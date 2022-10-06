ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Lenexa man seriously injured in crash on I-635 after falling asleep at the wheel, KHP says

By Brian Dulle
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wD09I_0iP0joz800

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — A 60-year-old Lenexa, Kansas, man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning after falling asleep at the wheel, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP).

The crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. on northbound Interstate 635 at Kansas Highway 5.

Biden to pardon all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession

KHP reports the driver was traveling northbound on I-635 when he fell asleep, lost control, struck construction barriers and flipped on its side.

The driver was taken to an area hospital and is suspected to have serious injuries.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Motorcycle driver hospitalized after attempting to avoid K-10 collision

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence motorcycle driver is recovering in an Overland Park hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on K-10. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of the Renner exit ramp on Kansas Highway 10 with reports of an injury accident.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

GoFundMe created for 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created for a 9-year-old victim of a fatal Turnpike accident that claimed the lives of two other children as well. A GoFundMe has been created for 9-year-old Laila Azari, a victim of the fatal accident on Saturday, Oct. 8, that killed her and two other children on the Kansas Turnpike.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
Kansas City, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lenexa, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Lenexa, KS
Accidents
Lenexa, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
KMBC.com

1 shot, 1 seriously injured in incident at Leawood home Sunday night

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Police in Leawood, Kansas, are investigating a Sunday night disturbance that ended with two men in the hospital: One shot, the other suffering from blunt force trauma. Police said officers were dispatched to a disturbance call in the 11500 block of Cherokee Court just after 9...
LEAWOOD, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Traffic Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KSNT News

Three dead in crash on Kansas Turnpike South of Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities received a call at 9:08 Saturday morning of a car crash, south of Topeka, at turnpike 335 involving a mini van and a semi truck. When authorities arrived at the scene, three juveniles in the minivan were pronounced dead. The other two were taken to a hospital with non life threatening […]
TOPEKA, KS
921news.com

Early Morning Shooting Outside Butler City Limits

On 10/10/2022 at approximately 0545 hrs Bates County Dispatch received a 911 call of a shooting that just occurred at 4075 NE CR 3 Butler Mo. The location is just outside the city limits of Butler. The victim had a gunshot wound to his leg and was transported by EMS...
BUTLER, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
fox4kc.com

Lane striping plans begin Monday in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday. The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping. Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in...
OLATHE, KS
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG WOMAN INJURED IN MULTIPLE VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Warrensburg woman was moderately injured in a multiple vehicle crash in Johnson County on Friday, October 7. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Gary Young, turned in front of a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Dawn Shipman. Shipman proceeded to strike Young and then struck another vehicle head on.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSN News

Fight over sandwich leads to brother stabbing brother

PAOLA, Kan. (KSNT) – A fight over a sandwich between two brothers ended when one brother stabbed the other in the leg, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in Paola. On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Miami County Sheriff’s office was called to the Miami County Medical Center in Paola, Kan., for the report of […]
PAOLA, KS
KCTV 5

Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night. It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety. It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for...
KANSAS CITY, KS
fox4kc.com

Johnson County Motor Vehicle customers experience issues

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County drivers hoping to take care of some business Monday afternoon will likely run into some issues. The Johnson County Motor Vehicle system is experiencing technical issues, according to a spokesperson for the county. As of noon, employees are not able to print temporary license...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

18-year-old seriously injured in Kansas car crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – An 18-year-old male sustained serious injuries during a car crash in Franklin County on Thursday. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:24 p.m. on Oct. 6 a Chevy Silverado 1500 was traveling north on Interstate 35 near mile marker 198 when the driver side tires dropped off the road […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy