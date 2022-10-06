Read full article on original website
Related
kmyu.tv
Suspects arrested after stolen RV, trailers recovered from remote area in Utah County
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing an RV and multiple trailers that have since been recovered. Deputies said after their initial post about the stolen RV, someone contacted them and said they recognized the woman in the photo from security video. She was later identified as 45-year-old Dana Leigh Conley of Salt Lake City.
kmyu.tv
Major delays on NB I-15 in Sandy due to multi-vehicle crash involving semi hauling mail
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Major delays were expected on northbound Interstate 15 near 9000 South in Sandy after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck hauling mail. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, the crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. near the split of I-215. Roden stated that...
kmyu.tv
Sugar House suspect allegedly in possession of 3 firearms, large amount of ammunition
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man arrested in Sugar House on Sunday was allegedly in possession of three firearms, a large amount of ammunition and hundreds of miscellaneous pills. Samuel Hanley, 33, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on several charges after exhibiting concerning behavior while...
kmyu.tv
Ramp from I-15 to I-80 reopens after rollover crash, fertilizer spill forced closure
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A rollover crash Monday morning on a ramp from I-15 to I-80 spilled fertilizer across the road and created major backups on northbound I-15 that stretched for several miles. Crews could be seen on UDOT's traffic cameras as they cleaned the fertilizer from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmyu.tv
Golfer beats up another player for 'playing too slow' at Hill Air Force Base
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police say he beat up another golfer at the Hill Air Force Base Golf Course after accusing another player of playing too slowly. David Robles, 61, was booked on charges related to aggravated assault and disorderly conduct on October 8.
Gephardt Daily
Person who pulled over on Ogden I-15 shoulder because of flat tire struck, killed by passing pickup; 2nd victim critically injured
OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead and a second is suffering from critical injuries after an accident Tuesday morning on Interstate 15 in Ogden. The accident happened at about 11:30 a.m., after the driver of a northbound pickup truck and trailer pulled onto the left shoulder of the freeway to fix one a flat tires on the trailer. A second northbound truck and trailer also stopped. Both trailers had construction equipment.
kmyu.tv
President Nelson presides at groundbreaking for Heber Valley Utah Temple
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — President Russell M. Nelson presided over a groundbreaking ceremony held for the Heber Valley Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The temple was announced in October 2021 by President Nelson and will be the first temple in Wasatch County.
kmyu.tv
America First Credit Union Scholar Athlete: Kate Killpack
October 9, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Lehi High School's Kate Killpack who's a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of her!
IN THIS ARTICLE
OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon
On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
Comments / 0