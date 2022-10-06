Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Iowa man facing several driving-related charges after tractor trailer overturns
(ABC 6 News) An Iowa man is facing several driving-related charges after the tractor trailer he was driving overturned into a ditch on Sunday evening. According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s department, at approximately 8:22 p.m., officers responded to a tractor trailer that had overturned at Thrush Ave. and 250th St.
KIMT
Man, 77, arrested and injured after semi rollover in Cerro Gordo Co.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A 77-year-old man was injured and is facing multiple driving-related offenses following a semi rollover Sunday night. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office said Richard Kuykendall, of Forest City, was driving at Thrush Ave. and 250th St. when the tractor-trailer overturned.
KAAL-TV
Spring Valley man seriously injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash
(ABC 6 News) – A Spring Valley man is facing life threatening injuries after losing control of his motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 12:45 p.m., a 2014 Harley-Davidson was traveling eastbound on Highway 16 in Fillmore County, when it lost control and entered the ditch near 360 Trail.
951thebull.com
Little Information Revealed as Investigation of North Iowa Woman’s Death Continues
It's been three weeks since a north Iowa woman's body was found in a river about 15 miles north of Mason City and officials have yet to release any details of the investigation.
KGLO News
Tractor trailer overturns in Portland Township, driver arrested on multiple charges
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP — A Forest City man has been jailed after an overturned tractor trailer accident in Portland Township just outside Mason City last night. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says at about 8:20 PM, they were called to Thrush Avenue and 250th Street for a tractor trailer that had overturned. They say 77-year-old Richard Kuykendall was making a right turn onto Thrush from 250th, and while making the turn, the trailer tires entered the ditch causing it to overturn into the ditch.
KIMT
Man accused of leading north Iowa authorities on high-speed pursuit taken into custody
MASON CITY, Iowa - A man accused of stealing a vehicle and leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit earlier this month is in custody after he fled again. Nicholas Wilmarth is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on felony theft and drug charges along with multiple other crimes.
KIMT
Dodge County woman arrested for dragging someone from her vehicle is sentenced
WINONA, Minn. – A woman accused of dragging someone from a vehicle is sentenced to time served. Cherise Marie Dale, 32 of Kasson, pleaded guilty in Winona County District Court to careless driving as part of a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of nine other offenses, including seven felony crimes.
KIMT
Albert Lea Police Department cancels alert for missing child
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is cancelling an alert for a missing juvenile. At 6:43 p.m. Sunday night, the department posted to Facebook that the 12-year-old boy was found safe. ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is asking for your help in locating...
KAAL-TV
Mason City celebrates $4.5M Destination Iowa Grant
The Mason City community came together to celebrate receiving the Destination Iowa Grant on Monday. The $4.5 million grant awarded to Mason City and Cerro Gordo County will help secure North Iowa’s reputation as a destination for outdoor recreation. North Iowa is home to a vibrant cycling community, great...
KIMT
Fire at The Manor in Mason City classified as fatal
MASON CITY, Iowa - One person has died as the result of a fire on Oct. 1 at The Manor in Mason City. Officials said the fire occurred Oct. 1 at 6:04 p.m. with light smoke showing from a fifth-floor window. “Firefighters performed search and rescue and shut the fire...
KGLO News
Authorities are asking for more information, patience in Northwood woman’s death investigation
NORTHWOOD — The Worth County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s patience almost a month after a Northwood woman’s body was found in the Shell Rock River. 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson was found in the river near 390th Street and Raven Avenue between Grafton and Kensett on September 16th. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation.
951thebull.com
Charles City Man Accused of Vehicular Homicide Allowed to Take Trip to Hawaii
A Charles City man, accused of causing a head-on crash that killed a Mason City man this past summer, is being allowed to travel out of state to Hawaii. The Iowa State Patrol says 58-year-old Timothy Hoy was drinking and driving July 25th when his vehicle crossed the centerline just west of Nora Springs and collided head-on with the vehicle driven by 41-year-old Stephen Miles of Mason City. Miles died in the crash and two juveniles in the Miles’ vehicle were also injured.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea police investigating parking lot shooting
(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred in a parking lot on Tuesday night. According to police, at approximately 9:34 p.m., officers responded to several 9-1-1 calls reporting a shooting at a parking lot known locally as the “North Lot” at 201 N. Broadway Ave.
KIMT
3 weeks after body found in Worth County, authorities still looking for information
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Three weeks after the body of Melissa Jo Olson was found in the Shell Rock River, authorities in Worth County are urging patience from the public. In a release Friday, the sheriff’s office said that since the body was found Sept. 16 along 390th St. and Raven Ave, the DCI, the State Medical Examiner and the sheriff’s office “have been continuing to investigate and gather information as well as conduct further testing. Results from further testing and the completion of reports may take several weeks to finalize.”
KIMT
Guilty plea entered over Floyd County rape/kidnapping
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man accused of rape and kidnapping is pleading guilty. Rodney Ray McCarty, 62 of Floyd, was accused of breaking into a woman’s home on July 26 and sexually assaulting her. Investigators say the victim was held captive for about two hours, raped, beaten, and eventually escaped when a friend arrived at her home.
algonaradio.com
Algona Man Charged with Arson
–An Algona man is facing charges following a fire at his residence earlier this week. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers were called to the scene of a fire at 917 N. Minnesota Street just before 6 PM Monday. After conducting a brief investigation, Officers arrested 63-year-old Darrell Patric Miller, charging him with 2nd degree arson, a Class C Felony.
Southern Minnesota News
Albert Lea teen dies after being struck by train
A 16-year-old boy died in Albert Lea Tuesday night after he was run over by a train. Albert Lea Police responded at 11:30 p.m. to a report that a person had been run over by a locomotive at the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Ave and Ramsey St.
myalbertlea.com
Albert Lea Police Department investigating fatality
ALBERT LEA, MN — On Oct. 4 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Albert Lea Police responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Ramsey Street after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the locomotive. The train was traveling southeast approaching this crossing when the crew observed a person laying across the railroad tracks. Immediate actions to stop the train before striking the person were unsuccessful.
KAAL-TV
Austin man takes second place in giant pumpkin weigh-off at Stillwater Harvest Festival
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man took his giant gourd to the Stillwater Harvest Festival over the weekend in hopes of winning the giant pumpkin weigh-off and a $1,000 check. Tanner Conway, grew a monster of a pumpkin and was aiming for it to tip the scales at over 2,000 pounds thinking it would be enough to win the weigh-off.
KIMT
Clear Lake apartment manager accused of using master key to burglarize residence
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A woman employed to manage an apartment complex has been arrested for using a master key to burglarize an apartment. Cassie Miller, 40, is facing charges of felony burglary and possession of burglar tools. Court documents state Miller used her master key to steal a checkbook...
