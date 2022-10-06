Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following the unanimous vote by the Board of Supervisors to approve and accept a $1 million U.S. Department of Justice grant for the Office of Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer to invest in body camera technology. The grant will provide resources for law enforcement seeking to develop and establish the Body-Worn Camera program, digital discovery trials, and an efficient system for use of this important public safety technology. Orange County is the sole recipient in California and only one of three prosecuting agencies in the United States to receive this competitive grant.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO