Illinois State

New Workers' Rights Amendment added to the Illinois Constitution?

ILLINOIS (KHQA) — Election day is less than 30 days away and Illinois voters have the chance to vote for workers' rights on the ballot in this year's upcoming November election. As voters cast their ballots for the 2022 election, Illinois voters will have the choice regarding whether to...
Boos, Brews, and Mews for Forever Home Feline Ranch

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A busy weekend for pet lovers here in the capital city. On Sunday, the Forever Home Feline Ranch partnered with buzz bomb for their 'Boos, Brews, and Mews' fundraiser and adoption event. People tried the best local beers around and had the chance to take...
CAPITAL TOWNSHIP, IL

