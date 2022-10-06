Read full article on original website
URMC CEO Taubman sets retirement
University of Rochester Medical Center CEO Mark Taubman M.D. plans to retire. Taubman, 72, who also is UR School of Medicine and Dentistry dean, has set the earliest date on which he will step down from both posts as December 2023. He will stay on longer if the school has not named a successor by then. Taubman has served as the medical school’s dean since 2010 and jointly as URMC’s CEO since 2015. He was the first person to simultaneously hold both positions.
RACF’s future is now
With Jennifer Leonard’s retirement from the Rochester Area Community Foundation, Simeon Banister knows he has big shoes to fill. Leonard led the organization for nearly three decades. Still, Banister is prepared for the experience and the opportunity to maintain his guiding principles of inclusion, innovation, and historical knowledge in...
House of Mercy ends ties with founder
The House of Mercy board has voted to end its relationship with founder and spiritual director Sister Grace Miller and with her longtime associate and fellow Catholic nun, House of Mercy guest services coordinator Sister Rita Lewis. The board’s move, announced Friday, comes just shy of two months after the...
Pair of exhibits slated for Nazareth galleries
Art exhibitions next month will showcase the advancements of color theory and three-dimensional stoneware clays at Nazareth College. James Stephen Terrell’s exhibit, titled “Discombobulation: A Collide of Scope,” highlights his paintings that draw from a mix of influences including quilt design, stained glass window techniques and Josef Albers’ color blocking. They move between abstraction and realism, electric color interactions and geometric patterning.
Iuvo BioSciences, eLogic sold in separate deals
Two Rochester businesses have been acquired by out-of-state companies, expanding their capabilities. Iuvo BioSciences, a specialty contract research organization, has agreed to be bought by Ampersand Capital Partners, a private equity firm specializing in growth equity investments in life sciences and health care. Ampersand has offices in Boston and in the Netherlands.
URMC targets early intervention in mental health
In an effort to prevent the onset of psychotic episodes and improve patient outcomes, the University of Rochester Medical Center has launched a new early intervention mental health clinic. Established with a $770,000 grant from Buffalo’s Patrick P. Lee Foundation, Intercept is the first clinical-high-risk program in Upstate New York,...
Green initiatives deliver bottom-line results
Forty-five years ago, Bob Bechtold founded Harbec Inc., a contract manufacturer based in Ontario, N.Y. Over the decades, expertise in plastic injection molding, CNC machining, and 3D additive processes has helped establish a loyal customer base in critical medical, industrial and military sectors—whose needs are highly demanding. But Bechtold’s...
Mental health’s racial gap
Sharkisha Cummins found herself struggling simultaneously with depression and the difficulty of communicating with her white therapist. “There were just too many ways that I just wasn’t (being) heard or seen or validated,” says Cummins, the married Black mother of two small children. “She was a nice lady, (but) she just didn’t understand.”
Pittsford, Geneva achieve Climate Smart status
The towns of Pittsford and Geneva have been recognized by the state Department of Environment’s Climate Smart Communities program. The Climate Smart program, which began in 2009, connects communities with a network of tools, technical assistance, and resources to lower carbon emissions and support a green economy. The Climate Smart designation was established a few years later to celebrate communities’ efforts by tallying up climate actions for bronze or silver certification.
Sparks fly over latest redistricting proposal
The Monroe County Legislature’s Democratic Caucus is challenging the latest attempt at redistricting. Data from consulting firm ArcBridge, they say, shows a lack of majority Black districts in the proposal. Supporters of the proposed Crescent map say it would result in five primarily Black voting areas in districts 22,...
Local housing market reflects national trend
High mortgage rates, combined with a slowdown in builds and rising rents, spell trouble for a typically steady Rochester housing market. “We’re seeing a perfect storm here, nationally and in Rochester, in the way that all signs are leading to a slowdown for residential housing,” says Rick Herman, CEO at the Rochester Home Builders’ Association.
Former RBJ owner to receive Vanden Brul honor
Former Rochester Business Journal owner and publisher Susan Holliday is the 2022 recipient of the Herbert W. Vanden Brul Entrepreneurial Award. Presented annually by the Rochester Institute of Technology’s Saunders College of Business, the Vanden Brul award is meant to honor individuals who have developed businesses that improved the Rochester area’s economy or through skill managed a significant turnaround of an area business.
UR’s Institute of Optics receives $12M challenge fund
University of Rochester’s Institute of Optics has a chance to boost its influence and increase its faculty by 50 percent as it enters its second century. The opportunity comes via a $12 million challenge fund, the largest gift in the institute’s history. The 10-year challenge is endowed by...
Flying right and circling the Fringe
I avoided the soul-crushing grind of Front 22 for a more Bob Wills kind of a drive at the hands of Big Sandy and his Fly-Rite Boys. Hailing from Anaheim, Calif., these cats have been burning a steel-belted rubber trail between Rochester and Disneyland for over 20 years now, stopping long enough to give the jitterbuggers time to stop and jitterbug and cut some rug in a kind of bunion derby.
County redistricting continues to be a heated process
Come November, the Monroe County Legislature districts will look different from their 2011 boundaries. The picture, however, is still uncertain. The latest legislative map draft was revealed last week and is the third to come before the Legislative District Revision Commission. The LDRC is a five-member bipartisan panel formed in March, following County Executive Adam Bello’s veto of previously approved new district lines in mid-December 2021.
Clinton Crossings complex gets $71.5 million offer
A $71.5 million sale of the Clinton Crossings medical complex is in the works. If it closes, the sale would be the largest deal yet to come out of the protracted settlement of Rochester entrepreneur Anthony Costello’s estate. A significant player in area real estate and development, Costello’s March...
Deal flow signals rising startup sector
High-tech startups in Rochester attracted $77 million in venture capital during the first half of this year. The area recorded 10 deals, generating 235 new jobs. Excell Partners, which compiled the data using information from state venture investing activities and PitchBook Data, says Upstate New York drew more than $117 million in 35 deals, resulting in approximately 500 new jobs.
A slice of the Fringe
The 11th annual Rochester Fringe Festival opened this week, with plans to offer more than 500 performances and events in downtown Rochester. A multidisciplinary performing arts festival, Rochester Fringe aims to provide a platform for artists to share their talent. Following is a slice of what the Fringe has to...
Riding the waves
For as long as sisters Cydney and Jasmine Benjamin can remember, music has been a part of their lives. “Our family always talks about hearing Jasmine sing and making up random songs in her crib,” says Cydney. “When we were like (age) 2 and 4, I remember that we used to be up in the little kids’ plays. I still remember some of the songs to this day.”
