Joint operation leads to arrest of Central Texas suspect in alleged meth trafficking operation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A joint operation between two counties led to the arrest of a man allegedly involved in an alleged methamphetamine trafficking operation. Bosque County Sheriff’s Office investigators conducted the operation and learned the suspect in the case resided in Hill County. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office...
Fort Hood set to be renamed after Richard Cavazos, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
FORT HOOD (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - The U.S. Department of Defense is set to change the name of Texas’ Fort Hood, America’s largest active-duty armored military post, to pay homage to a four-star Hispanic general instead of its original namesake, a Confederate general. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced...
