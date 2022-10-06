Kent police arrest man suspected of stabbing, killing wife

A Kent man was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly stabbing and killing his wife in a domestic assault, the Kent Police Department announced.

According to police, just after 12:30 a.m., officers were called to a residence in Kent’s East Hill neighborhood for a report of domestic assault.

When officers arrived, they tried to contact the residents through knocking and phone calls, but it appeared that no one was home. Officers weren’t able to confirm that a crime had occurred.

While on the scene, the officers were called to a robbery in progress in the 18000 block of East Valley Highway. Witnesses had called 911 and said several people were holding three others at gunpoint inside a business.

Officers stabilized the scene of the robbery and learned that the suspects got away in a car. The victims were safe.

Some officers remained on the robbery scene while others were dispatched back to the East Hill residence. A relative of the domestic assault victim told officers they had a key to allow them to conduct a welfare check at the residence.

At the residence, officers negotiated a 52-year-old man out of the home and detained him without incident.

When officers conducted the welfare search, they found a 48-year-old woman in a bedroom with apparently fatal stab wounds. Officers determined that the woman was the man’s wife.

Officers, Puget Sound Fire and Medic 1 personnel provided lifesaving measures but the woman did not survive. A child who lives in the home was found safe and uninjured.

The man was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of murder.

Kent police are investigating what led up to the stabbing.

