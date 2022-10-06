Read full article on original website
25-year-old man stabbed, taken to Upstate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was stabbed in the back on Sunday, October 9 around 9:15 p.m., according to Syracuse Police. Officers responded to S. Salina St. and E. Brighton Ave. for a stabbing call and once they arrived they found a 25-year-old man who was stabbed in the back. Police say the man […]
Syracuse and Camillus men arrested after a multi-county, two-car, police chase, troopers say
Tully, N.Y. — A man from Syracuse and another man from Camillus were arrested after leading police on two chases - both separate but connected - in Onondaga and Cortland counties Friday, troopers said. At 8:54 a.m. on Friday a trooper saw a speeding stolen vehicle on Interstate 81...
Driver rams stolen car into front of Syracuse home, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. – A person crashed a stolen car into a house in Syracuse on Sunday, separating a set of concrete steps from the home, police said. A mother, along with her two-year-old daughter, were upstairs asleep in the home when she heard a loud noise and felt the house shake. Audreanya Pelosi, 32 of Syracuse, came downstairs to discover the car smashed into the front entrance.
Fugitive of the week: Brandon Hammond
(WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Brandon Hammond who is a level 3 Predicate Sex Offender and has been required to maintain his registration for life. Hammond was due to provide the Syracuse Police Department with a current address on...
Two men arrested after fleeing from Troopers in stolen cars
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two 20-year-old men were arrested in Cortland County on October 7 after they fled from Troopers in stolen cars, New York State Police say. Around 8:54 a.m., a trooper who is assigned to the Traffic Incident Management Unit (TIM) was monitoring traffic on I-81 traveling northbound. The trooper saw a vehicle […]
Onondaga County opioid overdose deaths decline (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 11)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 70; Low: 49. Sunny, warmer and pleasant. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Immigrant teaches life skills in theater: Jose Miguel Hernandez Hurtado, born and raised in Cuba, emigrated to Syracuse 25 years ago. He works as a nurse technician in Upstate University Hospital’s pediatric emergency room and is founder and artistic director of the theater group La Joven Guardia del Teatro Latino. He recently sat down with us to talk about how he empowers children through acting, what it’s like to be a gay Hispanic man in Syracuse, and how he deals with tragedy. (Dennis Nett photo)
Man walks into Upstate Community Hospital in Syracuse with gunshot wound, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man struck by gunfire on Thursday walked into Upstate University Hospital’s Community General campus, police said. The 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police arrived there around 4:02 p.m., he said. The...
Tractor-trailer on I-81 in CNY misses overpass, ends up on road below, troopers say
Homer, N.Y. — A trucker from Quebec, Canada, was traveling on Interstate 81 north in Homer, missed an overpass and ended up across the road below the overpass Saturday, troopers said. At 5:30 a.m. troopers arrived at Little York Lake Xing and found a tractor-trailer perpendicular across the road,...
Syracuse man breaks into home, threatens to shoot woman, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. - A Syracuse man was arrested after he broke into a woman’s home and threatened to shoot her in the head Sunday, police said. Officers responded to a call in the 100 block of Mary Street around 4:37 p.m, where Teresa L. Simone, 60 of Syracuse, reported a man with a gun outside her home was trying to break in, the Syracuse Police Department reported on its Facebook page.
Ithaca man charged for home burglary
An Ithaca man has been charged with burglary after police said he was injured by the homeowner during the break-in last week.
Baldwinsville school superintendent placed on leave by school board after DWI charge
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – Baldwinsville School Superintendent Jason D. Thomson has been placed on administrative leave by the school board four days after he was charged with drunken driving Friday night. The Baldwinsville school board met in executive session Monday night for nearly four hours. Nearly 20 people - community...
UPD wants to identify suspect in Walmart theft
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for information in an ongoing larceny investigation from an incident that occurred at the North Utica Walmart on October 6th. If you know the identity of the individual in the image shown here, please contact UPD Patrol...
Baldwinsville superintendent arrested for DWI after crowdsurfing at football game
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated after he was observed crowd surfing in the student section at the Baldwinsville high school football game. According to the Baldwinsville Police Department, Jason D. Thomson was observed by numerous individuals at the football game crowd surfing […]
Baldwinsville police chief says school superintendent’s alcohol level requires ‘significant amount’
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – Baldwinsville school superintendent Jason Thomson admitted to police he had one beer Friday at a local restaurant before he was pulled over on school grounds that night on suspicions of drunken driving. When asked later at the village police station, again, how much he’d had to...
Teens came in stolen car, targeted Onondaga homes before chase, fatal crash, deputies say
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — The two teenage boys and another unidentified person involved in a burglary that turned into a fatal deputy-involved accident arrived in a stolen car and targeted other homes before managing to steal two cars, deputies said. The three arrived in the area in a...
Tennessee man charged with D.W.I. after New Hartford crash
New Hartford, N.Y.-- A Tennessee man was arrested for Aggravated D.W.I. after he left the scene of an accident late Friday night in New Hartford. 68-year-old Brian Hassett of Nashville, TN was arrested after he struck a parked vehicle in the area of 1 Genesee Street around 11:30 Friday night. New Hartford police say that Hassett then attempted to drive away from the accident scene, but was stopped a short distance away by officers.
Chronic school absence exploded nationally and in CNY, threatening a generation of students
Syracuse, N.Y. -- In 2020-2021, nearly 20,000 students in Onondaga County were chronically absent. That means they missed at least 18 days of instruction. That’s three-and-a-half weeks of school.
Baldwinsville school superintendent’s alcohol level nearly twice legal limit, police say
Baldwinsville, N.Y. -- The Baldwinsville School District superintendent was driving with a blood alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit after leaving a football game at the high school Friday, police said. Jason D. Thomson, 48, was pulled over after leaving the game and was found to have a BAC...
City Police: Man attempts to escape emergency room
A Cortland man attempted to escape the emergency room after he was arrested in connection to an incident on Homer Avenue Wednesday, according to a city police report. The report noted that Travis M. Hartwick, 31, allegedly assaulted a female victim, while also violating an order of protection in the process.
Syracuse University plans sign atop JMA Dome that will change city’s skyline
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University plans to put five signs around the exterior of the JMA Dome, including one that will change the city skyline and likely serve as an unofficial community landmark. The most notable sign in SU’s plan is a 32-foot tall sign that will be attached...
