vehicle pileup on I-89 Saturday
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A fiery six vehicle crash on I-89 Saturday morning sent several motorists to the hospital and snarled traffic for hours. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-89 just before noon Saturday near exit 11 in Richmond. State Police say the traffic slowed, then stopped for construction, when a Freightliner truck’s brakes apparently failed and could not stop. The truck barreled into five other vehicles, touching off a fire. One of the vehicles was a mini-van with a pregnant mother and family inside. All the occupants were able to escape the flames. Richmond, Bolton, and Williston Fire Departments responded to the scene to put out the flames along with Essex and UVM Rescue. Richmond Rescue says one of those motorists injuries is critical, four others transported considered non-life threatening.
Man arrested for domestic assault in Royalton
ROYALTON — A 38-year-old man was cited following an incident in Royalton on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight at around 8:25 p.m. Police allege that Michael Rice, of Royalton, had caused fear of serious injury to a family or household member, restrained them, and prevented them from contacting emergency services.
Single-vehicle crash in Grafton
GRAFTON — A 23-year-old man was involved in a crash in Grafton early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash that took place on Vermont Route 121 at around 1:50 a.m. According to the report, Terran J. Williams, of Grafton, was operating a 2005 Honda...
Police investigating shooting at Comfort Inn in White River Junction
HARTFORD, Vt. — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting at the Comfort Inn in White River Junction that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Police say the shooting happened on Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. The victim is an adult man who sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident. He...
Sister of arson suspect speaks out
We’re learning more information about a man charged with arson after a devastating fire in Hudson Falls. We’re now hearing from the younger sister of Peter Lemery. His sister, Angela Moses, spoke exclusively with our media partners at The Post Star. She spoke to them about the unanswered...
Albany police arrest woman on drug charges
Albany police arrested Denise R. Fruda, 59 of Athol on October 6. Police arrested Fruda on drug charges after being pulled over.
Alleged Hudson Falls arsonist faces new charges
A Hudson Falls man can add felony arson to his list of accusations after he allegedly torched a multi-unit apartment building on Maple Street Monday evening.
Missing person’s truck recovered with ‘no obvious human remains’
Donald Messier has been missing since Oct. 15, 2006, when he was last seen at a party in Waitsfield. At the time he disappeared, the then 34-year-old was last seen driving his red Ford F-150 pickup truck. Read the story on VTDigger here: Missing person’s truck recovered with ‘no obvious human remains’.
Pet of the Week: Savannah
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Savannah is a calm sweet lovable five-year-old seeking a loving home. Savannah is stressed being here and is pulling her fur out. This girl loves to be pet and will do very well in a low-key home. She likes cats, but her favorite is people. For more information on her, call 802-885-3997, or go to our website, www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. We are open by appointment only. We are having a Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. If you have any holiday items you would like to donate or new items that can be gifted, please drop off donations any time at the shelter.
Man found dead in Battenkill River
On Thursday, a man was found dead on the scene in the Battenkill River. Washington County Sheriff's Officers responded to a report of an individual in the river in the township of Jackson.
Motorcycle crash in Charlotte leads to DUI #2 charges
CHARLOTTE — A 34-year-old man from New York was arrested for his second DUI in Charlotte on Monday. Authorities say they were notified that a motorcycle had driven off US Route 7 at Church Hill Road at around 2:25 a.m. Witnesses on the scene told police that prior to...
Thousands of leaf-peepers take to Vermont for fall foliage adventure
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Paul Brown, co-owner of Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury, Vermont, keeps the apple cider donut conveyer belt rolling during one of their busiest weekends of the year. “The fall foliage time is our busiest time. so, how many thousands today? I don’t know —we measure...
