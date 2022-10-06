ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

Governor Roy Cooper pushes to legalize marijuana possession in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s two top Democratic state officials are urging the Republican-led legislature to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana in light of President Joe Biden’s pardon Thursday of thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” under federal law. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein, the state’s top lawyer […]
POLITICS
State
North Carolina State
WXII 12

North Carolina voter guide for Election Day 2022

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Voters will head to the polls on Election Day on Nov. 8 for the statewide general election. Information provided below by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. ABOUT ELECTION. This election is also known as the midterm as it is held two years (midway) into...
ELECTIONS
WRAL

Heading to the N.C. State Fair? Save now on ride tickets and admission

The 2022 N.C. State Fair runs from Thursday, October 13 until Sunday, October 23 with rides, shows, crafts, livestock and fried everything. Check out these ways to save on fair admission, ride tickets and parking. N.C. State Fair Details. Fair Dates: Thursday, October 13 until Sunday, October 23. Fair Location:...
RALEIGH, NC
ocracokeobserver.com

North Carolina to celebrate Oyster Week

Three island restaurants are among the many featured Oct. 10 through 16 for North Carolina Oyster Week. Howard’s Pub, Flying Melon and Ocracoke Oyster Company are members of the North Carolina Oyster Trail. Ocracoke Mariculture, a family-owned oyster farm located in the Pamlico Sound off Ocracoke, while not a restaurant, is also part of the trail as it is one of the suppliers of oysters.
#General Education#Teacher Education#Internship#K12#State Board#The General Assembly
Queen City News

NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees […]
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. State Fair: what’s new and how to save money

RALEIGH, N.C. — We’re in the final days before fried food heaven gets underway at the 154th year of the North Carolina State Fair. The N.C. State Fair opens Thursday, Oct. 13 at noon and runs through Oct. 23. This year’s fair features more than 40 new foods...
TRAVEL
FOX Carolina

Parts of western North Carolina under overnight frost advisory

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service announced that parts of western North Carolina will be in a frost advisory overnight. Officials said the advisory will be in effect on October 9, from 12:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Officials advised residents to get their plants ready for the...
ENVIRONMENT
weisradio.com

North Carolina Couple Arrested For Transmitting Obscene Material To A Child

According to Chief Kirk Blankenship, a North Carolina couple has been arrested on a slew of criminal charges. Anthony Domineck and Shannon K. Donovan were extradited from North Carolina earlier today as the result of an ongoing investigation conducted by Chief Inv. Randy Mayorga earlier this year. The case began...
PUBLIC SAFETY

