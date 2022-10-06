ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

newportdispatch.com

Rutland man facing multiple charges

CLARENDON — A 36-year-old man from Rutland is facing multiple charges following an incident in Clarendon yesterday. Police say they observed a motor vehicle violation and attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop at around 12:20 a.m. The vehicle allegedly accelerated and drove in a grossly negligent manner including...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged after crashing box truck in Middlebury, fleeing scene

WATERBURY — A 42-year-old man from Hinesburg was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Waterbury on Friday. Authorities were notified of a hit-and-run crash on Main Street at around 2:30 p.m. According to the report, a box truck crashed into an unoccupied vehicle that had been...
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Two men arrested following fatal ATV crash

SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont men are facing charges following a fatal ATV crash, that left a teenage girl dead. This comes after two ATV’s were stolen in September, leading to the crash that killed 19-year-old Samantha Henderson of Lyndon. On Saturday, Vermont state police conducted a search...
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged after doing 121 mph, running from police on Danby

DANBY — A 20-year-old man from Wallingford is facing multiple charges following an incident in Danby yesterday. Police say they observed a vehicle operating at an extremely high rate of speed south on US 7 at around 5:45 p.m. Troopers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop when the...
DANBY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police investigating shooting incident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are still investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Springfield on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of gunshots being fired in the area of Valley Street at around 1:50 a.m. State Police responded to the area and were not able to locate any witnesses or...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Six vehicle pileup on I-89 Saturday

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A fiery six vehicle crash on I-89 Saturday morning sent several motorists to the hospital and snarled traffic for hours. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-89 just before noon Saturday near exit 11 in Richmond. State Police say the traffic slowed, then stopped for construction, when a Freightliner truck’s brakes apparently failed and could not stop. The truck barreled into five other vehicles, touching off a fire. One of the vehicles was a mini-van with a pregnant mother and family inside. All the occupants were able to escape the flames. Richmond, Bolton, and Williston Fire Departments responded to the scene to put out the flames along with Essex and UVM Rescue. Richmond Rescue says one of those motorists injuries is critical, four others transported considered non-life threatening.
RICHMOND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for domestic assault in Royalton

ROYALTON — A 38-year-old man was cited following an incident in Royalton on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight at around 8:25 p.m. Police allege that Michael Rice, of Royalton, had caused fear of serious injury to a family or household member, restrained them, and prevented them from contacting emergency services.
ROYALTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash in Grafton

GRAFTON — A 23-year-old man was involved in a crash in Grafton early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash that took place on Vermont Route 121 at around 1:50 a.m. According to the report, Terran J. Williams, of Grafton, was operating a 2005 Honda...
GRAFTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Police investigating shooting at Comfort Inn in White River Junction

HARTFORD, Vt. — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting at the Comfort Inn in White River Junction that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Police say the shooting happened on Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. The victim is an adult man who sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident. He...
HARTFORD, VT
WNYT

Sister of arson suspect speaks out

We’re learning more information about a man charged with arson after a devastating fire in Hudson Falls. We’re now hearing from the younger sister of Peter Lemery. His sister, Angela Moses, spoke exclusively with our media partners at The Post Star. She spoke to them about the unanswered...
HUDSON FALLS, NY
vermontjournal.com

Pet of the Week: Savannah

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Savannah is a calm sweet lovable five-year-old seeking a loving home. Savannah is stressed being here and is pulling her fur out. This girl loves to be pet and will do very well in a low-key home. She likes cats, but her favorite is people. For more information on her, call 802-885-3997, or go to our website, www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. We are open by appointment only. We are having a Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. If you have any holiday items you would like to donate or new items that can be gifted, please drop off donations any time at the shelter.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Motorcycle crash in Charlotte leads to DUI #2 charges

CHARLOTTE — A 34-year-old man from New York was arrested for his second DUI in Charlotte on Monday. Authorities say they were notified that a motorcycle had driven off US Route 7 at Church Hill Road at around 2:25 a.m. Witnesses on the scene told police that prior to...
CHARLOTTE, VT
mynbc5.com

Thousands of leaf-peepers take to Vermont for fall foliage adventure

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Paul Brown, co-owner of Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury, Vermont, keeps the apple cider donut conveyer belt rolling during one of their busiest weekends of the year. “The fall foliage time is our busiest time. so, how many thousands today? I don’t know —we measure...
WATERBURY, VT

