University of Rochester Medical Center CEO Mark Taubman M.D. plans to retire. Taubman, 72, who also is UR School of Medicine and Dentistry dean, has set the earliest date on which he will step down from both posts as December 2023. He will stay on longer if the school has not named a successor by then. Taubman has served as the medical school’s dean since 2010 and jointly as URMC’s CEO since 2015. He was the first person to simultaneously hold both positions.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO