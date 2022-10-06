Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were in the United Kingdom when Queen Elizabeth II fell ill and passed away at the age of 96 — the couple had been in London to attend the WellChild Awards. The organization supports seriously ill children and their families, and each year hands out awards to kids who are showing resilience in the face of their diagnosis. Harry has been a patron of WellChild since 2007, per People, and Meghan attended the ceremony with her husband in 2018 when she was in the early days of her pregnancy with son Archie — a fact that Harry revealed when the couple attended the awards again the following year.

