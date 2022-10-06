ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Kent police arrest man suspected of stabbing, killing wife

By Jordan Duncan, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmViz_0iP0pBXX00

A Kent man was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly stabbing and killing his wife in a domestic assault, the Kent Police Department announced.

According to police, just after 12:30 a.m., officers were called to a residence in Kent’s East Hill neighborhood for a report of domestic assault.

When officers arrived, they tried to contact the residents through knocking and phone calls, but it appeared that no one was home. Officers weren’t able to confirm that a crime had occurred.

While on the scene, the officers were called to a robbery in progress in the 18000 block of East Valley Highway. Witnesses had called 911 and said several people were holding three others at gunpoint inside a business.

Officers stabilized the scene of the robbery and learned that the suspects got away in a car. The victims were safe.

Some officers remained on the robbery scene while others were dispatched back to the East Hill residence. A relative of the domestic assault victim told officers they had a key to allow them to conduct a welfare check at the residence.

At the residence, officers negotiated a 52-year-old man out of the home and detained him without incident.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

When officers conducted the welfare search, they found a 48-year-old woman in a bedroom with apparently fatal stab wounds. Officers determined that the woman was the man’s wife.

Officers, Puget Sound Fire and Medic 1 personnel provided lifesaving measures but the woman did not survive. A child who lives in the home was found safe and uninjured.

The man was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of murder.

Kent police are investigating what led up to the stabbing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentreporter.com

Kent man charged with stabbing wife to death in their bedroom

A 52-year-old Kent man faces a second-degree murder charge for allegedly stabbing his 48-year-old wife inside their home. Hong Tien Pham is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 20 in the GA courtroom at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent. Hong remained in the King County Correctional Facility on Oct. 10 with bail set at $2 million.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Kirkland Police: Burglary suspect shot at homeowners, children while fleeing house

KIRKLAND, Wash. - Kirkland Police are searching for a burglary suspect who reportedly shot at homeowners when they chased him out of their house. According to authorities, the suspect entered a home near 108th Ave NE and NE 45th St around 3:50 a.m. Sunday. He got in through an unlocked sliding door in the back of the house, and started rummaging through the house.
KIRKLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kent, WA
City
Home, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma homicide: Man dead, woman injured after shooting

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a shooting left a man dead and a woman injured Sunday night. After 10 p.m., officers responded after multiple 911 reports of someone shot in a car. When police arrived to the scene, they found a car that crashed into...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Police looking for man who entered U-District home, assaulted student

SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a man who entered a home in the University District and assaulted a student inside Sunday morning. At about 5 a.m., police responded to a house near Northeast 47th Street and 18th Avenue Northeast after multiple people reported that they were woken up by a man inside their home.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime
Chronicle

Woman Killed in Head-on Crash in Mason County Has Been Identified

A woman who died Friday evening in a head-on crash on state Route 3 in Mason County has been identified, according to the Washington State Patrol. Karen N. Sample, 62, of Index, Washington, was one of three people in a vehicle that was headed south on the highway at milepost 13 about 5:30 p.m. Friday.
MASON COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Police responding to reported shootout at Tacoma Mall

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are responding to a reported shootout between two groups of people near the Tacoma Mall just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Tacoma Police said Saturday evening. Two groups of people exchanged gunfire and then fled the scene, Tacoma Police say. Police said no injuries have been...
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q13fox.com

Husband arrested after wife found dead with apparent stab wounds in Kent

KENT, Wash. - A husband was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times, killing her inside their home in Kent. A child found inside the home is safe and unharmed, authorities say. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), someone called 911 at around 12:31 a.m. to...
KENT, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, killing another man in Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
109K+
Followers
135K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy