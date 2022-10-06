Lenexa man seriously injured in crash on I-635 after falling asleep at the wheel, KHP says

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — A 60-year-old Lenexa, Kansas, man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning after falling asleep at the wheel, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP).

The crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. on northbound Interstate 635 at Kansas Highway 5.

KHP reports the driver was traveling northbound on I-635 when he fell asleep, lost control, struck construction barriers and flipped on its side.

The driver was taken to an area hospital and is suspected to have serious injuries.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

