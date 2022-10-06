ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

PHOTOS: Special shapes take to the sky on day 6 of Balloon Fiesta

By Anna Padilla
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tHQ9b_0iP0lAwc00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Day 6 of the Balloon Fiesta began with a green flag. Balloons and special shapes filled the sky as part of the Special Shape Rodeo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2emo50_0iP0lAwc00
After rain and a red flag the day before, balloons were able to return to the Albuquerque sky on day 6 of the Balloon Fiesta. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUgKA_0iP0lAwc00
After rain and a red flag the day before, balloons were able to return to the Albuquerque sky on day 6 of the Balloon Fiesta. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DxeRa_0iP0lAwc00
After rain and a red flag the day before, balloons were able to return to the Albuquerque sky on day 6 of the Balloon Fiesta. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eT2VN_0iP0lAwc00
After rain and a red flag the day before, balloons were able to return to the Albuquerque sky on day 6 of the Balloon Fiesta. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1aRi_0iP0lAwc00
After rain and a red flag the day before, balloons were able to return to the Albuquerque sky on day 6 of the Balloon Fiesta. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zghm3_0iP0lAwc00
Special shapes lined Balloon Fiesta Park as part of the Special Shape Rodeo. {Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
Special shapes lined Balloon Fiesta Park as part of the Special Shape Rodeo. {Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DkM5v_0iP0lAwc00
Special shapes lined Balloon Fiesta Park as part of the Special Shape Rodeo. {Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NPScA_0iP0lAwc00
After rain and a red flag the day before, balloons were able to return to the Albuquerque sky on day 6 of the Balloon Fiesta. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DHU8f_0iP0lAwc00
After rain and a red flag the day before, balloons were able to return to the Albuquerque sky on day 6 of the Balloon Fiesta. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKR4j_0iP0lAwc00
After rain and a red flag the day before, balloons were able to return to the Albuquerque sky on day 6 of the Balloon Fiesta. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wtzas_0iP0lAwc00
After rain and a red flag the day before, balloons were able to return to the Albuquerque sky on day 6 of the Balloon Fiesta. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xKkOF_0iP0lAwc00
After rain and a red flag the day before, balloons were able to return to the Albuquerque sky on day 6 of the Balloon Fiesta. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YKVur_0iP0lAwc00
After rain and a red flag the day before, balloons were able to return to the Albuquerque sky on day 6 of the Balloon Fiesta. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6UzS_0iP0lAwc00
Special shapes lined Balloon Fiesta Park as part of the Special Shape Rodeo. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QwQV3_0iP0lAwc00
Special shapes lined Balloon Fiesta Park as part of the Special Shape Rodeo. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2prwNe_0iP0lAwc00
Special shapes lined Balloon Fiesta Park as part of the Special Shape Rodeo. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q1sAF_0iP0lAwc00
Special shapes lined Balloon Fiesta Park as part of the Special Shape Rodeo. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAT 7

Vendors hit hard by Balloon Fiesta cancellations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cancellations at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has caused an impact for vendors. According to Balloon Fiesta officials, five out of 10 sessions have been cancelled due to weather. Melody Krob, manager of Reflections in Metal in Colorado, said her family-owned business of 20 years...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Pedestrian taken to hospital after Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A pedestrian crash was reported by the Albuquerque police. The police’s Motor Unit responded to the scene. Around 8 p.m., police said their Motor Unit was at a crash scene at Tennessee and Central for an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Drivers […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Balloon Fiesta pilot briefing, day 5

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday is day five of the 2022 Balloon Fiesta. The pilots briefing takes place at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. Pilots and officials will meet to determine if the balloons are safe to go up. Officials will raise the green flag, yellow flag or red flag depending on conditions. There is currently light […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Repeat Albuquerque offender also repeatedly skips out on court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another no-show for an Albuquerque woman racking up high-profile charges, including a police chase and now, murder. This is far from the first time 44-year-old Maria Acosta decided to skip going to court. It is, however, the most serious charge ever filed against her – murder. Acosta was indicted last week on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy