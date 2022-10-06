Read full article on original website
Study shows drug overdose deaths in Virginia are amongst the lowest in the U.S.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has hit the top 10 list for having the least amount of drug-related deaths within the last 7 years. It is reported the drug causing the most overdose deaths is Heroin with over 48,000 deaths between 2011 and 2016. Fentanyl has also seen an increase...
Doula services now covered under Virginia Medicaid expansion
Doula Sequoi Phipps-Hawkins has heard plenty of stories about doctors brushing off the concerns of pregnant Black women. “I heard from some of my white colleagues and friends that they just never felt unsafe. They never questioned any of their recommendations for their doctors,” said Phipps-Hawkins. It’s a stark...
VDH and CDC data says flu cases are on the rise in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The CDC has been monitoring flu cases and updating its weekly tracking map to show how much the virus is spreading across the country. Virginia is in the yellow moderate level, along with two other states, Tennessee and South Carolina. Doctors at Patient First said one reason for the higher spread level is that fewer people are wearing masks and practicing social distancing. That’s likely the reason why flu cases weren’t as high during the height of the pandemic.
Annual Angel Tree program in need of donations and volunteers
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and Salvation Army kick off the annual Angel Tree Program, and the program needs donations and volunteers to help those in need this holiday season. The Angel Tree is a holiday tradition thousands of central Virginians participate in yearly. For many families, adopting an Angel...
