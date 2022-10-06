Police investigate death of woman found in dumpster outside Arlington business

Arlington police are investigating the death of a 33-year-old woman who was found inside a dumpster at an office building in the 2500 block of Avenue J, police said.

Police spokesperson Tim Ciesco said employees from the office building called 911 Tuesday morning to report finding the woman. The woman, who was later identified as Chelsy Leigh Smith according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ciesco said authorities don’t know what caused the woman’s death or how she ended up in the trash bin, but the body showed no obvious signs of trauma.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. The case number is 2022-02770119.