The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Haven, CT
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
Eyewitness News
Guilford police search for suspects after string of catalytic converter thefts
GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Guilford need your help in finding who’s behind a string of catalytic converter thefts that happened over the weekend. In this case, they also went after a witness. Police believe the suspects were involved in several thefts over the weekend and they shared...
Eyewitness News
Teen charged in Hamden shooting that hurt innocent bystander
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A 16-year-old girl is facing charges in a Hamden shooting that happened last month. A stray bullet hit a woman who was watching TV in her own home. Several shots were fired in a neighborhood along the Hamden-New Haven line. On September 24, Hamden officers...
Eyewitness News
Shooting victim dropped off at Hartford firehouse
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police responded to a report about a shooting on Monday morning. A Shotspotter detection said it happened in the area of 281 Barbour St. around 10:45 a.m. Police said the 19-year-old victim was transported to the Hartford Fire Department’s firehouse at 1515 Main St. by...
Eyewitness News
Homicide under investigation in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - What was described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford is now a homicide investigation, according to police. Officers said they were called to the area of 700 Park St. on Tuesday morning. No other details were released. However, police said they would release more...
Eyewitness News
Suspects rob victim of a pair of shoes in Cromwell
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Two people face charges for robbing a victim of a pair of shoes at gunpoint in Cromwell. Julio Oquendo, 20, of Middletown, and 21-year-old Carmen Rogers also of Middletown were arrested for the incident. Cromwell police said they responded to the River Centre Plaza on Berlin...
Register Citizen
TD Bank in Fairfield robbed by man wearing Air Jordan sneakers, police say
FAIRFIELD — Local police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday afternoon on Post Road. Police said dispatchers at the Fairfield Emergency Communications Center received a call around 3:15 p.m. Monday reporting a robbery at the TD Bank at 1643 Post Road. The male suspect allegedly fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash after demanding money from the teller.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: ‘Suspicious’ death under investigation in Hartford
Wendell Edwards and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 11, including deliberations continuing in the Alex Jones defamation trial. Horses in Guilford are helping families that are dealing with trauma.
Eyewitness News
‘Off Da Hookah’ investigation leads to 9 arrests
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Investigators looking into criminal activity in the area around a hookah lounge in Bridgeport ended up arresting nine people on various charges. Police said they obtained search warrants this month for the Off Da Hookah business on Knowlton Street. They said the area at and around...
NECN
Four URI Students Arrested After Police Break Up Large House Party
Four University of Rhode Island students were arrested over the weekend after police broke up a large house party with up to 400 people in attendance. Police said they were called to a South Kingstown address around 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a noise complaint, WJAR-TV reports. When they got there,...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Horses in Guilford help families dealing with trauma
Eyewitness News
Nine month old found safe after vehicle stolen with child in back
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A nine month old child has been found safe after a vehicle was stolen in Hartford with the child in the car, according to police. At approximately 8:06 pm, The Hartford Police Department was notified of a stolen vehicle with a 9 month old child inside.
Eyewitness News
Police: One youth arrested following ‘large fight’ near Apple Harvest Festival
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a ‘large fight’ broke out near the Southington Apple Harvest Festival on Saturday. According to police reports, the fight happened in front of Anthony Jacks in Southington. Officers working the festival responded to the call at 9:00 pm while additional officers were...
Bridgeport PD: Man killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting
A 29-year-old man from Bridgeport was found fatally shot and two others were wounded early Saturday morning near an intersection in the city, Bridgeport police said.
'I didn’t think it was real' | Worker speaks out after being victim to string of New London County robberies
FRANKLIN, Connecticut — The work day for Shawn Taylor was nearing its last couple of hours Friday at the Mobil gas station off Route 32 in Franklin. A customer had pulled up as Taylor was outside. The man held the door for Taylor as they both went inside the shop. Then a gun was pressed against Taylor’s back.
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Bear on a porch, backyard bobcat, a roll in the grass
Duo Used Theft Method 'To Attempt To Go Undetected' At Marshalls, Milford PD Says
Two Connecticut residents are facing larceny charges after police said they attempted to steal merchandise worth more than $260 from Marshalls. Officers in New Haven County responded to a report of shoplifting from a loss prevention officer at the store, located at 1413 Boston Post Road in Milford, at about 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the Milford Police Department.
Police investigating string of armed robberies in southeastern Connecticut
Police are investigating a string of armed robberies in southeastern Connecticut.
MISSING: Police search for three-month-old last seen in Enfield
UPDATE: The missing child was located and the silver alert was cancelled at 5 pm Saturday. ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a three-month-old baby that was last seen in Enfield on Saturday. The baby boy, named Dhimani Pearson, is Black with brown eyes. He weighs around 14 lbs. Police said Dhimani may […]
9-month-old child found safe after kidnapping in stolen car
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 9-month-old child was found safe after being inside a stolen car on Saturday night. At around 8 pm, the Hartford Police Department was notified of a stolen car while the car’s owner and the baby’s mother was inside a store on Main Street. The mother left the child in the […]
Eyewitness News
Plainfield police investigating motorcycle crash with serious injuries
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3pm this evening, the Plainfield Police Department and Moosup Fire Department responded to 160 Sterling Hill Road for a single motorcycle collision. Through an investigation, the police department determined that Michael Repoza, age 55, was operating a 2007 Honda VT1 motorcycle traveling eastbound on...
