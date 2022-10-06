Read full article on original website
Multiple departments respond to Dayton carryout fire
According to Huber Heights dispatch, a fire broke out at Khan's Drive-in and Carryout at 2714 Valley Pike around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.
The dangers of a scrap yard fire in your community
Scrap yards present their own challenges when it comes to fighting fires. They usually contain highly flammable materials that can burn for hours, stressing resources, increasing demand for manpower, and water.
Beavercreek seeks submissions for new park name
Residents of Beavercreek can submit name suggestions through the city's website. The deadline to submit is Friday, Oct. 28.
Troy native, area firefighter posthumously honored
TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Troy native and former Harrison Township Fire Department member was posthumously honored this weekend on October 8 and 9. According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), Clay R. Westfall is being remembered this weekend at the National Fallen Firefighters’ Memorial at the National Fire Academy Campus in Emmitsburg, Maryland. […]
Three arrested in Kettering after mail, weed found in car
The officer saw the car had expired registration and pulled the driver over.
These cities have seen the biggest home price drop since June
The median list price in Austin now stands at $558,275, a 10.3 percent decline since prices peaked in June.
Video: Middletown police seek theft suspects
Middletown police reported that the theft took place at a garage on Malvern Street.
Man shows up at MVH with gunshot wound
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a man showed up at Miami Valley Hospital around 1 a.m. on Monday saying he had been shot.
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Middletown ID’d
The Butler County Coroner's Office has since identified the man as 42-year-old Christopher C. Parshall of Middletown.
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
Funeral held for UC student killed in hit-and-run
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral services for a University of Cincinnati student from Moraine were held on Saturday, October 8. Eighteen-year-old Cayden Turner, from Moraine, was hit and killed near the UC campus on Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to Turner’s obituary, visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Corinthian Baptist Church […]
WLWT 5
Police: 1 found dead after car crash turns into felonious assault outside gas station in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — One person is dead after a car crash turned into an assault outside a gas station in Hamilton. It happened around 7:02 p.m. when officers responded to a Marathon Gas Station on Fairgrove Avenue for a car crash that turned into a felonious assault. When officers...
1017thepoint.com
MAN SHOT, KILLED IN DARKE COUNTY
(Darke County, OH)--There was a murder Thursday night in rural Darke County. Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Smith Road at around 7:30 Thursday night. That’s a few miles east of Spartanburg near the state line. There, police found a man dead from a gunshot wound near the back door of a home. Two adult witnesses cooperated with investigators, and 58-year-old William Fields was taken into custody and charged with murder. "This is not something that happens every day. But, unfortunately, we have a tragic situation and we are going to get to the bottom of it," said Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker. The victim’s name has not yet been released. There’s also no word yet on what led to the fatal shooting.
When will we see our first snow in Dayton?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The recent periods of colder than normal temperatures have some thinking about the first snow of the season. While we are not quite there yet, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, the earliest date of measurable snow in Dayton occurred on October 18. On that date, Dayton picked up […]
4 taken to hospital after crash in Bethel Township
MIAMI COUNTY — Four people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Bethel Township Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to respond to the crash in the area of U.S 40 between SR 201 and 202 around 1:45 p.m., according to initial reports. Bethel Township Fire...
oxfordobserver.org
Local restaurants receive critical health violations
Several Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Sept. 20 were cited with critical health violations. No critical violations were observed by the inspector during visits to: Yum Cha, 411 S. Locust St.; Red Ox Drive Thru, 95 E. Chestnut St.; Oxford Lanes, 4340 Oxford Reily Road.
WLWT 5
Dogs recovering at Ohio shelter after being found inside cage in middle of woods
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Three dogs were rescued after being found dehydrated and starving in the woods, according to the Highland County Humane Society. The shelter posted to Facebook on Sunday, saying they got a call from someone who found the dogs left in a cage with no food or water in the middle of the woods.
Social Security COLA increase to be announced Thursday: Here’s what we know
Social Security recipients will soon know exactly how much their monthly payments will jump next year.
