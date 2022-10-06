Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders breaks up heated Twitter feud between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy
Deion Sanders stepped in between ugly Twitter argument between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy over career stats, yet the dispute continued. The overall reaction to a historically bad Thursday Night Football game was one of disappointment throughout the NFL. There are questions surrounding the recent additions of Matt Ryan...
NFL・
Andy Reid comments on blown Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid commented on the controversial Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty on Monday night. Even if you missed Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, chances are you still heard about what happened. We’re not talking about the...
Chris Jones gave a fiery postgame response about roughing the passer penalty (Video)
The controversial Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty provided an opportunity for the man himself to preach about the need for a rule change. Chances are you heard about what happened on Monday Night Football even if you didn’t see the game. Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones...
Steelers fans want Mike Tomlin fired before halftime of Bills blowout
Pittsburgh Steelers fans were furious at head coach Mike Tomlin, as his team looked unprepared to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. For those who pay attention to happenings in Vegas, the Bills were favored by over two touchdowns against the Steelers this week, which was a low point for the Pittsburgh franchise.
4 Panthers stars Cowboys must put in a trade offer for after Matt Rhule firing
With Matt Rhule out, and the Carolina Panthers likely to trade players and acquire future assets, the Dallas Cowboys should not sit back and instead try to make a move. On Monday, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, and the Dallas Cowboys are celebrating their win over the Los Angeles Rams. Two very different scenarios, yet there is the potential that they could do business together sooner than later.
Brittany Mahomes trashes MNF refs after bad call against Chiefs
Brittany Mahomes trashes MNF referees for pass interference call in Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. Brittany Mahomes is a die-hard Chiefs fan and she’s not going to let the Monday Night Football referees get away with any funny business. “That call was TRASH,” Brittany tweeted at...
Even Joe Buck is upset about the Chiefs roughing the passer call
Kansas City Chiefs pass-rusher Chris Jones was called for a terrible roughing the passer call, which likely wiped out a defensive touchdown as a result. It’s been a bad week for NFL officiating crews, namely as it pertains to roughing the passer calls. In the wake of Tua Tagovailoa’s...
Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty
Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. It looks like the Tua Tagovailoa effect is here to stay. On Monday night Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was handed a roughing the passer call for his strip sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, which seemed excessive to pretty much everyone, except Skip Bayless.
Davante Adams shoves camera man after Raiders loss to Chiefs (VIDEO)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a cameraman after the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Las Vegas Raiders had a 17-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of their Week 5 matchup on Monday Night Football. However, they were unable to stop Travis Kelce’s four touchdown performance, and lost 30-29.
Carl Cheffers got meme’d into another dimension after his voice cracked (Video)
Referee Carl Cheffers was the subject of memes after his voice cracked during the Monday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. The referees were in the spotlight of the Week 5 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. That is because of one call in particular — a controversial roughing the passer penalty on Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones following a strip sack on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. The referee who called the penalty, wiped out the fumble recovery, and gave the Raiders a first down was Carl Cheffers.
Buccaneers make right decision with Julio Jones for Tom Brady
If there is one player on the Buccaneers that you have to build around, it’s Tom Brady. The team is showing this with Julio Jones. There is a major saving grace for the Buccaneers after the first few weeks that isn’t Tom Brady playing at one of the highest levels in the league (even though he is): none of these games matter.
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call. It was looking like the Kansas City Chiefs fans might riot when a bad call went against Chris Jones for roughing the passer at an incredibly tense moment of the game. They didn’t end up rioting but they...
