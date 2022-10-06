Read full article on original website
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
thenewirmonews.com
Chamber Crawl comes to Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2022 | GATES: 1:00 PM | CONCERT: 2:00 PM | @SWAMP CABBAGE BREWING CO. Chamber Crawl brings small ensembles to your favorite neighborhood watering holes, and we’re heading to downtown Columbia for a beautiful afternoon at Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company (921 Brookwood Dr, Columbia, SC 29201)!
coladaily.com
Gervais Street Bridge Dinner brings residents together for a good cause
The Gervais Street Bridge Dinner welcomed many individuals to a circus-themed extravaganza. More than 1,400 guests socialized and put on their best outfits to attend the special event Sunday evening. Attendees began to arrive around 3 p.m. and enjoyed drinks and hors d'oeuvres. Circus acts put on a show at...
thenewirmonews.com
Sheriff celebrates 69 years with departmental crossfit workout
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott kicked-off his 69 th birthday the same way he. celebrates October 3 every year – with a challenging predawn workout at the Richland. County Sheriff’s Department’s (RCSD) Crossfit Gym in Forest Acres: Not solely, but. with many of his off-duty deputies. The...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In South Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in South Carolina.
Radio Ink
New PD For Cumulus Columbia Stations
Ronnie Ramone is the new Program Director for Adult Contemporary radio station B106.7/WTCB-FM and Classic Hits station 98.5 WOMG-FM in Columbia, SC. He returns to Cumulus from Hall Communications stations in Lancaster/York PA. “I am excited to welcome Ronnie Ramone to our team at Cumulus Columbia,” said Tammy O’Dell, VP/MM....
thenewirmonews.com
Karen R. Jenkins Named Incoming Chair of Columbia Chamber of Commerce
Karen R. Jenkins, President and CEO of KRJ Consulting, LLC, has been named Chair-Elect of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce. Karen has been a member of the Columbia Chamber Board of Directors, serving on the Executive Committee since 2019. The Board of Directors of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce is a group of dedicated volunteers who set policy and direction for the Chamber. An Executive Committee from within the Board of Directors governs Chamber operations.
Flames on the Enoree: The Cherokee War of 1760 in Newberry County
The Cherokee War of 1760 is a misleading name for a war within a war. The French & Indian War, which lasted from 1754 to 1763, exasperated tensions between Native American tribes and European settlers in the frontier regions of Virginia and the Carolinas. Particularly amongst the Cherokee, these tensions were especially noticeable. Smallpox and increasing hostility with encroaching settlers ravaged the Cherokee population, and in 1758, these tensions exploded into outright war between the Cherokee and the colony of Virginia. Within a year, the Cherokees began launching raids up and down the frontier from the valleys of western Virginia to South Carolina’s backcountry.
thenewirmonews.com
Vote Yes on Penny Tax
The proposed Penny Tax that we will be voting on in November will be the best way to get our Lexington County roads repaired. I am recommending that everybody VOTE YES FOR. ROADS on November 8th. This 1% tax cannot last but a certain amount of time. It cannot be extended unless Lexington County citizens vote to extend it. South Carolina counties that have voted for this kind of tax have voted to renew it. It will not be added to the Gas Tax.
E. & J. Gallo Winery opens first piece of planned $1B complex in region
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — When E. & J. Gallo Winery announced its plans and began construction last June for a massive East Coast hub in Chester County, company leaders targeted October 2022 to open the first piece of the operation. The nation’s largest winemaker held a ceremony Friday to celebrate the fact it achieved that goal despite supply-chain challenges stemming from the Covid-19 outbreak.
Duke Energy preparing to bring lake levels down at Lake Wateree for up to 16 months
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Days after Lake Wateree was lowered in anticipation of Hurricane Ian, that trend will continue as Duke Energy prepares to bring lake levels down six-to-seven feet below full-pond levels for over a year. "We are actually gonna start drawing down Lake Wateree mid-October," said Ben...
abccolumbia.com
Historic home set to have new tenants as soon as next month
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The historic home on the corner of Gervais Street and Pickens Street in downtown Columbia will soon have new tenants. The W.B. Smith Whaley House was built in 1892 and then became the Dunbar Funeral Home in 1924. The home is currently being renovated into six apartments...
WIS-TV
COMET announces death of Interim CEO
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) announced the passing of its Interim CEO and Executive Director, Derrick Huggins. Officials said Huggins died unexpectedly Friday morning. Huggins was a long-time board member and served as board chair until becoming the Interim CEO in November of 2021,...
thenewirmonews.com
Lexington County Coalition Supports the Capital Project Sales Tax Referendum
VOTE YES FOR ROADS is an initiative of several Lexington County Chambers of Commerce, civic organizations, businesses, and community leaders, who believe now is the time to improve Lexington County roads. The group’s mission is to encourage voters to VOTE YES to the penny sales tax referendum that will be on the ballot in Lexington County on November 8th.
Future Gamecocks picked for Shrine Bowl
Several South Carolina Gamecocks commitments were named to the 2022 Shrine Bowl on Sunday afternoon. The game, which has been on a two-year hiatus because of Covid-19, is set for Dec. 17 at Spartanburg High School. Several future Gamecocks were selected to represent their state. Offensive lineman Markee Anderson (Dorman),...
South Carolina Gets Chance To Examine Landscape
The Gamecocks have been so focused on executing week after week that they've forgotten to contextualize themselves.
South Carolina Shows Signs Of Improvement
South Carolina had been poor in several faucets into the Kentucky game, but turned in their best performance in all regards Saturday night.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer calls out Mark Stoops during postgame celebration with his team
Shane Beamer got the last laugh Saturday night after South Carolina’s upset 24-14 win over Kentucky. During South Carolina’s postgame celebration, Beamer also brought up Mark Stoops’ SEC Media Days comments. “Make sure we’re classy in our postgame with the media,” Beamer told his team. “At SEC...
REACTION: South Carolina Wins Rock Fight
South Carolina escapes Lexington, Kentucky with a road SEC win, something they've never been able to say during head coach Shane Beamer's tenure.
WIS-TV
Atlantic Beach Councilor killed in Columbia, triple family homicide across South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Horry County man is facing charges Monday after the deaths of three family members. Two of them were in Richland County and one in Horry County. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, is in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. On Oct. 9 investigators from...
Recruits React To South Carolina's Win
South Carolina's monumental win was met with resounding approval from Gamecock recruits.
