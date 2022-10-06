Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Current Publishing
Ivy Tech to begin School of Nursing program in January
Ivy Tech Community College’s Hamilton County campus in Noblesville will launch its School of Nursing in January, officials have announced. The community college, which announced plans for the School of Nursing Sept. 29, said it was approved by the Indiana State Board of Nursing earlier in the month and will mark the college’s 19th nursing location.
wrtv.com
OPHS holds Expungement Fair
INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people started the process of having their criminal records cleared at the Re-entry Steps to Expungement Fair on Saturday. "It's hard to find jobs. When I fill out applications, I don't know what to put, what not to put. It's just a very big obstacle that sucks," Amanda Weliever said.
Out + About hosts 'Say Gay Beach Day' at The Cradle
Out + About, a new LGBTQ events organization in Indianapolis, is hosting a "Say Gay Beach Day" as it kicks off a series of monthly programs for the local queer community and its allies.
indypolitics.org
Indy Politics Polling
Indy Politics speaks with pollster Andrew Weissert of ARW Strategies on the recent poll he conducted. We look at the US Senate, the Secretary of State, and the Marion County Prosecutor’s race. We also looked at the impact of abortion on the midterm elections and marijuana legalization. Each Leon-Tailored...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day closings in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Many Indianapolis organizations and businesses have announced closures for Monday, Oct. 10 in honor of both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day. The United States Postal Service sent the following information about its Oct. 10 closures and delays:. “In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, Monday, October...
buildingindiana.com
$1.1B in Projects Coming to Fishers
Fishers City officials announced more than $1.1 billion in economic and entertainment investments. This is the largest single-day announcement in Fishers’ history. Thompson Thrift’s Next Phase of Fishers District. Thompson Thrift, the master developer of Fishers District, shared its plans to bring more neighborhoods of the popular culinary...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
Current Publishing
Legal battle continues among Boone County officials
Boone County councilman Aaron Williams has filed a counterclaim in a suit filed by a Boone County employee who accused him of sexual harrassment, in which court documents state he “denies that any ‘events’ of sexual harassment occurred.” Williams also has filed a separate suit against Boone County Commissioner Tom Santelli, who he claims conspired to “destroy Williams’ reputation.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
better.net
5 Education Tips and Insights from Purdue University President and Former Indiana Governor Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr.
On Oct. 4, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Make it Better Media Group, Susan B. Noyes, spoke with Mitchell E. Daniels about his decade of service as Purdue University President and two terms as Governor of the State of Indiana. Throughout his years at Purdue, Daniels froze the cost per student while growing new opportunities in STEM and other essential educational tracks for traditional and nontraditional students.
'Driving is a right. It's not a privilege' | Hit-and-runs on the rise in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is searching for a hit-and-run driver who they said left a man to die. Police said it happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near 10th Street and North Sheridan Avenue. "When you have this much traffic, things happen," said Clinton Webster. . Webster, who lives in the neighborhood,...
wrtv.com
Trick-or-Treat Times in Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS— The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and eerie decorations are making their way out. That means that the spookiest night of the year is just around the corner. That's right Halloween time is here. With Halloween, of course comes trick-or-treating. Check out the list below to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receive 1-year ban
NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated the individuals received lifetime bans based on information from Greenwood police. Police later released a correction stating the ban was only for one year. GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property […]
Current Publishing
Fishers Nickel Plate Review Committee approves shipping container home
Construction of a unique shipping container home was approved Sept. 28 by the Fishers Nickel Plate Review Committee. The project is a 2,260-square foot-home to be built at 11405 Lantern Rd. using repurposed shipping containers. Final changes to an initial rendering included adjustments to the rear facade, which were originally...
Fox 59
City warns employees about computer hack of public housing agency
INDIANAPOLIS — Almost 24 hours after FOX59 News exclusively reported that the Indianapolis Housing Agency was the target of a ransomware attack, Indianapolis city employees have finally been told of the hack and advised to maintain email security vigilance. IHA officials admit that as early as Monday of this...
Unclaimed $50K Powerball ticket expires soon
INDIANAPOLIS — Powerball players should check their old tickets to see if they could have won $50,000. A winning Powerball ticket purchased in April is set to expire on Monday, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The unclaimed prize must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday,...
Fox 59
How to get tax dollars to save on your heating bills
INDIANAPOLIS — The federal government is incentivizing heat pump purchases by offering tax credits through 2032. This is part of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. Though historically used in the South due to warmer temperatures, heat pumps are becoming increasingly popular in the Midwest thanks to technological...
readthereporter.com
Pickleball mania in Hamilton County!
MashCraft Brewing in Fishers adds pickleball courts. MashCraft Brewing, a locally owned brewery and taproom, is expanding its Fishers location to include an enclosed interactive patio and two pickleball courts. MashCraft opened its third location in Fishers in 2018 at 11069 Allisonville Road. The expanded patio area adds 3,500 square feet, complementing its 30 outdoor seats, more than 110 indoor dining seats, and a full menu.
22 WSBT
2022 IHSAA Football Sectional Brackets Revealed
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Football postseason begins Oct. 21. IHSAA released the brackets for the upcoming state tournament. The full brackets can be found on the IHSAA website. 6A (Oct. 28) Sectional 2:. Carroll (Fort Wayne) at Penn. Elkhart at Warsaw. 5A (Oct. 28) Sectional 10:. Valparaiso...
ems1.com
Ind. EMS chief arrested, charged with driving under influence
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Douglas Randell, Plainfield’s division chief of emergency medical services, was arrested Saturday and faces two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. CBS4 Indy reported that it was not the chief's first offense; Randell was charged with criminal mischief in February. The Plainfield Fire Department...
Comments / 0