Loveland, CO

99.9 The Point

Denver’s Schomp Family’s Lavish Mansion is For Sale

A piece of Denver history is available for purchase - but it comes with a hefty price tag. The Schomp Mansion, known for its ties to the long-standing Colorado automotive group, has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. Step Inside...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Slots of Fun: Did You Know Cheyenne Has Slot Machines Now?

Maybe you have a little extra money burning a hole in your pocket, but you're just not up for heading up to Central City and Blackhawk; how about a quick trip to Cheyenne?. Slot machines can be a lot of fun: You just kick back and watch those reels go 'round hoping they'll make you a winner. Sure, you don't always win, but if you like slots, you don't mind, too much.
99.9 The Point

Want to Live in Denver? You Might Need a Career Change

Purchasing a home is not a cheap endeavor — especially in the Centennial State. Last year, GOBankingRates discovered that Colorado's cost of living is worse than New York's. In March, Porch.com ranked it as the No. 2 state where homebuyers need co-signers to purchase a house. Still, property costs...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

This Bounce House Paradise In Colorado Is So Much Fun. Ever Been?

Colorado is home to many amazing family fun activities, but have you ever been to this awesome inflatable bounce house paradise? Kids and families absolutely love it. I grew up in different suburbs of Denver and my dad would always take my younger brother and me out on adventures all over the city looking for fun. Amazing, that even on a budget, we always managed to find cool stuff to do. I don't think we found any cool inflatable places though...In fact, I think the most experience I had with inflatables was at the skating rink I grew up going to. They had this huge jumpy castle called the "Moonwalk" that they'd set up from time to time, but that has nothing on this bouncy house heaven I'm talking about.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Popular Colorado Bookstore and Wine Bar to Close for Good

Wine pairings have taught us that some wines go well with certain cheeses and other dishes, but book lovers will tell you that any wine will pair with a good book perfectly. Unfortunately, one establishment that proved to be a perfect example of this concept, a popular Colorado wine bar and bookstore by the name of BookBar, will be closing its doors for good in the coming months.
DENVER, CO
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

