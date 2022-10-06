ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
keranews.org

Advocates are fighting to save this historic North Dallas cemetery

Tucked between apartment complexes in North Dallas lies a 3-acre cemetery, rich with history. It’s called the White Rock Cemetery Garden of Memories, and in it rests prominent members of Dallas County’s early Freedmen’s settlements. But as development encroaches, advocates worry that the cemetery could be lost...
DALLAS, TX
92.7 The Block

Dallas Woman Killed By Man She Beat In A Basketball Game

A friendly game of basketball turned deadly in Texas on Oct. 3. Asia Womack was playing ball with a male friend, but he shot and killed her when she won the bout. The 21-year-old’s death occurred Monday evening in South Dallas on Hamilton Avenue at T.G. Terry Park, which isn’t too far from her home. […]
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
High School Football PRO

Duncanville, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The All Saints Episcopal School - Tyler football team will have a game with UME Preparatory Academy on October 08, 2022, 11:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LUBBOCK, TX
dallasexpress.com

Clay Jenkins Lied to Voters Former Mayor Alleges

Former Carrollton Mayor Matthew Marchant recently tweeted claims that sitting Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins misled the public regarding his past in a candidate questionnaire for the Dallas Morning News. “Here’s local media darling Clay Jenkins claiming he’s ‘the first in his family to go to college’ on his 2022...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
TMZ.com

Texas Hooters Attacked by Youths, Supposedly Over Candy Bars

1:17 PM PT -- Plano PD tells TMZ ... witnesses say this group of guys was selling chocolate in the Hooters parking lot, and when they were approached by a manager and asked to leave -- things allegedly got violent. We're told a couple of them attacked the manager and left with him a broken arm, and at that point ... things spilled inside, where a customer was hurt too.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Here are the 50 Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods where home values are the highest

TEXAS, USA — An earlier version of this story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The Dallas Business Journal is kicking off a new real estate series called “Hottest Neighborhoods in North Texas,” and it's starting with a look at the 50 neighborhoods in Dallas-Fort Worth with the highest median values -- also called typical home values.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Arlington Public Library Eliminates Late Fees

Arlington Public Library has eliminated late fees and waived previous charges any patron may have had, the library announced in a press release. The Arlington Public Library joins hundreds of libraries across the country that are removing fines to help eliminate financial barriers and provide a space for the community to invest time in reading and education, the library said.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Woman found dead in dumpster behind Arlington business

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman has been found dead in a dumpster behind a business in Arlington. On Oct. 4 at around 7:50 a.m., Arlington police officers responded to a call regarding employees of a business in the 2500 block of Avenue J discovering the woman.The victim, 33-year-old Chelsy Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body. It's unclear how she ended up in the dumpster. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. The Arlington PD case number is 2022-02770119.
ARLINGTON, TX
vanalstyneleader.com

Rabies reported in Plano, no cases in GC

Last week, the city of Plano confirmed a case of rabies in a bat that came into the shelter earlier this week. The incident also involved a pet that was not up to date on its vaccinations and must be put in quarantine for 90 days. Even though rabies has...
PLANO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy