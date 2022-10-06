Firefighters found one person dead after a three-alarm fire that destroyed two structures near downtown Wichita late Saturday. The fire broke out around 9:45 p.m. at a two-story home near Broadway and Murdock, and it spread to a smaller house to the south. The larger home had been converted into apartments, but both homes were boarded up and thought to be vacant.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO