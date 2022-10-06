Read full article on original website
Draymond Green taking time away from Warriors after punch
SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green offered a public apology and announced he will step away from the team indefinitely after an altercation on Wednesday between him and Jordan Poole. "I'm going to continue to stay away, as I've been away, and continue to do work on...
Josh McDaniels, Raiders 'all-in' on aggressive playcall late
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels defended his decision to attempt a 2-point conversion rather than kick a game-tying extra point late in the fourth quarter Monday night, a call that his players supported, as well. And they did so even as the attempt failed, with...
49ers CB Emmanuel Moseley feared to have torn left ACL
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The San Francisco 49ers have become all too accustomed to the oddly specific situation they found themselves in as they departed Charlotte on Sunday night. The Niners had just dispatched the Panthers 37-15 to get to 3-2 but headed to the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, for a week of practice with mixed emotions. That's because they had just watched four key players limp away from the Bank of America Stadium artificial turf with myriad injuries.
Raiders' Davante Adams, Giants outfielder Joc Pederson were high school wide receiver teammates
LAS VEGAS -- It truly is, with apologies to Charles Dickens, a tale of two locker rooms. Or a baseball clubhouse and a football locker room. Because in the San Francisco Giants' inner sanctum, the story of All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson being ahead of Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro receiver Davante Adams on their high school football team's depth chart at wideout is well known. With a good-intentioned eye roll. Or three.
49ers' defense loses Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, Emmanuel Moseley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- San Francisco 49ers defensive endNick Bosa's pursuit of a fifth straight game with a sack to start the season ended early in Sunday's 37-15 win over theCarolina Panthers as he departed in the third quarter with a groin injury. Bosa was the biggest loss for the Niners...
49ers' Emmanuel Moseley returns interception from Panthers QB Baker Mayfield for a TD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The San Francisco 49ers defense is making a habit of scoring points. For the second week in a row, the Niners defense came up with a pick-six with cornerback Emmanuel Moseley doing the honors this time. With 43 seconds left in the first half, Carolina Panthers quarterback...
49ers CB Moseley has torn ACL in left knee, done for season
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- The San Francisco 49ers got the news they expected but didn't want Monday afternoon when coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that cornerback Emmanuel Moseley suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. Moseley's injury will require surgery that ends his season, which isn't a surprise to...
First look: New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns odds and lines
The New England Patriots (2-3) travel to meet the Cleveland Browns (2-3) Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Patriots vs. Browns odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Patriots got back on track...
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchis
