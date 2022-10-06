Read full article on original website
Related
Vanessa Bryant’s Video of Her & Her Daughter Natalia Dancing & Singing Together Proves They’re the Coolest Mother-Daughter Duo
Taking your kids off to college is a special time; you’re full of pride and pain. You’re so proud of your little one for jetting off to college, but you can’t help but cry over the fact that they’re an adult and on their own now. We all remember the tearful goodbye Vanessa Bryant had with her eldest daughter Natalia Bryant when she went off to USC. However, the two are reunited at USC, and it must feel so good!
A$AP Rocky Taking On More ‘Baby Duties’ As Rihanna Prepares For Super Bowl Halftime Show (EXCLUSIVE)
Rihanna, 34, officially announced that she will perform at the Super Bowl Halftime via Instagram on Sept. 25, and as a result, A$AP Rocky, 34, is taking on more parenting duties an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Rocky has committed to taking on more of the baby care duties so Rihanna can focus on preparing. He knows she’s nervous, but he isn’t concerned one bit because he knows she’s going to crush it,” the source said. The celebrity couple welcomed their first child together on May 13, according to TMZ.
NFL・
50 Cent’s Eldest Son Faces Backlash For Saying $80K-A-Year Child Support Isn’t Enough, ‘I Should Not Want For Anything’
It’s no secret that 50 Cent and his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, don’t get along. But despite their estranged relationship, hip-hop fans are defending 50 against his son’s latest criticism. The rapper, real name Curtis Jackson, became the topic of conversation when his 25-year-old son Marquise appeared...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
Kanye Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt at North's Game, Kim Snubs Him
12:20 PM PT -- Kanye's Instagram account has reportedly been slapped with restrictions -- courtesy of Meta. THR reports the company has deleted a bunch of content from his page ... even though there are still posts on there from the past. Behind the scenes, however, Zuck and co. have reigned Ye in -- blocking him from throwing up new stuff, DM'ing or writing comments.
Charlie Puth Says “Nobody Was Really Present” at Ellen DeGeneres’ Music Label
Watch: Did Charlie Puth Use TikTok to Tease His Upcoming Music?!. Charlie Puth is opening up about his experience under Ellen DeGeneres' music label. The "Light Switch" singer, 30, reflected on his time with the former talk show host's now-defunct label, eleveneleven, following remarks by Greyson Chance—who signed with the label in 2010—about being "completely abandoned" by DeGeneres after she oversaw much of his initial career.
Khloé Kardashian Begs Kanye West To 'Stop Tearing' Kim Kardashian Down 'And Using Our Family When You Want To Deflect'
Khloé Kardashian has entered the chat! After Kanye West called out his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the reality star stepped in to defend her sister. "Ye, I love you. I don't want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect," she said via the comments section on the rapper's post, which was uploaded on Wednesday, October 5. "Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone's tired of it."
Kim Kardashian Doubled Down With New SKIMS Pics After Kanye West Commented On Her Fashion Again
It’s been a big week for Kim Kardashian between her new podcast stomping on the likes of Meghan Markle and Joe Rogan, dealing with a pricey SEC fine, starring in a new episode of The Kardashians and more. Oh yeah, and she just so happened to drop some new SKIMS content after her ex Kanye West did a bombshell interview with Tucker Carlson where he spoke out about not digging Kim’s fashion sense.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tamera Mowry-Hausley Shares How the Haters Made Her Marriage Stronger Than Ever
Watch: Tamera Mowry Supports Sister Tia Amid Divorce. Nothing could have fully prepared Tamera Mowry-Housley for quite how real her seven-year talk show stint would get. "It was very terrifying," she confessed in an exclusive interview with E! News. Outside of question-and-answer-style speaking engagements at schools and churches, the actress had spent the whole of her three-decade career saying other peoples' words. So claiming a seat on The Real in 2013 and "talking on personal issues and issues that people are going through," she said, "talking about suicide, talking about relationships—that was very daunting for me."
Rihanna Honors DMX With Oversized Sweatshirt Paired With Bike Shorts On Grocery Store Run
More than a year after DMX passed away following a fatal heart attack, Rihanna honored the late hip-hop legend while out and about in West Hollywood. As Rihanna, 34, hit up Bristol Farms on Tuesday (Oct. 4), she stepped out in an oversized sweatshirt bearing the “Party Up (Up In Here)” rapper’s visage on the front. The memorial shirt had his date of birth and passing on the sleeves, with a pair of crosses flanking both sides. Rihanna paired the oversized sweatshirt with bike shorts and slides for the run. She completed the look with black sunglasses, a gold chain, and her effortless sense of cool.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Shares Texts From His Dad Regarding “White Lives Matter” Shirt
Kanye West posted a text message conversation he had with his father regarding his “White Lives Matter” shirt. Kanye West shared a text exchange he had with his father regarding his new “White Lives Matter” t-shirts on Instagram, Thursday. Ye says that it’s the first time in 45 years that he’s made his dad proud.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Thanks Drake For Support Amid 'White Lives Matter' Backlash: 'It Warmed My Heart'
Kanye West has thanked Drake for seemingly lending his support amid the backlash to his “White Lives Matter” shirt. As he continued to post his way through the controversy on Thursday (October 6), the G.O.O.D. Music mogul shared a screenshot of Drizzy liking one of his recent Instagram posts, saying it “warmed his heart.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC News
Kourtney Kardashian says she embraces her changing body: 'Love being curvier'
Kourney Kardashian opened up about embracing her body's recent changes on this week's new episode of "The Kardashians." The Poosh founder, 43, said "obviously my body's changed" due to the hormones she has taken while undergoing IVF treatments, noting that the process has "definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically."
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Unleashes On Kanye: “Crazy & Lame”
Meek entered the chat with a scathing message that shook things up as he mentioned Jack Harlow, Justin LaBoy, and Vory. For the first time, we’re seeing Kanye West go toe-to-toe with his peers. The Rap icon typically has it out for brands he’s worked with or his ex-wife and former in-laws. Yet, today, we’re seeing West square off with the likes of Diddy, Boosie Badazz, and now, Meek Mill.
Kanye West Trashes Dead Designer Friend Virgil Abloh In Newly Surfaced Text Messages
Talk about Heartless! Kanye West slammed his former friend Virgil Abloh nearly one year after the fashion designer's death. The Gold Digger rapper shared a series of text messages between himself and Denim Tears founder Tremaine Emory to his Instagram on Friday, October 8, claiming to be "jealous" of Abloh and openly admitting to disliking his work.
Dua Lipa Broke Her Silence On Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors That She And Trevor Noah Are Dating
Last week, Dua Lipa sparked romance rumors with Trevor Noah after they were seemingly spotted on a date in New York City.
Watch Chicago West and Psalm West Sing Dad Kanye West's Song That References Them
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Proves Chicago West Is a Makeup Pro. In an Instagram video shared by Kim Kardashian Oct. 9, her and ex Kanye West's youngest children Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3, perform an adorable rendition of his and late hip-hop star XXXTENTACION's song "True Love" while sitting in a vehicle. At one point, the little girl corrects her brother about one of the lyrics to the track, released this past May and featured on their father's Donda 2 album.
E! News
216K+
Followers
52K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1