Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Two shot after drug deal allegedly goes bad on West Muriel Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting early Monday morning. Officers arrived at 1873 West Muriel Dr. a little before 12:40 a.m. and found two shooting victims. “Police believe that the two shooting victims were injured by gunfire during a drug...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSP: 2 killed in separate overnight crashes in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating two deadly crashes that happened overnight in the Baton Rouge area. Authorities said the first crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, on LA 1054 near North River Road in Kentwood. They added that Steve Sanders, 64, was killed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Teen killed in shooting at Terrace Avenue grocery store, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal Monday morning shooting at a grocery store. Police said officers responded to the area of S. 15th Street and Terrace Avenue after 11 a.m. and the coroner’s office was notified. On Monday evening, police identified the shooting victim as 17-year-old Dedrick Wagner.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Trial in Zachary firefighter, police officer's death could end Monday after intense testimony

Monday is poised to be the final day of the manslaughter trial for a man accused of running over and killing Zachary firefighter and police officer Christopher Lawton. Prosecutors say Lawton was in the process of arresting 37-year-old Albert Jermaine Franklin Jr., a fugitive wanted on multiple violent felonies, at the Baker Walmart Supercenter in March 2018 when Franklin sped out of the parking lot in a U-Haul truck. Lawton, who had opened the passenger side door and started climbing into the cabin before Franklin made his escape, fell underneath the moving truck, and its tires ran over his head and chest, according to court testimony this week.
ZACHARY, LA
WWL

16-year-old fatally shot following house party in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. — A 16-year-old boy who attended Hammond High School was shot and killed Saturday night following a house party in Hammond, according to Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Chief Travis said the teen was in a car with several other teenagers who got into a shootout with another suspect.
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Alleged drug dealer from Louisiana arrested after discovery of meth

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Lance David Metrejean, 45, of Pierre Part, was recently arrested as part of an investigation into narcotics distribution. As the investigation unfolded, detectives gathered information which led them to believe that Metrejean might be involved in drug trafficking. Metrejean was questioned during the investigation...
PIERRE PART, LA
WAFB

WAFB

