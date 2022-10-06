ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

columbuscountynews.com

$75,000 3 bd 1ba 832 sq ft. Chadbourn NC

ATTENTION INVESTORS and HOME-FLIPPERS: Don’t miss out on this great opportunity for a starter-home or fixer-upper!Hello from Chadbourn, NC ”the Strawberry Capital of the World!” Approximately 830 sq. ft. with 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located on a quiet street within city limits. Has a screened back porch and covered front porch! Great location as its only a short drive to North Carolina’s greatest beaches: Myrtle Beach, Wilmington Beach, and Ocean Isle Beaches.This home has great potential and would serve as a great beginner home or investment property to expand your portfolio!
CHADBOURN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Production Assistant- 525

WWAY-TV, LLC has an opening for a Production Assistant. This position is responsible for operating studio equipment during live and recorded broadcasts. The successful candidate will have experience with studio television production, non-linear editing and videography. Production Assistants have to be able to think on their feet and stay calm under pressure. Teleprompter and pedestal camera experience preferred. This position is 30 hours per week.
LELAND, NC
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County Agriculture Fair returning this week

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the 42nd annual Columbus County Agriculture Fair is taking place this week. The fair made a comeback in 2021 after being cancelled the year before because of COVID. The fun kicks off...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach Pier begins selling pumpkins on the beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The newest pumpkin patch in the Cape Fear isn’t located where you would expect. The Carolina Beach Pier has introduced ‘Pumpkins at the Pier’, offering you the chance to pick a pumpkin and grab drinks at the pier’s tiki bar.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WECT

Neighbors fear for their safety as hunters take aim next door

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - As dove season ends, hunters can still take aim at several other birds for the time being, though neighbors in one development say they’re worried the sport is threatening their safety. “The interest of these hunters who are being totally reckless and careless are being...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina gas prices rise 20 cents in last week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The prices of gas is continuing to rise across the country and the Cape Fear. Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have risen 20.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina are 9.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 44.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington restaurant becomes set for new movie

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Rx Chicken and Oysters, formally known as Rx Restaurant and Bar, has temporarily become “Earl’s”, for “The Supreme At Earl’s All You Can Eat”. The film is based on a book by Edward Kelsey Moore that tells the story of...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Section of Market Street to close for filming on October 10

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Market Street is set to be closed between N 7th and N 8th streets on Monday, October 10 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the closure will allow for crews to set up, shoot the scenes and take down their equipment for the upcoming film “The Supremes At Earl’s All You Can Eat.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

High food prices leave bad taste for Riverfest attendees

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. According to organizers, more than 60,000 people attended this year’s Wilmington Riverfest, the money brought in will help boost the economy and attract visitors who may become repeat tourists. There was...
WILMINGTON, NC
coastalreview.org

Wilmington 1898 coup documentary screening Thursday

“McKinley’s Guns,” a documentary about Wilmington’s 1898 coup and massacre, is to be screened 7 p.m. Thursday in Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. There will be a filmed one-hour Q&A session with the producers and researchers the screening. Tickets are $21.40, taxes and fees included. Call 910-632-2285.
WILMINGTON, NC
cuanschutz.edu

Grad Student Enjoys a Challenge in Work and Life

Allie Kraybill is not someone who travels on the path of least resistance. Growing up in Wilmington, N.C., she rode horses competitively through high school and college. As a junior in high school, Kraybill took the first step on a nursing path that has zigzagged from North Carolina to Minnesota to Colorado.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament gives nearly 300k prize money

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) – Fishing competitors got their reels and boats ready over the weekend for one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on the East Coast. The public was invited to Dutchman Creek Park in Southport for the 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament which was postponed last weekend due to the weather conditions brought on by Ian.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Historic Wilmington cemetery receives special recognition

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– After a year and a half of hard work and dedication from local volunteers, a historic cemetery received a special piece of recognition. The Historic Wilmington Foundation presented and unveiled a plaque on Saturday morning during a special ceremony as part of its Annual Preservation Weekend and the 2022 East Wilmington Community Day.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man sentenced to prison for New Hanover County McDonald’s robbery

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pennsylvania man has been found guilty by a New Hanover County jury for a 2015 armed robbery of a New Hanover County McDonald’s. 48-year-old Richard McLaughlin was found guilty on Friday to robbing the McDonald’s at Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads with two co-conspirators on October 17, 2015.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

