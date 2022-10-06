Senate lawmakers on Tuesday formally began floor debate on the upper chamber’s version of the massive annual defense policy bill. “We are at a critical period in our nation’s security and this bill will help ensure our military has the tools and capabilities it needs to combat threats around the globe and keep Americans safe,” Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed (D-N.H.) said of the legislation on the floor during a quick procedural session.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO