Motley Fool
Why Boeing Stock Took Flight Today
On Monday morning, a MIAT Mongolian Airlines flight became the first commercial 737 MAX flight over Chinese skies since the March 2019 grounding. This is a step in the right direction toward getting the 737 MAX recertified in China. Investors shouldn't expect a quick turnaround even if China gives the...
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000
MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income.
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Etsy and Pinterest both have businesses that may intrigue long-term investors. Etsy distinguishes itself from e-commerce rivals by offering unique, handmade items. Pinterest's platform helps users gain inspiration for purchases they are looking to make.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now
All three of these stocks are down by 35% or more from their recent highs. These are all solid and profitable businesses with lots of room to grow. While there could be short-term turbulence, these could be bargains for patient long-term investors.
Motley Fool
2 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in October
Intel is cheap because the company is executing an arduous turnaround effort. IBM is more reasonably priced, but it is also further along in its large-scale strategy shift. Both stocks come with dividend yields north of 5%, and you can lock those yields in for the long haul by picking up some shares right now.
Motley Fool
4 High-Yield Energy Stocks You Can Hold for Years
Because of that, it will require more infrastructure, like pipelines, to provide it with additional fuel. This outlook suggests that large pipeline companies should have the fuel to continue paying attractive dividends.
Motley Fool
Could Shiba Inu Help You Become a Millionaire?
Shiba Inu's price has plummeted throughout 2022. However, a new project could result in a huge boost. There are still serious risks to consider before you buy.
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar
Bowlero is an under-the-radar growth stock that grew full-year revenue by an explosive 130% this year. Floor & Decor is growing profitably and expanding its store count. Dutch Bros is in the early innings of its ambitious expansion plans.
Motley Fool
If You Invested $5,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2000, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Berkshire operates in many industries, including mortgages, energy, and insurance. Both classes of Berkshire Hathaway shares have a reputation for beating the market over a long history.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 115% and 154% Upside in the Bear Market, According to Wall Street
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are both in a bear market, but some Wall Street analysts see buying opportunities. Joseph Vafi of Canaccord Genuity has a price target of $150 per share on Block, which implies 154% upside. Andrew Rosivach of Wolfe Research has a price target of...
Motley Fool
2 Top Healthcare Stocks Defying the Bear Market
The bear market is shredding stocks, but not all companies are equally affected. Veru will soon report Entadfi sales and is also awaiting approval of sabizabulin. AbbVie keeps expanding potential markets for its immunology drug portfolio.
Motley Fool
Why Nvidia Stock Was Falling This Afternoon
Another analyst sees mounting pressure on revenue in the near term. Slowing demand for graphics processors and restrictions in China are expected to weigh on Nvidia in the near term. The company is launching its new RTX 40 series this month but has to clear excess inventory, which is hurting...
Motley Fool
These 4 Stocks Could Triple Your Money Over the Next Decade
Companies that can deliver high returns over long periods can make investors a lot of money. While it's difficult to predict the future, several companies have lots of growth lined up. That puts them in an excellent position to triple their investors' money in the next 10 years.
Motley Fool
Why Fortinet Stock Outpaced the Market on Monday
A Morgan Stanley analyst upgraded his rating and price target on the shares. In his view, investors are vastly underestimating the company's growth potential.
Motley Fool
3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move
Chevron is a good solution for conservative investors who see the OPEC news highlighting bigger issues in the oil markets. Higher oil prices could mean an exceptionally strong 2022 for ExxonMobil. Devon Energy's recent deals put it in an even better position to cash in on higher crude oil prices.
Motley Fool
Nervous About Investing? Here's What History Tells Us About Bear Markets
The S&P 500 has entered a bear market, which has many investors concerned for the future. However, based on the market's history, there's a good reason to be optimistic. With the right strategy, it's possible to increase your earnings despite short-term volatility.
Motley Fool
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Powerhouses
Quality stocks with high dividend yields can alleviate pressure during a bear market. Companies like Chevron and Dow pay sizeable dividends. Both stocks are inexpensive and can continue supporting their dividends with cash, not debt.
Motley Fool
Why Applied Materials Stock Got Mashed on Monday
A new round of chip export curbs is hitting the semiconductor industry hard. Applied Materials is an important supplier of chipmaking technology.
Motley Fool
2 Big Changes for Retirees on Social Security Are Coming This Week
Social Security beneficiaries are on pace to receive an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The maximum Social Security retirement benefit paid to new beneficiaries will increase in 2023.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Surefire Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
All three major U.S. stock indexes are entrenched in a bear market, with the Nasdaq faring the worst. For patient investors, bear markets can be once-in-a-generation buying opportunities. These innovative growth stocks have the capacity to deliver triple-digit returns over the next four years.
