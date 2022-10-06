ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Eyewitness News

Teen charged in Hamden shooting that hurt innocent bystander

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A 16-year-old girl is facing charges in a Hamden shooting that happened last month. A stray bullet hit a woman who was watching TV in her own home. Several shots were fired in a neighborhood along the Hamden-New Haven line. On September 24, Hamden officers...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Shooting victim dropped off at Hartford firehouse

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police responded to a report about a shooting on Monday morning. A Shotspotter detection said it happened in the area of 281 Barbour St. around 10:45 a.m. Police said the 19-year-old victim was transported to the Hartford Fire Department’s firehouse at 1515 Main St. by...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Homicide under investigation in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - What was described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford is now a homicide investigation, according to police. Officers said they were called to the area of 700 Park St. on Tuesday morning. No other details were released. However, police said they would release more...
HARTFORD, CT
City
Hamden, CT
Hamden, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

Suspects rob victim of a pair of shoes in Cromwell

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Two people face charges for robbing a victim of a pair of shoes at gunpoint in Cromwell. Julio Oquendo, 20, of Middletown, and 21-year-old Carmen Rogers also of Middletown were arrested for the incident. Cromwell police said they responded to the River Centre Plaza on Berlin...
CROMWELL, CT
Register Citizen

TD Bank in Fairfield robbed by man wearing Air Jordan sneakers, police say

FAIRFIELD — Local police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday afternoon on Post Road. Police said dispatchers at the Fairfield Emergency Communications Center received a call around 3:15 p.m. Monday reporting a robbery at the TD Bank at 1643 Post Road. The male suspect allegedly fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash after demanding money from the teller.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: ‘Suspicious’ death under investigation in Hartford

Wendell Edwards and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 11, including deliberations continuing in the Alex Jones defamation trial. Horses in Guilford are helping families that are dealing with trauma. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Scams against seniors, Dunkin' backlash, Black Friday in Oct. Updated: 2...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

‘Off Da Hookah’ investigation leads to 9 arrests

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Investigators looking into criminal activity in the area around a hookah lounge in Bridgeport ended up arresting nine people on various charges. Police said they obtained search warrants this month for the Off Da Hookah business on Knowlton Street. They said the area at and around...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Horses in Guilford help families dealing with trauma

Meteorologist Scot Haney said Tuesday and Wednesday look great, but rain is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Here is his Tuesday mid-morning forecast. Wendell Edwards and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 11, including deliberations continuing in the Alex Jones defamation trial.
GUILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Nine month old found safe after vehicle stolen with child in back

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A nine month old child has been found safe after a vehicle was stolen in Hartford with the child in the car, according to police. At approximately 8:06 pm, The Hartford Police Department was notified of a stolen vehicle with a 9 month old child inside.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: Bear on a porch, backyard bobcat, a roll in the grass

Meteorologist Scot Haney said Tuesday and Wednesday look great, but rain is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Here is his Tuesday mid-morning forecast. Wendell Edwards and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 11, including deliberations continuing in the Alex Jones defamation trial.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Duo Used Theft Method 'To Attempt To Go Undetected' At Marshalls, Milford PD Says

Two Connecticut residents are facing larceny charges after police said they attempted to steal merchandise worth more than $260 from Marshalls. Officers in New Haven County responded to a report of shoplifting from a loss prevention officer at the store, located at 1413 Boston Post Road in Milford, at about 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the Milford Police Department.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

MISSING: Police search for three-month-old last seen in Enfield

UPDATE: The missing child was located and the silver alert was cancelled at 5 pm Saturday. ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a three-month-old baby that was last seen in Enfield on Saturday. The baby boy, named Dhimani Pearson, is Black with brown eyes. He weighs around 14 lbs. Police said Dhimani may […]
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

9-month-old child found safe after kidnapping in stolen car

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 9-month-old child was found safe after being inside a stolen car on Saturday night. At around 8 pm, the Hartford Police Department was notified of a stolen car while the car’s owner and the baby’s mother was inside a store on Main Street. The mother left the child in the […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Plainfield police investigating motorcycle crash with serious injuries

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3pm this evening, the Plainfield Police Department and Moosup Fire Department responded to 160 Sterling Hill Road for a single motorcycle collision. Through an investigation, the police department determined that Michael Repoza, age 55, was operating a 2007 Honda VT1 motorcycle traveling eastbound on...
PLAINFIELD, CT

