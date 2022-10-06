Read full article on original website
Google Dream Fields AI Can Transform Text Into High-Definition Videos
Google and UC Berkley researchers have developed an AI-powered neural rendering network capable of synthesizing 3D objects from text. Called Dream Fields, this AI model generates the geometry and color of a wide range of objects without 3D supervision. Previous methods only generated objects from a handful of categories, such as ShapeNet, but Dream Fields guides generation with image-text models pre-trained on large datasets of captioned images from the web.
Leaked Oculus Quest Pro VR Video Teases Mixed Reality Passthrough Mode
Mark Zuckerberg has tested several prototypes these past few months, but this new leak teases the Oculus Quest Pro VR’s mixed reality passthrough mode. It was originally leaked by Premint, an NFT platform, before they promptly removed the short clip from their website. We see that users are given...
World’s First Google Pixel Watch Introduced, Has Fitbit’s Best Health and Fitness Features
Kids have the Mellow Watch, and soon, everyone will have the chance to get the world’s first Google Pixel Watch. Running Wear OS 3.5 and available in WiFi or LTE variants, it comes equipped with a 1.2-inch display covered in Corning Gorilla Glass 5, a Exynos 9110 chipset, 2GB of RAM, a heart rate sensor, ECG sensor, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, 5ATM water resistance as well as a 294mAh battery good for up to 24-hours of use.
Acer Swift Edge is World’s Lightest 16-inch OLED Laptop, Powered by AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series Processors
There’s the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, and then the Acer Swift Edge, the world’s lightest 16-inch OLED laptop. At just 2.58-pounds and 0.51-inches thick, this laptop boasts an ultra-slim magnesium aluminum chassis that is both durable as well as portable, even with its 16-inch 4K OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support.
Clone Develops Anthropomorphic Robotic Hand That Can Grasp Objects Just Like a Human
Clone Incorporated has developed an anthropomorphic robotic hand that can grasp objects just like a human using 36 total muscles, complete with a full 27-degrees of freedom, including all joints in the thumb. This is actually the 15th-generation model and durability has been increased from 5,000 cycles to over 650,000, mainly due to all of the metal elements being removed.
Don’t Pay $500, Get a GoPro HERO10 Black Accessory Bundle for $399.99 Shipped – Today Only
The GoPro HERO10 Black Accessory Bundle not only includes the camera, but also a mini extension pole + grip, magnetic swivel clip, two rechargeable batteries, as well as a camera case, all for $399.99 shipped, today only, originally $499.99. It features the new GP2 processor capable of capturing 5.3K video at 60 frames per second, 4K video at 120 frames per second and 2.7K video at an incredible 240 frames per second. Product page.
TikTok Introduces Photo Mode and Enhanced Editing Tools for Videos with Instagram Vibes
TikTok quickly became the number one social media platform after arriving in the US six years ago, but one thing they lacked has been a Photo Mode…until now. This mode features a new carousel format available on mobile devices for photo content that lets users easily share high quality images on TikTok.
Ultra Rare Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign Could be Yours, But it Might Cost Over $2-Million
Originally set for a 50-unit production run, there were allegedly only 19 Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign vehicles made, and chassis #11 could be yours, but it might cost you over $2-million. It originally retailed at $1.1-million USD, and this example is finished in a custom Liquid Silver Metallic, which costs an extra $24,500 on top of the base price.
Amateur Astrophotographer Captures Incredibly Sharp Image of the Moon with an 8-inch Telescope
When you look at pictures of the Moon like this, a giant telescope usually comes to mind. Amateur astrophotographer Darya Kawa Mizra captured this incredibly sharp image of the Moon using a Celestron Nexstar 8SE telescope along with a Canon EOS 1200D camera at prime focus. The colors you see are the minerals reflecting off the surface and were slightly enhanced in post processing.
Don’t Pay $65, Get a 2-Pack of Blink Mini Indoor Security Cameras for $29.99 Shipped – This Weekend Only
Blink Mini indoor security cameras aim to provide peace of mind when you’re not at home, and you can get a 2-pack for $29.99 shipped, this weekend only, originally $64.99. Alerts are sent directly to your smartphone or tablet whenever motion is detected. You can fully customize motion detection zones, so alerts are only sent when unusual movements are detected. Product page.
Tesla Model S Gets Modded with a Lamborghini Huracan Front Bumper
Most would say the Tesla Model S looks fine with the factory front bumper, but this owner didn’t think so. They apparently installed a Lamborghini Huracan front bumper, complete with headlights, just without the badge. What is most surprising is how well it all works, as the headlights blend right into the hood.
