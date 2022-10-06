Read full article on original website
Related
Disney Just Introduced New Additions To Its Adaptive Halloween Costume Line
Any Disney fan can tell you that Halloween is one of the best times to visit the parks. Between the Nightmare Before Christmas takeover of the Haunted Mansion ride and the delicious seasonal treats, it’s a spectacular time. And while going to Disneyland or Disney World isn’t an option for every family, dressing up like a Marvel superhero or a favorite Disney character is, thanks to the brand’s adaptive and inclusive line of costumes.
Over The Garden Wall Should Be Everyone's New Favorite Halloween Classic
When it comes to must-watch family-friendly Halloween classics, there are the three undisputed big-hitters: Nightmare Before Christmas, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, and Hocus Pocus. And, after great deliberation, I think we should add one more keeper to the eternal annuals of Halloween winners: Over the Garden Wall.
Dwayne Johnson Gets Bullied By His Kids In The Morning Just Like The Rest Of Us
Dwayne Johnson might play the toughest guy in the room on set, but at home, he’s just a regular parent getting totally manhandled by his kids. The former WWE wrestler shared a video on his Instagram Sunday of his second oldest daughter, Jasmine, 6, waking him up at 7:00 a.m. with a little game she refers to as “daddy close your eyes,” and this day’s game included a water balloon.
Planning A Hocus Pocus 2 Viewing Party? Here’s Your Dinner & A Movie Menu
The Sanderson sisters are set to rise over Salem once more in the long-awaited Disney+ exclusive premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 on September 30, 2022. Though it won’t be on the big screen this time around, all of us millennial sistaaahhhsss are no doubt on the edge of our seats (er, couches?) with anticipation and excitement at the thought of throwing not one but two Halloween-themed parties this year. OK, so maybe it’s more planning and more work, but we smell a magical “dinner and a movie” night in the very near future — and this pre-planned menu of Hocus Pocus recipes is sure to put a spell on your guests and keep you from spontaneously combusting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Texas Mom Warns That The 'Hocus Pocus 2' Witches Could Cast Spells On Your Kids Through The TV
Everybody loves Hocus Pocus, right? Well, almost everybody. While millions of people are embracing spooky season by obsessively watching the Halloween classic and its new much-anticipated sequel, there are a few... outliers. A Texas mom made waves on social media earlier this week with a viral, since-deleted Facebook post about...
Pro Parent Tip: This All-Terrain Stroller WagonMakes Trick-Or-Treating With Kids So Much Easier
If there’s one thing my family absolutely loves, it’s spooky season. Exhibit A: My kids start planning their Halloween costumes literally months in advance (and let’s be honest, so do I). This year, my daughter’s adorable affinity for all-things mermaid determined the theme for our family costumes. Yup, that’s right — come October 31st, we’re heading under the sea.
Kelly Osbourne Will Not Breastfeed Her First-Born, Even As Family & Friends Shame Her
Kelly Osbourne is not about to be mom-shamed for her choice not to breastfeed. The singer and TV personality announced that she was expecting her first child back in May, and during a powerful episode of Red Table Talk, Osbourne talked about how she has already decided not to breastfeed her child in order to stay on her current medication.
A Husband Is Wearing His Wedding Ring As A Necklace — And His Wife Is Not Pleased
A man is turning to the internet for advice after receiving a less than enthusiastic response from his wife when he showed her that he has turned his wedding ring into a necklace. Is he in the wrong? Is she justified in being upset? Reddit is torn on the issue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I Used To Worry Whether My Kids Liked Me. Not Anymore.
I am a mother to three teenagers, and there are weeks when I think the terrible twos and feisty fours have nothing on these years. This is one of those weeks. My kids don’t like me very much right now, and I am very much okay with that. This wasn’t always the case, though. There were years when I felt as soon as my teens started to pull away or got mad at me it was going to cause too much distance and I’d feel left out of their lives even more than I already did.
That First Year Of Marriage Is No Cakewalk — Especially In A Blended Family
The morning after the first night I spent with my now-husband, I became acutely aware that I was on the edge of falling in It, and fast. Perched on the kitchen counter wearing his flannel button-up, I admired how his thin T-shirt pulled across his shoulder blades as he ground coffee beans. The autumn sun filtered picturesquely through the window, and I thought to myself, “Self, you’ve done it now — this is It.” And it was. Falling in love with him was the easiest, most incredible time of my life. I was so enamored, enchanted, brimming with hope and wine (and lust), that I am grateful now for the silly phone photos I snapped periodically, otherwise the entire chapter would just be a love-dazed, Edison-light lit blur. I didn’t know heirloom quality love, the falling in love scene from “Shakespeare in Love” kind of love actually existed, yet there I was, completely immersed in it.
Let's Admit It: Fall Family 'Fun' Is Anything But
I sit at my counter looking out the window at the corner of my backyard. I notice that the leaves of a large tree have already started to change color as I sip my piping hot and obnoxiously complicated latte. It was an iced coffee last week, but now the morning air is crisp and it’s officially hot coffee season. The supermarkets are lined with pumpkins, I am hoarding apple-cinnamon candles, and my front bushes are covered in cheap, stretchy, decorative cotton webs. As a mom, it is the season of doing all the fall gram-worthy things, checking all the projects and outings off my #fallfamilyfun to-do list. But today, nine years and four kids into my motherhood journey, I will lower the bar. I will set my seasonal expectations reasonably low and know that much of the activities will be a little chaotic and disastrous — and that is okay.
How To Raise Daughters Who Aren't Mean Girls
Raising a child with strong character and good values isn't easy, and if you've got a daughter, there's a solid chance you want to do anything in your power to avoid her becoming a real-life Regina George. Yep, it's time to talk mean girls. We've all encountered them in the wild, whether from being bullied at school or having the pleasure of dealing with them as adults (because it seems like some bullies never actually grow out of it).
WTF, My Kids Are Knee Deep In YouTube Bros
Ariela Basson/Scary Mommy; Shutterstock, Getty Images, YouTube. The banter in my house has become bleak – or bleaker, let’s say – since my girls started middle and high-school. Sure, there have been tender, thoughtful conversations since they became teens; and, honestly, I’m a huge fan of the more “mouthy” stages of child development. (“There are no bad words, only bad uses,” the writer in me likes to cluck.) But the bros and the dudes and the no-effs-given attitudes are driving me crazy lately. Apparently, I have lots of effs to give.
WTF Started Kids’ Surprise Toy Obsession? Unpacking The History (& Appeal) Of This Craze
Geriatric millennials (sorry) spent their childhoods coveting everything from Barbie dolls to Teddy Ruxpins. We loved them; we had to have them. So, because we’re nostalgic like that, we wanted to take a look back at some of our most beloved, extremely popular ‘80s and ‘90s toys and explore why we obsessed over them and where they are now. We turned to veteran toy expert Jessica Hartshorn, who has spent her career writing about all things parenting and toys, to do her due diligence and get to the bottom of some of our most-wished-for favorites. Behold, Scary Mommy’s nostalgia & toys extravaganza. All week, we’ll be looking at the toys that made us. You’re welcome.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker 'Still' Sleeps With Her Daughter. So What?
The newly coined Mrs. Kourtney Kardashian Barker has been making headlines lately in regard to her parenting, with controversies erupting on how she approaches food and whether or not she lets her kids eat french fries. And in a recent interview on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, the health-conscious mom got honest about something else: co-sleeping.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Says Travis Encouraged Her To 'Embrace' Her Body Amid IVF
It seems like Kourtney Kardashian Barker has come to a new realization: when she’s “super skinny” she’s not happy — and her husband, Travis Barker, has helped her not only recognize that, but also embrace her body just as it is in the moment. In...
A Husband Is Baffled That His Stay-At-Home Wife Needs Support And Appreciation
There is no question that being a stay-at-home mom is a more or less thankless job. Carrying the mental, physical, and emotional load of being the primary caretaker to children 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is arguably the hardest job on the planet. So, what happens when the one person you’d expect to “get” how burned out and tired a stay-at-home parent can get doesn’t actually get it at all?
Hocus Pocus 3
Winifred, Mary, and Sarah returned from the dead once, but could the witchy trio cheat death twice? Now that Disney+ has released Hocus Pocus 2 into the world, fans are clamoring for a third film in the franchise. For her part, Kathy Najimy feels like director Anne Fletcher brought the Sanderson sisters' story to a proper conclusion, per a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, but all of the actors are open to continuing the franchise as long as there's a good story.
Olympia Ohanian Hilariously Plays With Tampon 'Cat Toy'
Serena Williams is no stranger to sharing honest moments in her motherhood journey. She’s opened up about mom guilt, shared her daughter’s birth story and, most recently, has revealed plans to retire from tennis in hopes of adding to the family she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian. So...
Lindsay Lohan Is Back, And Singing "Jingle Bell Rock," In New Christmas Movie
Attention all Lindsay Lohan fans: the beloved redhead is back on our screens and, get this, singing “Jingle Bell Rock” once again!. Lohan belts out the holiday tune in the new trailer for her upcoming Netflix film, Falling for Christmas, which marks her first major role since 2013’s Canyons. She of course performed the holiday song in the 2004 hit Mean Girls alongside co-stars Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.
Scary Mommy
17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0