Kids have the Mellow Watch, and soon, everyone will have the chance to get the world’s first Google Pixel Watch. Running Wear OS 3.5 and available in WiFi or LTE variants, it comes equipped with a 1.2-inch display covered in Corning Gorilla Glass 5, a Exynos 9110 chipset, 2GB of RAM, a heart rate sensor, ECG sensor, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, 5ATM water resistance as well as a 294mAh battery good for up to 24-hours of use.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO