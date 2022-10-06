ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Go Croatia;’ Bill Belichick explains why he wore Croatian flag on jacket

Bill Belichick’s wardrobe caught some eyes on the New England Patriots sidelines -- and for once it had nothing to do with a hoodie. Belichick wore a patch featuring a Croatian flag on his pullover jacket Sunday as part of the NFL’s initiative to let players and coaches wear a decal or patch featuring a “flag that represents their nationality or cultural heritage.”
