Motley Fool

Why Boeing Stock Took Flight Today

On Monday morning, a MIAT Mongolian Airlines flight became the first commercial 737 MAX flight over Chinese skies since the March 2019 grounding. This is a step in the right direction toward getting the 737 MAX recertified in China. Investors shouldn't expect a quick turnaround even if China gives the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000

MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Etsy and Pinterest both have businesses that may intrigue long-term investors. Etsy distinguishes itself from e-commerce rivals by offering unique, handmade items. Pinterest's platform helps users gain inspiration for purchases they are looking to make.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

All three of these stocks are down by 35% or more from their recent highs. These are all solid and profitable businesses with lots of room to grow. While there could be short-term turbulence, these could be bargains for patient long-term investors.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in October

Intel is cheap because the company is executing an arduous turnaround effort. IBM is more reasonably priced, but it is also further along in its large-scale strategy shift. Both stocks come with dividend yields north of 5%, and you can lock those yields in for the long haul by picking up some shares right now.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 High-Yield Energy Stocks You Can Hold for Years

Because of that, it will require more infrastructure, like pipelines, to provide it with additional fuel. This outlook suggests that large pipeline companies should have the fuel to continue paying attractive dividends.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Could Shiba Inu Help You Become a Millionaire?

Shiba Inu's price has plummeted throughout 2022. However, a new project could result in a huge boost. There are still serious risks to consider before you buy.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar

Bowlero is an under-the-radar growth stock that grew full-year revenue by an explosive 130% this year. Floor & Decor is growing profitably and expanding its store count. Dutch Bros is in the early innings of its ambitious expansion plans.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Healthcare Stocks Defying the Bear Market

The bear market is shredding stocks, but not all companies are equally affected. Veru will soon report Entadfi sales and is also awaiting approval of sabizabulin. AbbVie keeps expanding potential markets for its immunology drug portfolio.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Was Falling This Afternoon

Another analyst sees mounting pressure on revenue in the near term. Slowing demand for graphics processors and restrictions in China are expected to weigh on Nvidia in the near term. The company is launching its new RTX 40 series this month but has to clear excess inventory, which is hurting...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 4 Stocks Could Triple Your Money Over the Next Decade

Companies that can deliver high returns over long periods can make investors a lot of money. While it's difficult to predict the future, several companies have lots of growth lined up. That puts them in an excellent position to triple their investors' money in the next 10 years.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Fortinet Stock Outpaced the Market on Monday

A Morgan Stanley analyst upgraded his rating and price target on the shares. In his view, investors are vastly underestimating the company's growth potential.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

Chevron is a good solution for conservative investors who see the OPEC news highlighting bigger issues in the oil markets. Higher oil prices could mean an exceptionally strong 2022 for ExxonMobil. Devon Energy's recent deals put it in an even better position to cash in on higher crude oil prices.
TRAFFIC
Motley Fool

Nervous About Investing? Here's What History Tells Us About Bear Markets

The S&P 500 has entered a bear market, which has many investors concerned for the future. However, based on the market's history, there's a good reason to be optimistic. With the right strategy, it's possible to increase your earnings despite short-term volatility.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Powerhouses

Quality stocks with high dividend yields can alleviate pressure during a bear market. Companies like Chevron and Dow pay sizeable dividends. Both stocks are inexpensive and can continue supporting their dividends with cash, not debt.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Applied Materials Stock Got Mashed on Monday

A new round of chip export curbs is hitting the semiconductor industry hard. Applied Materials is an important supplier of chipmaking technology.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Big Changes for Retirees on Social Security Are Coming This Week

Social Security beneficiaries are on pace to receive an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The maximum Social Security retirement benefit paid to new beneficiaries will increase in 2023.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Surefire Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026

All three major U.S. stock indexes are entrenched in a bear market, with the Nasdaq faring the worst. For patient investors, bear markets can be once-in-a-generation buying opportunities. These innovative growth stocks have the capacity to deliver triple-digit returns over the next four years.
