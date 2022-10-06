ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Demi Lovato Postpones Illinois Concert After Waking Up with 'Absolutely No Voice': 'I'm So Sorry'

Ticket holders for Demi Lovato's Holy Fvck Tour stop in Rosemont, Illinois will have to wait a bit longer to see the show. In an Instagram post on the tour's official account, Lovato announced they were cancelling their concert at the Rosemont Theatre, originally scheduled for Wednesday, after losing their voice. A new date will be announced soon, said the "Substance" performer.
E! News

Harry Styles Postpones Concert in Chicago “Out of an Abundance of Caution"

Watch: Harry Styles' Mom CLAPS BACK at Don't Worry Darling Critics. Health comes first at Harry's House. Just hours before taking the stage for the first of his six concerts at Chicago's United Center, Harry Styles delayed the show due to illness within the Harry's House tour band and crew. The venue announced the delay "out of an abundance of caution" in an Oct. 6 tweet, adding that the show will now take place on Oct. 10.
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
Popculture

Post Malone Gives Bittersweet Update Amid Hospitalization

Post Malone has been through the ringer recently due to a performance gone wrong in St. Louis, Missouri. After tumbling through the stage in the middle of his set, the musician learned that he injured his ribs. While he continued with the performance and appeared on subsequent stops on his tour, Malone was hospitalized in advance of his recent show in Boston. Now, he's offering an update to fans about his condition via Twitter.
Q 105.7

Our 30 Wildest Ozzy Osbourne Photos: Gallery

Ozzy Osbourne has always been known as one of rock's wildest personalities and our photo gallery freezes some of his craziest moments. Ozzy's career is full of unbelievable stories, yet none is more infamous than the 1982 solo show in Des Moines, Iowa when he bit the head off of a bat. The Prince of Darkness -- who claimed the taste was "very salty" -- described the incident in an interview with Night Flight. “I thought it was one of those rubber bats," the rocker explained. "I picked it up and it was a real bat, you know?” The interviewer then asked if the bat was alive when he picked it up, and Ozzy admitted it was, “’Til I bit the head off it.”
Los Angeles Times

After postponing tour again, Justin Bieber’s mixed messaging upsets fans

The latter half of Justin Bieber’s Justice World tour has been postponed again, but some fans are calling on the “Peaches” singer to just cancel the tour altogether. The tour “ended with Rock in Rio,” his Brazil show in early September, according to a statement Thursday on the Justice World tour Instagram account. That was the final show Bieber headlined on Sept. 4 before saying that he would take a break from touring to prioritize his health.
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber Postpones The Rest Of Of His World Tour Until 2023

Justin Bieber has postponed his Justice World Tour for the foreseeable future. On Oct. 6, the 28-year-old “Purpose” hitmaker’s official Justice World Tour Instagram page announced that “the Justice World Tour ended with Rock in Rio” and that “all remaining dates of his world tour are postponed to next year.” Justin has not personally spoken on the matter as of this writing.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Dead and Company Announce 2023 Final Tour Dates

Dead & Company have announced dates for their 2023 tour. The band noted last month that the tour will be its final one together. "Well, it looks like that's it for this outfit," guitarist and founding member of the Grateful Dead Bob Weir wrote on social media. "But don’t worry, we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop."
NBC Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Announces Blackhawks Coverage for 2022-23 Season

CHICAGO, IL – (October 10, 2022) – NBC Sports Chicago – the exclusive, local home of the Chicago Blackhawks – announced today its comprehensive multiplatform coverage for the 2022-23 NHL regular season, which is highlighted by 69 live Blackhawks games (35 home, 34 road), the return of live gameday shows Blackhawks Pregame Live and Blackhawks Postgame Live, extensive written, video and audio content across its digital platforms, and a special season preview show debuting tonight.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Rolling Stones: Sweet Summer Sun - Hyde Park Live Free Online

Best sites to watch The Rolling Stones: Sweet Summer Sun - Hyde Park Live - Last updated on Oct 08, 2022. Best free ad supported sites: Peacock Premium ,Peacock. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Rolling Stones: Sweet Summer Sun - Hyde Park Live online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Rolling Stones: Sweet Summer Sun - Hyde Park Live on this page.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

