KGO

Draymond Green taking time away from Warriors after punch

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green offered a public apology and announced he will step away from the team indefinitely after an altercation on Wednesday between him and Jordan Poole. "I'm going to continue to stay away, as I've been away, and continue to do work on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

Josh McDaniels, Raiders 'all-in' on aggressive playcall late

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels defended his decision to attempt a 2-point conversion rather than kick a game-tying extra point late in the fourth quarter Monday night, a call that his players supported, as well. And they did so even as the attempt failed, with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KGO

49ers CB Emmanuel Moseley feared to have torn left ACL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The San Francisco 49ers have become all too accustomed to the oddly specific situation they found themselves in as they departed Charlotte on Sunday night. The Niners had just dispatched the Panthers 37-15 to get to 3-2 but headed to the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, for a week of practice with mixed emotions. That's because they had just watched four key players limp away from the Bank of America Stadium artificial turf with myriad injuries.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

Raiders' Davante Adams, Giants outfielder Joc Pederson were high school wide receiver teammates

LAS VEGAS -- It truly is, with apologies to Charles Dickens, a tale of two locker rooms. Or a baseball clubhouse and a football locker room. Because in the San Francisco Giants' inner sanctum, the story of All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson being ahead of Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro receiver Davante Adams on their high school football team's depth chart at wideout is well known. With a good-intentioned eye roll. Or three.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
