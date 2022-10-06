CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The San Francisco 49ers have become all too accustomed to the oddly specific situation they found themselves in as they departed Charlotte on Sunday night. The Niners had just dispatched the Panthers 37-15 to get to 3-2 but headed to the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, for a week of practice with mixed emotions. That's because they had just watched four key players limp away from the Bank of America Stadium artificial turf with myriad injuries.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO