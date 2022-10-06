Khloé Kardashian has entered the chat! After Kanye West called out his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the reality star stepped in to defend her sister. "Ye, I love you. I don't want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect," she said via the comments section on the rapper's post, which was uploaded on Wednesday, October 5. "Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone's tired of it."

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO