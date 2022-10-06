Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
All 3 of North Carolina’s cable ferries are operating again for the first time in years
The state’s inland river ferries are in spots where the traffic and the location wouldn’t justify the expense of building a bridge.
columbuscountynews.com
$75,000 3 bd 1ba 832 sq ft. Chadbourn NC
ATTENTION INVESTORS and HOME-FLIPPERS: Don’t miss out on this great opportunity for a starter-home or fixer-upper!Hello from Chadbourn, NC ”the Strawberry Capital of the World!” Approximately 830 sq. ft. with 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located on a quiet street within city limits. Has a screened back porch and covered front porch! Great location as its only a short drive to North Carolina’s greatest beaches: Myrtle Beach, Wilmington Beach, and Ocean Isle Beaches.This home has great potential and would serve as a great beginner home or investment property to expand your portfolio!
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Production Assistant- 525
WWAY-TV, LLC has an opening for a Production Assistant. This position is responsible for operating studio equipment during live and recorded broadcasts. The successful candidate will have experience with studio television production, non-linear editing and videography. Production Assistants have to be able to think on their feet and stay calm under pressure. Teleprompter and pedestal camera experience preferred. This position is 30 hours per week.
WECT
Brunswick County issues water system pressure advisory for some Sunset Beach-area customers
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Public Utilities has declared a system pressure advisory due to a broken water main that is causing periods of low water pressure and outages. The announcement was made on Monday, October 10. Per a county release, low or no pressure in the distribution...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Agriculture Fair returning this week
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the 42nd annual Columbus County Agriculture Fair is taking place this week. The fair made a comeback in 2021 after being cancelled the year before because of COVID. The fun kicks off...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach Pier begins selling pumpkins on the beach
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The newest pumpkin patch in the Cape Fear isn’t located where you would expect. The Carolina Beach Pier has introduced ‘Pumpkins at the Pier’, offering you the chance to pick a pumpkin and grab drinks at the pier’s tiki bar.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local First Responders continue National Fallen Firefighters Weekend observances
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– This past weekend was National Fallen Firefighter’s Weekend, and this week, observances continue. The National Fallen Firefighter Memorial is located in Maryland at the National Fire Academy. But locally, there’s a memorial in Wilmington at the fire station at Empie Park. The local First...
WECT
TRAFFIC: Nightly road closure Oct. 10-14 in Wilmington near Greenfield Lake Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington will be doing nightly work along Burnett Blvd. between Greenfield St. and Carolina Beach Road. The road will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 10. Crews expect to have the work completed Friday night, Oct. 14.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Neighbors fear for their safety as hunters take aim next door
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - As dove season ends, hunters can still take aim at several other birds for the time being, though neighbors in one development say they’re worried the sport is threatening their safety. “The interest of these hunters who are being totally reckless and careless are being...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina gas prices rise 20 cents in last week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The prices of gas is continuing to rise across the country and the Cape Fear. Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have risen 20.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina are 9.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 44.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington restaurant becomes set for new movie
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Rx Chicken and Oysters, formally known as Rx Restaurant and Bar, has temporarily become “Earl’s”, for “The Supreme At Earl’s All You Can Eat”. The film is based on a book by Edward Kelsey Moore that tells the story of...
foxwilmington.com
Section of Market Street to close for filming on October 10
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Market Street is set to be closed between N 7th and N 8th streets on Monday, October 10 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the closure will allow for crews to set up, shoot the scenes and take down their equipment for the upcoming film “The Supremes At Earl’s All You Can Eat.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
High food prices leave bad taste for Riverfest attendees
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. According to organizers, more than 60,000 people attended this year’s Wilmington Riverfest, the money brought in will help boost the economy and attract visitors who may become repeat tourists. There was...
borderbelt.org
NC sheriff who made racist remarks has history of controversy. Can he outlast this one?
Sitting behind a mahogany desk, surrounded by certificates of achievement and piles of paperwork, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene complained about the red tape he had to deal with every day. When Greene beat the incumbent by 37 votes in 2018 to become the first Republican sheriff of this southeastern...
coastalreview.org
Wilmington 1898 coup documentary screening Thursday
“McKinley’s Guns,” a documentary about Wilmington’s 1898 coup and massacre, is to be screened 7 p.m. Thursday in Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. There will be a filmed one-hour Q&A session with the producers and researchers the screening. Tickets are $21.40, taxes and fees included. Call 910-632-2285.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Parents express concerns about indoor air quality assessment results at Topsail Middle School
HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) —An indoor air quality assessment for Topsail Middle School has just been released. Parents of Topsail Middle School are not pleased with the results of the indoor air quality assessment posted on the school and district’s webpages. The EI Group performed the latest indoor air...
cuanschutz.edu
Grad Student Enjoys a Challenge in Work and Life
Allie Kraybill is not someone who travels on the path of least resistance. Growing up in Wilmington, N.C., she rode horses competitively through high school and college. As a junior in high school, Kraybill took the first step on a nursing path that has zigzagged from North Carolina to Minnesota to Colorado.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament gives nearly 300k prize money
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) – Fishing competitors got their reels and boats ready over the weekend for one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on the East Coast. The public was invited to Dutchman Creek Park in Southport for the 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament which was postponed last weekend due to the weather conditions brought on by Ian.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Historic Wilmington cemetery receives special recognition
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– After a year and a half of hard work and dedication from local volunteers, a historic cemetery received a special piece of recognition. The Historic Wilmington Foundation presented and unveiled a plaque on Saturday morning during a special ceremony as part of its Annual Preservation Weekend and the 2022 East Wilmington Community Day.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man sentenced to prison for New Hanover County McDonald’s robbery
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pennsylvania man has been found guilty by a New Hanover County jury for a 2015 armed robbery of a New Hanover County McDonald’s. 48-year-old Richard McLaughlin was found guilty on Friday to robbing the McDonald’s at Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads with two co-conspirators on October 17, 2015.
Comments / 0