kgns.tv
Two men hospitalized, one arrested following north Laredo shooting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men remain hospitalized, and another is facing charges after a shooting in north Laredo. The incident happened on Thursday afternoon at around 1 p.m. when Laredo Police received a shots fired call at the 800 block of Nafta. According to Laredo Police, three men ages...
kgns.tv
Agents Catch Two Men With Ties to Dangerous Gang
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents catch two brothers trying to get it to the country illegally. When agents checked the two men’s records agents found they were connected to a dangerous criminal organization. Hector Angel-Centeno and Gustavo Angel-Centeno were found to be allegedly affiliated with the Sureño...
Texas man indicted on human smuggling charge after rollover near checkpoint
An 18-year-old Texas man has been indicted on human smuggling charges after a rollover that caused serious injuries to five migrants near a border checkpoint.
kgns.tv
Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured in Laredo
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A man on the run for allegedly kidnapping and fatally shooting a Houston-area woman was arrested at a Laredo port of entry. The arrest of 30-year-old Daniel Fernando Chacon from Houston happened on Wednesday, October 5 at 11:30 p.m. Pasadena Police officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the US Marshall Service, DEA, and Customs and Border Patrol collaborated to capture Chacon.
kgns.tv
Multiple people injured in Loop 20 accident
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman is seriously injured in a multiple vehicle accident along the Loop 20 Wednesday evening. It happened a little after 7 p.m. along Loop 20 and University Blvd near the entrance of TAMIU. The Laredo Police Department says it was four vehicles but the fire...
KHOU
Ex-boyfriend of woman kidnapped, found dead in SUV arrested in Mexico
Pasadena police said Daniel Chacon was tracked to Nuevo Laredo and arrested. He's been returned to Texas where he faces kidnapping charges.
kgns.tv
FBI seeks public’s help in locating missing Laredo man
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The FBI is looking for any information regarding a missing man from Laredo. According to authorities, 38-year-old Celerino Guadalupe Jasso III was last seen on September 30, 2022 after being dropped off by a family member at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge and made his way to visit family in Nuevo Laredo. He never made it back home.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo’s Run on the Runway taking place Saturday
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Local runners are invited to pound the tarmac at the Laredo Airport base this weekend!. Saturday is the City of Laredo’s second annual 5K Run on the Runway. It’s a unique opportunity that gives athletes the chance to run alongside the planes and jets while...
kgns.tv
Sheriff’s office arrests two on drug charges
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Two people were arrested and charged with drug possession after the Webb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment on the 100 block of East Calton Road. On Thursday, October 6, authorities say they found several baggies filled with...
kgns.tv
Offensive Struggles do in Wolves
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a tough go for the LBJ offense on Friday night as they can never get it going against the Rams, falling 20-7 in their district opener. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
Postal Service Looking to Increase Rates
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - You might be seeing higher prices at the post office soon. The U.S. Postal Service has proposed price hikes to offset inflation. First class stamps would cost three cents more and mailing a postcard would increase by four cents. The agency is also looking to increase fees for P.O. box rentals, money orders, and insurance.
Look: San Antonio Southside knocks off unbeaten Laredo Cigarroa in first-place battle
Southside won its fifth straight game, as the Cardinals downed previously undefeated Cigarroa 26-7 to move into sole possession of first place in District 13-5A DI
