Styles P will officially be retiring as a solo artist in late 2023. The revered LOX rapper made the announcement on Instagram with a lengthy post, explaining that he will be releasing two more projects before bowing out but will be “on deck” for everything LOX-related. He also wrote in the caption that his retirement is partly due to the status of his mental health, “I have noticed I have become less spiritually healthy than I used to be. I believe I have run myself down a tad bit over the past few years.” He continued, “Being a super hard working emcee and a health advocate. For one, I’m not really that great at multi tasking it’s actually my drive that keeps me going and that slack falls back on my family, business partners and co workers. I thought about it harder and came to the conclusion that I need to walk away from my solo career period (I think I gave y’all enough). I will just do LOX shit and a feature here and there if it moves me.”

MUSIC ・ 3 HOURS AGO