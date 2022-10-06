Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Storm Karl formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and eventually some of its moisture could sneak into Texas this weekend.
Will to live, life jackets: Boaters survive 28 hours, sharks
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two anglers whose boat sank over the weekend the Gulf of Mexico clung to an improvised float and fought off sharks while the third, Phong Le, swam several miles to search for help. Le managed to find a cellphone signal, and sent a Google map of his location just before his battery died, he told ABC News on Tuesday. The three men were in the water since about 10 a.m. Saturday — the sharks showed up Sunday morning, Luan Nguyen said. One bit the front of his life vest. “And I think that’s where I caught ... these injuries on my hand,” he told ABC, which identified the third boater as Son Nguyen. “I took my two thumbs and jabbed him in the eyes, and he took off,” Luan Nguyen said.
7-foot gator surprises beachgoers on Florida’s Anna Maria Island
A distressed alligator wandered onto the beach on Anna Maria Island on Saturday, surprising many beachgoers who were enjoying the sunny day. The gator came ashore along the rocky shore on the northern tip of the island — between Bean Point and the Rod and Reel Pier. Several reports were made to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and a trapper was contracted and sent out to catch the alligator.
Florida schools see several 'hoax' swatting calls, forcing multiple lockdowns
Multiple Florida schools went into "secure" lockdowns on Tuesday as police responded to false calls of mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor.
