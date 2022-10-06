Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Does Your Child Go To The Best School In Texas? See The Rankings
Niche released its Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth School Makes Students the Stars In a Memorable Outdoor Evening — Stepping Up For Rivertree Academy
Rivertree Board President Pete Chambers and Head of School Justina Jenkins take the stage at Rivertree Academy Dinner Under the Stars in Fort Worth, Texas on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman) Fort Worth’s Rivertree Academy attracted a generous crowd under a beautiful fall Texas night sky. More than...
keranews.org
Advocates are fighting to save this historic North Dallas cemetery
Tucked between apartment complexes in North Dallas lies a 3-acre cemetery, rich with history. It’s called the White Rock Cemetery Garden of Memories, and in it rests prominent members of Dallas County’s early Freedmen’s settlements. But as development encroaches, advocates worry that the cemetery could be lost...
Dallas Woman Killed By Man She Beat In A Basketball Game
A friendly game of basketball turned deadly in Texas on Oct. 3. Asia Womack was playing ball with a male friend, but he shot and killed her when she won the bout. The 21-year-old’s death occurred Monday evening in South Dallas on Hamilton Avenue at T.G. Terry Park, which isn’t too far from her home. […]
Duncanville, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
With rents rising fast, Texas homeless shelters see more families seeking help
DALLAS — Jade Barron doesn’t know how she and her six kids will ever get out of a downtown homeless shelter. For three years, Barron and her four children had crammed into a one-bedroom apartment in North Dallas — the $850 rent was what Barron could afford as a massage therapist.
Community groups rally support near a Dallas high school after two off-campus shootings nearby
DALLAS — Community supporters are rallying to support students and staff at South Oak Cliff High School, one day after two unrelated shootings near the campus. “We are here in solidarity with the school,” said Rev. Donald Parish, Jr. Founder and CEO of the national mentoring organization A Steady Hand.
dallasexpress.com
Clay Jenkins Lied to Voters Former Mayor Alleges
Former Carrollton Mayor Matthew Marchant recently tweeted claims that sitting Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins misled the public regarding his past in a candidate questionnaire for the Dallas Morning News. “Here’s local media darling Clay Jenkins claiming he’s ‘the first in his family to go to college’ on his 2022...
WATCH: Viral police recruitment video generates hundreds of applications
As police departments around the country are dealing with a shortage of officers, one in Texas is taking a viral video approach to bring in new members.
Here’s a Mansfield Neighborhood That Is a Saintly Place to Live
Even if you’re not a Saint, a north Mansfield neighborhood has street names that could make you feel like one. The Antigua neighborhood has street names that include Saint Johns, Saint Eric, Saint Amanda, and Saint Matthews. The neighborhood, which dates back to 1997, can celebrate its 25th birthday....
News Channel 25
2 women arrested after assaulting student & driver on school bus in North Texas
PARKER COUNTY, Texas — Two women were arrested after assaulting a student and a bus driver following a fight between two students on a school bus around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, authorities said. Two students were in a "physical altercation" on a school bus when the driver pulled...
starlocalmedia.com
Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 7
Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 7.
Colleyville Builder Plans to Expand Its Portfolio in Two Growing Communities
A Colleyville-based homebuilder is marking its expansion into Arlington and Waxahachie with a new office space. Graham Hart Home Builder opened its office at 1109 Glade Road, moving from its existing space next door, the company announced last week. The stand-alone, 5,123-square-foot office was designed in much the style of...
TMZ.com
Texas Hooters Attacked by Youths, Supposedly Over Candy Bars
1:17 PM PT -- Plano PD tells TMZ ... witnesses say this group of guys was selling chocolate in the Hooters parking lot, and when they were approached by a manager and asked to leave -- things allegedly got violent. We're told a couple of them attacked the manager and left with him a broken arm, and at that point ... things spilled inside, where a customer was hurt too.
WFAA
Here are the 50 Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods where home values are the highest
TEXAS, USA — An earlier version of this story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The Dallas Business Journal is kicking off a new real estate series called “Hottest Neighborhoods in North Texas,” and it's starting with a look at the 50 neighborhoods in Dallas-Fort Worth with the highest median values -- also called typical home values.
Democratic candidate for Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The race for District Attorney in Dallas County is a repeat of the 2018 race for the same office, with incumbent Democrat John Creuzot taking on Republican Faith Johnson. The only difference? Four years ago, Johnson was the incumbent. Creuzot continues to defend his policy...
Family and friends gathering to celebrate Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — As family and friends of Atatiana Jefferson continue to wait for justice, many are gathering to remember her and celebrate what she meant to those who knew her. Friday through Sunday, the Atatiana Project will be organizing the third annual "Pull Up For Tay" weekend....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Public Library Eliminates Late Fees
Arlington Public Library has eliminated late fees and waived previous charges any patron may have had, the library announced in a press release. The Arlington Public Library joins hundreds of libraries across the country that are removing fines to help eliminate financial barriers and provide a space for the community to invest time in reading and education, the library said.
Woman found dead in dumpster behind Arlington business
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman has been found dead in a dumpster behind a business in Arlington. On Oct. 4 at around 7:50 a.m., Arlington police officers responded to a call regarding employees of a business in the 2500 block of Avenue J discovering the woman.The victim, 33-year-old Chelsy Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body. It's unclear how she ended up in the dumpster. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. The Arlington PD case number is 2022-02770119.
vanalstyneleader.com
Rabies reported in Plano, no cases in GC
Last week, the city of Plano confirmed a case of rabies in a bat that came into the shelter earlier this week. The incident also involved a pet that was not up to date on its vaccinations and must be put in quarantine for 90 days. Even though rabies has...
