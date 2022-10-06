Read full article on original website
PIERRE, S.D. — On Friday, South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation released a statement on a Rapid City Police Department officer involved shooting that occurred earlier this year. The Office of the Attorney General reports that on July 26, 2022, Marvin Moran Jr. fired in the direction of a police officer. Two officers then returned fire at Moran Jr.
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It’s a major award for an SDSU student. Samantha Gortmaker, an SDSU Air Force ROTC cadet from Pierre is the recipient of the Legion of Valor Bronze Cross for Achievement. Established in 1957, the Bronze Cross for Achievement is the highest award for achievement...
