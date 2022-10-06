ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Police investigate death of woman found in dumpster outside Arlington business

By Harriet Ramos
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B5Zbp_0iP0qqFl00

Arlington police are investigating the death of a 33-year-old woman who was found inside a dumpster at an office building in the 2500 block of Avenue J, police said.

Police spokesperson Tim Ciesco said employees from the office building called 911 Tuesday morning to report finding the woman. The woman, who was later identified as Chelsy Leigh Smith according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ciesco said authorities don’t know what caused the woman’s death or how she ended up in the trash bin, but the body showed no obvious signs of trauma.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. The case number is 2022-02770119.

Comments / 10

Critical Thinker
4d ago

When all the facts come to light, We The People will know what happened. However since the Dallas hood rats have migrated westward, there have been more dead bodies and violence along the 360 corridor.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
County
Tarrant County, TX
Arlington, TX
Crime & Safety
Tarrant County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Woman accused of shooting a man outside Plano apartment has been arrested

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The woman accused of shooting a man outside their Plano apartment has been arrested.33-year-old Heather Elaine Poe faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.The victim in the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Police are not sure if the couple were legally married but they were in relationship.Police say the woman is claiming self defense.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Couple found dead in their North Texas home; person of interest in custody

JOSHUA, Texas - A couple found dead in their Joshua home last week was remembered by friends and colleagues Sunday. Authorities said 66-year-old Mike Scarlett and his wife 68-year-old, Kay Scarlett, were found shot to death Thursday. The Johnson County sheriff said they do have a relative in custody as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dumpster#911#Violent Crime
CBS DFW

Police: 10-month-old baby dies, mother's boyfriend Dennilson Alejandro Uk charged

SAGINAW (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials said they expect charges against Dennilson Alejandro Uk, 23, will be upgraded in connection to the death of a 10-month-old baby.The baby was Alejandro's girlfriend's child. Police were dispatched to Cook Children's Hospital on Oct. 1 after medical professionals said the baby showed possible signs of abuse. The baby had both internal and external head trauma and was placed on life support. But the baby died six days later. Detectives said the baby's mother is cooperating and will not face charges at this time. Uk however, was charged with injury to a child - serious bodily injury. He isn't the child's father. Saginaw police and the Texas Rangers are investigating. 
SAGINAW, TX
CBS DFW

Motorcyclist dies after hitting curb, thrown from bike in Arlington

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Investigators said they believe speed was a factor in the fatal crash of a motorcyclist near the intersection of NW Green Oaks Boulevard and W Randol Mill Road.It happened on September 8 at 4 p.m.Witnesses told officers the driver of a Suzuki motorcycle, a 43-year-old man, was traveling southbound along NW Green Oaks Boulevard when he hit a curb and was thrown from the bike. The motorcycle landed on top of him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said he wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified
ARLINGTON, TX
KLTV

Police: 4 killed in drug related shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Fort Worth police continue searching for the individual responsible for what is being described by authorities as a drug related shooting that killed four people. Officers responded to the shooting in south Fort Worth at around 7 p.m. on Friday. At the scene, police found...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Sheriff’s Office seeking help identifying porch pirate near Justin

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was seen on surveillance footage stealing packages from a home near Justin. On Sept. 14, in broad daylight, the suspect pictured in the DCSO bulletin allegedly stole packages from the front door of a home in the Wildflower Ranch subdivision near FM 156 in Justin. The suspect appears to be a young woman with blonde hair who was in a dark colored Honda CRV.
JUSTIN, TX
fox4news.com

Surveillance video shows shootout that killed 4 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Surveillance video from a nearby home captured a shootout in Fort Worth that killed four people on Friday. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on East Jessamine Street. Fort Worth police say a gray Dodge Challenger was parked on the street just before 7 when...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Information Needed In Homicide on Main Street

On October 8, 2022, at around 11:10 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Main Street near St. Paul. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found the Dyawn Thomas, 38, lying in the park with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately started CPR and Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived and took the victim to a local hospital where he died.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Stolen car chase throughout Fort Worth ends with 2 people in jail

FORT WORTH (CBSFDW.COM) - A stolen car chase throughout Fort Worth ended with two people in jail Sunday night. At 11:55 p.m. South Division officers saw the stolen car traveling on East Berry Street near the intersection of Mitchell Boulevard. They turned on their red and blue emergency lights in attempt to stop the driver. But he fled. Thus, officers then  activated their emergency siren and pursued the car.  The pursuit came to a stop after entering Benbrook where the driver, an adult male, abandoned the car and took off on foot.  He was taken into custody on Winward Road without incident. But a woman stayed in the car once it came to a stop and was arrested on outstanding local warrants. The pursuit lasted for about 26 minutes and involved officers from patrol, the Department's K9 Unit and Air Support Unit. 
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Argument leads to deadly shooting in Downtown Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Police have started investigating a shooting at a Dallas park that killed a 38-year-old man on Saturday, Oct. 8. The victim was identified by Dallas police as Dyawn Thomas. Officers responded to the shooting at about 11:10 p.m. at the Main Street Garden Park. They said it...
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
13K+
Followers
469
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy