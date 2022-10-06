ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irmo, SC

Chamber Crawl comes to Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2022 | GATES: 1:00 PM | CONCERT: 2:00 PM | @SWAMP CABBAGE BREWING CO. Chamber Crawl brings small ensembles to your favorite neighborhood watering holes, and we’re heading to downtown Columbia for a beautiful afternoon at Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company (921 Brookwood Dr, Columbia, SC 29201)!
COLUMBIA, SC
Gervais Street Bridge Dinner brings residents together for a good cause

The Gervais Street Bridge Dinner welcomed many individuals to a circus-themed extravaganza. More than 1,400 guests socialized and put on their best outfits to attend the special event Sunday evening. Attendees began to arrive around 3 p.m. and enjoyed drinks and hors d'oeuvres. Circus acts put on a show at...
COLUMBIA, SC
Sheriff celebrates 69 years with departmental crossfit workout

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott kicked-off his 69 th birthday the same way he. celebrates October 3 every year – with a challenging predawn workout at the Richland. County Sheriff’s Department’s (RCSD) Crossfit Gym in Forest Acres: Not solely, but. with many of his off-duty deputies. The...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
New PD For Cumulus Columbia Stations

Ronnie Ramone is the new Program Director for Adult Contemporary radio station B106.7/WTCB-FM and Classic Hits station 98.5 WOMG-FM in Columbia, SC. He returns to Cumulus from Hall Communications stations in Lancaster/York PA. “I am excited to welcome Ronnie Ramone to our team at Cumulus Columbia,” said Tammy O’Dell, VP/MM....
COLUMBIA, SC
Karen R. Jenkins Named Incoming Chair of Columbia Chamber of Commerce

Karen R. Jenkins, President and CEO of KRJ Consulting, LLC, has been named Chair-Elect of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce. Karen has been a member of the Columbia Chamber Board of Directors, serving on the Executive Committee since 2019. The Board of Directors of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce is a group of dedicated volunteers who set policy and direction for the Chamber. An Executive Committee from within the Board of Directors governs Chamber operations.
COLUMBIA, SC
Flames on the Enoree: The Cherokee War of 1760 in Newberry County

The Cherokee War of 1760 is a misleading name for a war within a war. The French & Indian War, which lasted from 1754 to 1763, exasperated tensions between Native American tribes and European settlers in the frontier regions of Virginia and the Carolinas. Particularly amongst the Cherokee, these tensions were especially noticeable. Smallpox and increasing hostility with encroaching settlers ravaged the Cherokee population, and in 1758, these tensions exploded into outright war between the Cherokee and the colony of Virginia. Within a year, the Cherokees began launching raids up and down the frontier from the valleys of western Virginia to South Carolina’s backcountry.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Vote Yes on Penny Tax

The proposed Penny Tax that we will be voting on in November will be the best way to get our Lexington County roads repaired. I am recommending that everybody VOTE YES FOR. ROADS on November 8th. This 1% tax cannot last but a certain amount of time. It cannot be extended unless Lexington County citizens vote to extend it. South Carolina counties that have voted for this kind of tax have voted to renew it. It will not be added to the Gas Tax.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
E. & J. Gallo Winery opens first piece of planned $1B complex in region

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — When E. & J. Gallo Winery announced its plans and began construction last June for a massive East Coast hub in Chester County, company leaders targeted October 2022 to open the first piece of the operation. The nation’s largest winemaker held a ceremony Friday to celebrate the fact it achieved that goal despite supply-chain challenges stemming from the Covid-19 outbreak.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
Historic home set to have new tenants as soon as next month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The historic home on the corner of Gervais Street and Pickens Street in downtown Columbia will soon have new tenants. The W.B. Smith Whaley House was built in 1892 and then became the Dunbar Funeral Home in 1924. The home is currently being renovated into six apartments...
COLUMBIA, SC
COMET announces death of Interim CEO

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) announced the passing of its Interim CEO and Executive Director, Derrick Huggins. Officials said Huggins died unexpectedly Friday morning. Huggins was a long-time board member and served as board chair until becoming the Interim CEO in November of 2021,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Lexington County Coalition Supports the Capital Project Sales Tax Referendum

VOTE YES FOR ROADS is an initiative of several Lexington County Chambers of Commerce, civic organizations, businesses, and community leaders, who believe now is the time to improve Lexington County roads. The group’s mission is to encourage voters to VOTE YES to the penny sales tax referendum that will be on the ballot in Lexington County on November 8th.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Future Gamecocks picked for Shrine Bowl

Several South Carolina Gamecocks commitments were named to the 2022 Shrine Bowl on Sunday afternoon. The game, which has been on a two-year hiatus because of Covid-19, is set for Dec. 17 at Spartanburg High School. Several future Gamecocks were selected to represent their state. Offensive lineman Markee Anderson (Dorman),...
COLUMBIA, SC
Shane Beamer calls out Mark Stoops during postgame celebration with his team

Shane Beamer got the last laugh Saturday night after South Carolina’s upset 24-14 win over Kentucky. During South Carolina’s postgame celebration, Beamer also brought up Mark Stoops’ SEC Media Days comments. “Make sure we’re classy in our postgame with the media,” Beamer told his team. “At SEC...
COLUMBIA, SC

