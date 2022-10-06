Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
WHOLE Taps Tom of Finland For an Eight-Piece Graphic Collection
Sister label to Skim Milk, WHOLE is a brand that’s often kept within an IYKYK crowd — and now it continues its efforts with a new collaboration with Tom of Finland. Featuring in its own lookbook shot by Sean Doolan at the Tom of Finland house in Los Angeles, which was built in 1911, we find Demi Yo’ko and Robert Rexx wearing the new capsule that brings WHOLE’s love for graphics into the mix alongside iconic Tom of Finland artwork and iconography.
hypebeast.com
Google Japan Unveils a Five-Foot Keyboard
Google Japan has tinkered with a new keyboard that will definitely change up the workflow. Introducing the G-Board, a 5.2-foot keyboard that arranges all letters and characters in a horizontal plane, going from left to right. According to a video posted by the technology corporation, the board can be used...
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
After dropping exclusive DJ mixes by Omar S, Robert Hood, and Rory Milanes on Apple Music, and delivering its inaugural Winter 2022 release, Palace is now readying the release of its Week 2 drop for the season. Aside from the Week 2 drop comprised of outerwear, sweatshirts, shirts, T-shirts, pants, and headwear, the uniquely British imprint is also dropping “Palace Product Descriptions: The Selected Archive.”
hypebeast.com
Ye Shares New Music and Look Into YEEZY Development in "LAST WEEK" Vlog
Facing restricted access on Instagram following public backlash, Ye has now delivered a vlog covering recent moments in his life. Titled “LAST WEEK,” the in-depth look into the hectic schedule of the influential creative kicks off with the Grand Theft Auto-inspired YEEZY GAP walk-through of Tokyo we have already seen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
AMI's Puma Suede Crepe Receives Release Date
After presenting the lookbook for the collaboration earlier this year, AMI now readies its subtle spin on the classic. Suede silhouette featuring real crepe rubber soles. The upcoming pairs arrive in “Pristine” suede uppers with green polished leather panels stretching over the contrast-stitched lateral and heel overlays. Heels...
hypebeast.com
Balenciaga's Winter 2022 "360° Collection" HD Sneaker Arrives in "Fluo Pink"
Demna continues to create ample buzz with his desgins at Balenciaga. The designer’s vision for his Winter 2022 “360° Collection” continues to be a topic of conversation, with its sequential releases for the season. Just a couple of weeks after the HD Lace-Up Sneaker in black has dropped, Balenciaga has now dropped the same sneaker but in “Fluo Pink.”
hypebeast.com
LEGO Ideas Reveals Playable Table Football Set
After introducing a The Office-themed set, LEGO Ideas now debuts a new playable Table Football set for football fans. The compact table features two rods on each side featuring a goalie, two defenders, and two strikers with abacus-style scoreboards. Included in the 2339-piece set are 22 uniformed minifigures with 44...
hypebeast.com
Megan Thee Stallion Teases 'Stranger Things' Appearance
It looks like rapper Megan Thee Stallion might just be joining Netflix‘s ultra-popular series Stranger Things very soon. The artist recently shared a photo of herself on her Instagram sitting in a Netflix director’s chair with a cue card featuring the Stranger Things show title. The post featured a photo dump of a series of images of the artist in front of a building before other Stranger Things themed photos. Her post was accompanied by a cryptic emoji-filled caption including the spider, web, and heart emoji.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Witches review – jump scares abound in brutal and bloody dark magic tale
This so-so two-part horror has more than two witches in fact, but lacks a fresh focus on the well-worn evil sorceress trope
hypebeast.com
Netflix Gives a Glimpse of the Modern Addams Family in Official 'Wednesday' Trailer
Netflix has officially dropped the trailer for its upcoming comedy horror series Wednesday. The trailer dropped at this weekend’s New York Comic Con, where comedian Fred Armisen was revealed to be the extremely pale Uncle Fester. In the same trailer, Netflix teases Christina Ricci‘s role in the series. Ricci originally played the young Wednesday Addams in the 1991 The Addams Family and 1993 Addams Family Values films. Her return role to the franchise has been kept a secret since the announcement in March, but the trailer has now given audiences a glimpse of Ricci’s character. Ricci will play a teacher at Nevermore Academy where Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, has started her studies and is set to hone in her psychic abilities.
hypebeast.com
Styles P Is Retiring as a Solo Artist in Late 2023
Styles P will officially be retiring as a solo artist in late 2023. The revered LOX rapper made the announcement on Instagram with a lengthy post, explaining that he will be releasing two more projects before bowing out but will be “on deck” for everything LOX-related. He also wrote in the caption that his retirement is partly due to the status of his mental health, “I have noticed I have become less spiritually healthy than I used to be. I believe I have run myself down a tad bit over the past few years.” He continued, “Being a super hard working emcee and a health advocate. For one, I’m not really that great at multi tasking it’s actually my drive that keeps me going and that slack falls back on my family, business partners and co workers. I thought about it harder and came to the conclusion that I need to walk away from my solo career period (I think I gave y’all enough). I will just do LOX shit and a feature here and there if it moves me.”
hypebeast.com
Hypebeast Celebrates Stone Island’s 40th Anniversary with Special-Edition Magazine
Continuing Stone Island’s line of cult publications, the brand has teamed up with. to create a limited-edition magazine commemorating its 40th anniversary. Titled Famiglia, the magazine explores the unity of family — an ethos that has been ingrained into the label for the last four decades. “For us...
hypebeast.com
DESCENDANT Delivers Subtle adidas Originals Campus Pack
DESCENDANT, led by WTAPS founder Tetsu Nishiyama, has announced another collaboration with. Originals. The upcoming series focuses on the retro adidas Campus silhouette which appears in khaki and navy blue color options. Uppers are dressed in a sustainable, synthetic suede material made in Japan. Adidas logos make their way onto...
hypebeast.com
On’s New Lumos Collection Lights a Path for Technical Sportswear
Emerging from the Swiss Alps, On has built a name and reputation for transforming conventional sportswear approaches into innovative and disruptive designs and wearable advances. The new collection highlights nighttime running and centers on “hyper-reflective” prints being placed onto On’s running staples. Looking forward to a post-pandemic world, On’s new...
hypebeast.com
Instagram Has Restricted Ye's Account Following Public Backlash
Following a week-long series of Instagram posts, the artist formerly known as Kanye West has been restricted by the social media platform for reportedly violating its policies. Some of Ye’s content was deleted due to said violation. A Meta spokesperson confirmed to Variety that they have taken measures to temporarily...
hypebeast.com
Emerging British Label Florence Black Allows You to Dress Up or Down for FW22
Emerging London-based brand Florence Black takes inspiration from pre-1960s Britain and its style and culture. And while the label was only launched back in 2018, Florence Black has quickly found a balance between its contemporary-styled silhouettes and considered proportions that come as sharp-fitting designs that can be easily dressed up or dressed down. Now, the brand has just presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022 and it explores a variety of knitwear, tracksuit, blazer, and cotton designs.
hypebeast.com
Dapper Dan Discusses How His Logomania Vision Has Influenced Decades of Fashion
Fashion industry veteran Dapper Dan recently sat down with Claima Stories to discuss his latest. capsule collection, recently shown at New York Fashion Week in tandem with the rest of June Ambrose‘s collection. The collaboration donned the creative’s signature “logomania,” or as Dapper Dan calls it, an “implementation of...
hypebeast.com
Make FILES' New East London Showroom Your Next Vintage Designer Hotspot
London is home to some of the best vintage designer stores. From Aro Archive to Dukes Cupboard, there’s a shop for everyone and all tastes in the U.K. capital, and now FILES LONDON is joining the mix with its new appointment-only store. Situated near London Fields in East London,...
hypebeast.com
Teddy Santis and New Balance Present Second "MADE in the USA" Collection
Following the success of the first collection, New Balance is releasing a second “MADE in the USA” series with Aimé Leon Dore founder Teddy Santis as creative director. The upcoming series draws from outdoor influences to craft cozy wardrobe staples and footwear incorporating seasonal colors of “Rich Oak” and “Midnight Green.”
hypebeast.com
Pharrell Williams Shares Personalized Goyard Trunk Arriving to 'Son of a Pharaoh' Auction
With Pharrell Williams‘ Son of a Pharaoh auction days away, JOOPITER shares with us another cherished item from P himself in the form of Lot 28. In the exclusive behind-the-scenes photo, we see Pharrell’s Red Goyard Trunk getting ready for the October 14 auction. The trunk features black and gray stripes on the back where red and white stripes are seen on the lid with accompanying Star Trak, BAPE, and Billionaire Boys Club logos. The trunk is initialed with P.W.
Comments / 0