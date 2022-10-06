Read full article on original website
Candidate statement for Terry Miller running for Cypress City Council
My family and I have called Cypress our home for almost 10 years. I have over 20 years of experience as an IT Manager successfully leading teams, working with budgets, and managing large-scale projects. I am actively involved in the community and serve on the Cypress Community Festival Committee and the Cypress Youth Baseball Board, and I coach my son’s youth baseball team.
Keep Cypress United announces School Board endorsements
With an emphasis on its schools focusing on basic studies that give students the strong foundation needed throughout their education, Keep Cypress United endorses incumbent Sandra Lee and Jon Peat for Cypress School District Board of Trustees. Keep Cypress United, a diverse and growing non-partisan group of Cypress residents, wants...
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Housing Element Certified, Renew Newport Launches Oct. 15
With the City’s General Plan Housing Element now certified by the state of California (see article below), the City Council will turn its attention next week to the Circulation Element. A Council study session on the topic will be on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 100 Civic Center Dr.
Robert Faigin appointed Executive Director of Orange County’s Office of Independent Review
The Orange County Board of Supervisors appointed Robert Faigin as the new Executive Director of the Office of Independent Review (OIR) starting November 4, 2022. The OIR helps ensure transparency, accountability, and compliance with applicable law and best practices across five justice-related Orange County agencies. Under the direction of the...
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley supports public safety investments following vote to approve funding for Body Worn Camera program
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following the unanimous vote by the Board of Supervisors to approve and accept a $1 million U.S. Department of Justice grant for the Office of Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer to invest in body camera technology. The grant will provide resources for law enforcement seeking to develop and establish the Body-Worn Camera program, digital discovery trials, and an efficient system for use of this important public safety technology. Orange County is the sole recipient in California and only one of three prosecuting agencies in the United States to receive this competitive grant.
CSULB launches $275 million ‘No Barriers’ fundraising campaign
Cal State Long Beach launched its $275 million ‘No Barriers’ campaign at the Hyatt Regency Long Beach last night to the applause of hundreds of guests and VIPs. The campaign announcement comes at a time of high institutional energy and momentum, particularly after U.S News & World Report recently ranked The Beach No. 3 nationally for promoting social upward mobility and No. 1 in the publication’s assessment of student outcomes.
Supervisor Doug Chaffee and north Orange County law enforcement host Gun Buyback on October 22
Supervisor Doug Chaffee, Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors in partnership with the District Attorney, Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra, Orange, and Placentia Police Departments announced an Anonymous Gun Buyback program on October 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 166 East La Jolla Street, Placentia, CA 92870.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, October 11, 2022:. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 78. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly cloudy,...
Costa Mesa Television takes top honors at STAR Awards for second consecutive year
Costa Mesa Television (CMTV 3) was presented eight First Place and two Third Place awards including the top Overall Excellence In Government Programming honor for the second consecutive year at the 25th Annual STAR Awards announced on September 29. The STAR Awards are a regional competition sponsored annually by SCAN/NATOA,...
NASSP announces finalists for 2023 Principal of the Year
At the start of National Principals Month, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) named David Arencibia, John Briquelet and Donna Hayward as finalists for the 2023 NASSP National Principal of the Year award. This annual award recognizes outstanding secondary school principals’ exemplary contributions to their schools, staff, students and the profession.
The Youth Center shares 5 tips for how to build a nonprofit to last
Last month we had the opportunity to interview Lina Lumme, Executive Director and CEO of The Youth Center in Los Alamitos, California, where she shared key learnings from the organization’s 70-year history. The Youth Center is a nonprofit dedicated to transforming the lives of Orange & LA County children and teens through educational, recreational, and social after-school programs and summer camps.
O.C. Sheriff Deputies are searching for an assault suspect in North Tustin this morning
Art Pedroza started Orange County’s first political blog, the Orange Juice, back in 2003. He now publishes the top civic blog in Orange County – New Santa Ana, plus other blogs including New Anaheim, New Fullerton and the Irvine News Blog, as well as the OC Politics Blog.
A Santa Ana DUI suspect slammed his pickup truck into two restaurants at the LAB in Costa Mesa
Juan Bustamante, a 53-year-old man from Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday after he drove his pickup truck through the front of one restaurant and the kitchen of another at the LAB Anti-Mall in Costa Mesa, at the 2930 Bristol Street. Three people were injured as...
Three Long Beach men charged in $2.6 million robbery of Beverly Hills jewelry store in daylight smash-and-grab theft
A federal grand jury today indicted three Long Beach men who allegedly participated in the daylight smash-and-grab robbery of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in which more than $2.6 million worth of merchandise was stolen. The two-count indictment returned today charges Long Beach residents Jimmy Lee Vernon III, 31, Ladell...
Four Orange County teams earn top rankings in this week’s CIF boys water polo polls
Four Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked No. 1 in their divisions in this week’s CIF polls. Newport Harbor, San Clemente, Irvine and Crean Lutheran are ranked at the top of their divisions. In addition, JSerra, Mater Dei, Portola, Capistrano Valley, Buena Park, Canyon and...
Angels Baseball donates $20,000 to the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute to promote Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Angels Baseball presented a $20,000 check to the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach during a special pediatric cancer awareness night at Angel-Stadium. The Los Angeles Angels held the event to promote childhood cancer...
The Westminster Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Pacific Eye Care Center
On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 1500 hrs., the pictured suspect entered Pacific Eye Care Center and stole cash and a pair of eyeglasses before fleeing the scene. Suspect 1: Male, thin build, wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, black shoes, carrying a black backpack with red straps. Clothes appeared to be dirty.
The Westminster Police are searching for a Skechers robber
On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1432 hrs., the suspect entered the business (Skechers – 15251 Beach Blvd.), filled a large trash can with approximately 20 pairs of shoes from the storage room and then fled out to the parking lot. Suspect 1: Male, 5’08”, 160 lbs., wearing a...
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the second week of October 2022
We continue a fun addition to our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the second week of October 2022!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
PHOTOS: Northwood defeats Woodbridge for third league victory in a row
Northwood freshman Brandon Bui rises up for a shot against Woodbridge. (Photos courtesy Troy Witt). Northwood High School’s boys water polo team improved its Pacific Coast League record to 3-0 with a 17-9 win over Woodbridge Thursday at Northwood. Junior Michael Abshier and senior Iacopo Cagnoni continue to lead...
