Belonging and Transforming a Culture: Values, Objectives, and Getting it Right
For many leaders and organizations, embracing and implementing a culture of Belonging requires a transformation of their leadership culture and broader culture(s). In this article, the fourth in a series, we hear from retired health care CEO and expert in cultural transformation, Deborah Proctor, on how she led successful and sustainable organizational culture transformations.
CIOs working in a 'completely different landscape' in 2022, health IT leaders say
CIOs at hospitals and health systems have taken on more business and strategic responsibilities in recent years, while their jobs have become less predictable, several of the IT executives told Becker's. Becker's recently asked five CIOs: "What has changed most about the CIO role since you started working in it?"
At least half of healthcare administrative spending is wasteful, report says
Administrative spending accounts for 15 to 30 percent of healthcare spending in the U.S. and at least half of that "does not contribute to health outcomes in any discernible way," according to a report published Oct. 6 in Health Affairs. Health Affairs launched the Council of Health Care Spending and...
Eon, UCHealth partner on patient management platform
Medtech company Eon has partnered with Aurora, Co.-based UCHealth to implement the Eon Patient Management Platform. The patient management platform will be used to improve the flow of electronic information and catch dangerous abnormalities among patients. UCHealth's version is the first of its kind to include fast healthcare interoperability resources standards designed to eliminate information blocking, according to the Oct. 10 Eon news release provided to Becker's.
The new quiet quitting: 'quick quitting'
Many managers are aware of the phenomenon dubbed "quiet quitting" — exhausted, burnt out workers performing at the minimum standard. However, a new analysis from LinkedIn suggests that rather than quitting quietly, more people are just quitting. LinkedIn's economic graph team found the short tenure rate, which monitors positions...
Tower Health names provider enterprise CEO
West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has named Bernard Boulanger, MD, executive vice president and CEO of provider enterprise, effective Oct. 31. Dr. Boulanger, a trauma surgeon, most recently served Cleveland-based MetroHealth as executive vice president of provider enterprise and academic affairs, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also spent nearly six years as MetroHealth's chief clinical officer.
Feds warn healthcare organizations of ongoing abuse of legitimate security tools
The Department of Health and Human Services Cybersecurity Coordination Center warned the healthcare sector of a number of legitimate security tools that are most often abused by hackers in an Oct. 6 whitepaper. Five things to know:. The most commonly used security tools include Cobalt Strike, PowerShell, Mimikatz, Sysinternals, Anydesk...
How to create a better work-life balance, according to an expert
A work stress and prevention expert has revealed how to reveals how to detach from work, including removing work apps, changing clothes and using different scents.Nina Nesdoly, 28, revealed the best ways to detach from work included drinking different drinks when you’re relaxing and when you’re at work to differentiate between the two.Nina, who holds a masters degree in management from the University of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and is now studying a PhD in management at the University of Concordia, said it is “crucial” that employees leave work in the office.The expert said that people need to use sensory cues...
40% of Americans not honest about COVID-19, use of precautions, survey says
Nearly half of U.S. adults reported misrepresentation and/or nonadherence regarding public health measures against COVID-19. Four in 10 Americans surveyed report that they were less than truthful about whether they had COVID-19 and/or failed to comply with preventive measures during the height of the pandemic, according to a new nationwide study published Oct. 10 in JAMA Network Open.
Supply chain pressure index continues to fall closer to historical levels
Pressure on the global supply chain is at the lowest it has been since November 2020, according to the transportation cost and manufacturing data tracked by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. September is the fifth consecutive month of supply pressures easing closer to historical levels. Since the COVID-19...
How 6 healthcare CEOs revitalize themselves
The Becker's Hospital Review Corner Office series asks hospital and health system CEOs to share how they revitalize themselves. Here are perspectives collected since March, in alphabetical order. John Couris. President and CEO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital: My favorite way to reset is to spend the day boating with...
Arizona voters will decide on proposition to reduce interest rates on medical debt
Arizona voters will decide on a ballot measure designed to reduce interest rates on medical debt and prevent bankruptcies, The Arizona Republic reported Oct. 10. The measure, Proposition 209, would lower the interest rate on medical debt and increase the amount of home equity, personal property, assets and income protected from certain creditors, the newspaper reported.
Mayo Clinic leads $1M funding round for patient-moving tool licensed from Spectrum Health
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is the lead investor in a $1 million bridge financing round for the Patient Co., which is developing a patient-moving tool licensed from Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health, MiBiz reported Oct. 9. The Patient Co. has been testing the SimPull device, which started with an idea...
Voters want more protection from harmful chemicals: poll
Most American voters say they want more government and industry protection from toxic chemicals, a new poll has found. Not only do the 1,200 respondents to the survey overwhelmingly want assurances that consumer products are free from harmful chemicals, but they are also willing to pay more for the privilege. In the poll — commissioned […]
Sentara Healthcare makes 4 leadership promotions
Sentara Healthcare, a 12-hospital health system based in Norfolk, Va., promoted four individuals among the executive leadership team, according to an Oct. 7 news release shared with Becker's. Four things to know:. 1. Sentara Healthcare promoted Melinda Hancock from senior corporate vice president to executive vice president. She remains chief...
NorthBay Health CFO stepping down amid cost-cutting initiatives
NorthBay Health CFO Michele Bouit on Nov. 18 will step down from her role for personal reasons as the health system strives to meet a $100 million cost-savings goal by the end of the year. The Fairfield, Calif.-based health system has implemented several cost-saving initiatives and is pursuing key funding...
