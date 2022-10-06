ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Mariners hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7 in 9th inning

HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak. The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy