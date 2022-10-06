ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Troy native, area firefighter posthumously honored

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Troy native and former Harrison Township Fire Department member was posthumously honored this weekend on October 8 and 9. According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), Clay R. Westfall is being remembered this weekend at the National Fallen Firefighters’ Memorial at the National Fire Academy Campus in Emmitsburg, Maryland. […]
TROY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Sushi#Dragon#Food Drink#Food Stall Info#Fire Sushi Roll
WDTN

Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Funeral held for UC student killed in hit-and-run

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral services for a University of Cincinnati student from Moraine were held on Saturday, October 8. Eighteen-year-old Cayden Turner, from Moraine, was hit and killed near the UC campus on Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to Turner’s obituary, visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Corinthian Baptist Church […]
MORAINE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
1017thepoint.com

MAN SHOT, KILLED IN DARKE COUNTY

(Darke County, OH)--There was a murder Thursday night in rural Darke County. Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Smith Road at around 7:30 Thursday night. That’s a few miles east of Spartanburg near the state line. There, police found a man dead from a gunshot wound near the back door of a home. Two adult witnesses cooperated with investigators, and 58-year-old William Fields was taken into custody and charged with murder. "This is not something that happens every day. But, unfortunately, we have a tragic situation and we are going to get to the bottom of it," said Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker. The victim’s name has not yet been released. There’s also no word yet on what led to the fatal shooting.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

When will we see our first snow in Dayton?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The recent periods of colder than normal temperatures have some thinking about the first snow of the season. While we are not quite there yet, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, the earliest date of measurable snow in Dayton occurred on October 18. On that date, Dayton picked up […]
WHIO Dayton

4 taken to hospital after crash in Bethel Township

MIAMI COUNTY — Four people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Bethel Township Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to respond to the crash in the area of U.S 40 between SR 201 and 202 around 1:45 p.m., according to initial reports. Bethel Township Fire...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Local restaurants receive critical health violations

Several Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Sept. 20 were cited with critical health violations. No critical violations were observed by the inspector during visits to: Yum Cha, 411 S. Locust St.; Red Ox Drive Thru, 95 E. Chestnut St.; Oxford Lanes, 4340 Oxford Reily Road.
OXFORD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy