PHOTOS: Special shapes take to the sky on day 6 of Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another no-show for an Albuquerque woman racking up high-profile charges, including a police chase and now, murder. This is far from the first time 44-year-old Maria Acosta decided to skip going to court. It is, however, the most serious charge ever filed against her – murder. Acosta was indicted last week on […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO