classiccountry1070.com

COVID Rental Assistance Program Ends in Wichita

The City of Wichita ended has ended its participation in the Wichita Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or WERAP. The program helped residents struggling during the pandemic with rent and utilities. City officials said that funding for the program as been exhausted entirely as of last Wednesday, Sept. 28th. Statewide funds...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Motorcycle rider killed in south Wichita crash

Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left a Wichita man dead late Monday morning. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Broadway. Officers found EMS crews working on life-saving measures, but the rider was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 62-year-old Clay Worley.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

One dead in fire near downtown Wichita

Firefighters found one person dead after a three-alarm fire that destroyed two structures near downtown Wichita late Saturday. The fire broke out around 9:45 p.m. at a two-story home near Broadway and Murdock, and it spread to a smaller house to the south. The larger home had been converted into apartments, but both homes were boarded up and thought to be vacant.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Fatal crash closes K-15 at 55th S.

One person was killed and another was seriously in a crash in south Wichita. Crews were called to 55th Street South and K-15 shortly after 7 a.m., and found a pickup had ended up in the ditch after the crash. Sedgwick County deputies said a Chevy Silverado pickup was going...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Prairie Fire Marathon to Impact Downtown Travel this Weekend

The Wichita Prairie Fire Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K races are this Sunday, Oct. 9th, and the 9-mile course will impact travel in the city. Runners from 33 states, Canada and Ireland have signed up for the race. WPD and volunteers will be at intersections to control traffic along the...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

WSU to play Oklahoma State at Intrust Bank Arena

Wichita State University will host Oklahoma State in a college basketball matchup at INTRUST Bank Arena in December. The game is one of the oldest basketball rivalries for the Shockers, and it will be played Saturday, December 17th at 8 p.m. This is the annual downtown game for the Shockers, and tickets will go on sale Friday, October 14th at 10 a.m.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita police officer arrested for DUI in Newton

A Wichita police officer was arrested early Saturday in Newton on DUI charges. The Wichita Police Department said in a press release that officer Louis Hebert was booked into the Harvey County jail on charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Hebert has been employed by the...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Fire Prevention Week is October 9th Through 15th

The Wichita Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)—to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week (FPW), October 9-15, 2022. This year’s FPW campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape ” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Monday, Oct. 10th Proclaimed Indigenous Peoples Day

During the October 4th City Council meeting, Mayor Whipple proclaimed that the City of Wichita would recognize Monday, October 10th as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. This holiday is celebrated across the United States and commemorates the shared history and culture of Native Americans. The Native American Community Resource Coalition will...
WICHITA, KS

