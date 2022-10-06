Read full article on original website
Here's How King Charles's Coronation Will Be Different Than Queen Elizabeth's
On September 8, 2022, Prince Charles of Wales became King Charles III when his mother Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. She had been monarch in Britain since 1952, when her father, King George VI, passed away at the very young age of 56 due to lung disease. She was not anointed as sovereign until her June 2, 1953 coronation (via Britannica).
Royal Expert Gives Unfiltered Opinion On Prince Harry's 'Needy' Relationship With Meghan Markle
Since they announced their engagement in November 2017, the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has been under scrutiny. It only intensified when the couple decided to step down from their royal duties in 2020, with the British media blaming Meghan for the decision and their subsequent move to the United States. However, sources revealed that Harry had been unhappy with his life as a royal before he even met his wife.
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have An Adorable Update On Archie And Lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were in the United Kingdom when Queen Elizabeth II fell ill and passed away at the age of 96 — the couple had been in London to attend the WellChild Awards. The organization supports seriously ill children and their families, and each year hands out awards to kids who are showing resilience in the face of their diagnosis. Harry has been a patron of WellChild since 2007, per People, and Meghan attended the ceremony with her husband in 2018 when she was in the early days of her pregnancy with son Archie — a fact that Harry revealed when the couple attended the awards again the following year.
The Text That Harry Reportedly Sent Prince William That Still Haunts Him Today
After years of highly-publicized turmoil, royal fans were thrilled to see estranged siblings Prince William and Prince Harry put on a united front, alongside their wives, while grieving the loss of the queen. The foursome, formerly known as the Fab Four, stepped out together while greeting mourners at Windsor Castle. But, as an insider later told People, footage from the event was highly deceptive.
Plans For The Queen's Favorite Pony Have Finally Been Announced
Queen Elizabeth II's love of horses was well known throughout her life. She received her first pony at the tender age of four and has continued to own horses ever since. According to the monarchy's official website, the queen was more than a casual hobbyist — she was an avid rider, breeder, and owner. She also entered her horses in competitive racing competitions and earned multiple wins over the years.
The Royal Family's New Post About Queen Camilla Seems To Solidify The Queen's Wishes
In February, Queen Elizabeth II made a surprising announcement in conjunction with her 70th anniversary on the throne. As evidence of how her relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles evolved, she wrote, "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."
The Crown Is Set To Explore A Salacious Rumor About Prince Philip
The marriage of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth is a big part of the drama in "The Crown." But one aspect of the royal couple's long marriage that is unclear is Philip's fidelity to the queen, and there were rumors about affairs. Royal watchers don't know if Philip's many close friendships with women were concerning for the queen, but the couple stayed married and loved each other for over 70 years.
Kate Middleton Shares Her First Video Message As Princess Of Wales
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her successor, King Charles III, announced that William and Catherine would become the Prince and Princess of Wales, per People. Kate's new title is especially poignant as the last person to hold it was her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. But a source pointed out that while "the new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path."
A Source Sets The Record Straight About Meghan And Harry's Upcoming Netflix Show
The Sussexes' Netflix show is already a must-watch, and it hasn't even come out yet. As Page Six reported back in May, as part of their multimillion-dollar deal with the streaming giant, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are filming an "at-home" with the Sussexes docuseries similar to the all-conquering "Keeping up with the Kardashians," which naturally put the famous family on the map.
Royal Expert Makes A Bold Claim About Meghan And Harry's Finances
When they stepped down from their roles as senior working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex expressed their intention to continue living a life of public service — despite the queen's assertions that it couldn't be done, per People. In the years since, the celebrity couple has also scored lucrative deals with the likes of Netflix and Spotify. However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have run into unexpected problems with their new careers.
The Real Meaning Behind The November Topaz Birthstone
Birthstones are a great way to have beautiful jewelry that is simultaneously sentimental. Each month of the year has its own birthstone to represent it, and some months have one to three stones behind it. In fact, November has two gemstones representing it: citrine and topaz, both of which hold their own beautiful meanings since ancient history.
Megyn Kelly Absolutely Bashed Meghan Markle And Prince Harry During Interview With Royal Author
When Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, made their famous "Megxit" departure from their official Buckingham Palace duties, they explained that the constant attacks they got from the British tabloids were taking a serious toll on their mental health (via The New York Times). Meghan, in particular, was targeted for her nationality, her race, and her status as a commoner, and the couple claimed that the palace didn't do enough to protect her from the haters.
