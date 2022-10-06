Read full article on original website
Roscoe Charles
4d ago
heavenly father please comfort his family and loved ones and take his spirit to be with you in paradise, I ask in Jesus name Amen.
7 injured after truck crashes into Stater Bros. store in Rialto
Seven people were injured after a truck crashed into a Stater Bros. store in Rialto Monday morning, authorities said.
Man strikes co-worker with cleaver at Chino Hills grocery store after ongoing dispute: Police
A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly striking his co-worker with a cleaver multiple times at a Chino Hills grocery store amid an ongoing dispute, authorities said Monday. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday at the 99 Ranch Market, located at 2959 Chino Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID San Bernardino man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – The man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens over the weekend was a San Bernardino resident, authorities said Monday. Carlos Alvarez Diaz, 39, died inside a vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. Saturday...
vvng.com
Man stabbed near Green Tree Market on Hesperia Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 46-year-old man was stabbed near the Green Tree Market in Victorville. It happened on October 7, 2022, at about 5:14 pm, in the 14100 block of Hesperia Road. Emergency personnel located the victim outside of the market with a wound to his back and...
vvng.com
Woman jumps from Main Street bridge near the railroad tracks in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after she jumped from the Main Street bridge near the railroad tracks in Hesperia. It happened at about 1:06 pm, on Monday, October 10, 2022, near Santa Fe Avenue. San Bernardino County Firefighters arrived on...
KTLA.com
Questions about dog breeds arise after 80-year-old woman mauled to death in Victorville
A vicious attack by two dogs last Friday morning left an 80-year-old woman dead, and now questions have arisen regarding whether or not that particular dog breed should be kept as a pet. Deputies with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said they were called to the area of Vinton Street...
z1077fm.com
Elderly Yucca Valley Man Attacked with His Own Bicycle After Pepper Spraying Neighborhood Dog
An elderly man was assaulted with his own bicycle in what the victim described as retaliation for pepper spraying a dog. On Thursday (October 6), Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call on La Cadena Ave near Sage Ave in Yucca Valley from a 75 year-old man who said that he had been assaulted by a neighbor.
vvng.com
Driver critically injured after rollover crash on Adelanto Road on Sunday
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of an SUV sustained major trauma after he was ejected during a rollover crash in Adelanto. It happened at about 5:15 am, on Sunday, October 9, 2022, on Adelanto Road and south of Brockman Avenue. For reasons still under investigation, a black 2001...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Palm Desert
A Silver Alert has been activated for a man who authorities say was last seen in Palm Desert Sunday evening. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department say 70-year-old Rodolfo Gutierrez-Alvarez was last seen Sunday, October 9,2022, at around 7 p.m. at Monterey Avenue and Royal Palm Drive. Gutierrez-Alvarez was last...
First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny
The community continues to remember Officers Jose 'Gil' Vega and Lesley Zerebny who lost their lives six years ago in the line of duty while serving the Palm Springs Police Department Later this week, fallen Officer Zerebny is being commemorated in her hometown. The 'Officer Lesley Zerebny First Responders Memorial Wall' will be dedicated at The post First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Gofundme launched for 31-year-old Apple Valley man killed in crash near Lancaster
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The family of a 31-year-old Apple Valley man killed in a traffic accident near Lancaster has launched a Gofundme account to help with funeral expenses. It happened on Friday, October 7, 2022, at about 7:05 am, in the area of Avenue J at 140th...
2urbangirls.com
Child reported missing in Lancaster has been found
LANCASTER, Calif. – A 9-year-old girl who went missing from her Lancaster home has been found, authorities said Monday. Devine Sims was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence in the 44700 block of 5th Street East, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The girl...
vvng.com
Phelan man ID’d as motorcyclist killed in crash on I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist killed in a crash on the I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass was identified as Eduardo C. Zaragoza, a 30-year-old resident of Phelan. The fatal crash happened on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at about 4:21 am, on the northbound I-15, near the...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Juveniles Among People Arrested After Multiple Shootings in Thermal
(CNS)- A shooting in Thermal resulted in four arrests including two juveniles, and two other juveniles involved in the shooting were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station responded to a report of a shooting in the 63000...
californiaexaminer.net
Missing California Guy Abducted In Broad Daylight
According to news outlets and authorities, a guy from California was abducted on Saturday during daytime hours, and he has not been seen since. On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) received a report that two male suspects had gotten out of a silver 2008 Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue, close to Colorado Boulevard in the Pasadena region.
California woman, 80, mauled to death by 2 dogs, deputies say
BALDY MESA, Calif. — San Bernardino authorities are investigating after an 80-year-old California woman out for a walk was mauled to death by two dogs Friday. According to a news release issued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the victim has been identified as Soon Han, The Sacramento Bee reported.
Body exhumed in Arizona desert, California man arrested
Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert.
vvng.com
Man robbed at gunpoint while in his car at the Rancho Seneca apartments in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint while in his car at the Rancho Seneca Apartments. It happened on October 6, 2022, at about 4:29 am, in the 14700 block of Seneca Road in Victorville. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG the...
"She's Done This Before," Sister Of Missing Woman Says
ShaLisa Pratt(California Department of Justice) A concerned family is asking for help after one of their own went missing. Thirty-four-year-old ShaLisa Pratt boarded a Greyhound bus in Los Angeles to visit family in Atlanta in August and never made it.
Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit
A high-speed pursuit that began last night Cathedral City ended in an arrest. We are told the chase ended with the suspect detained near Varner and Bob Hope around 11:45 last night. Officers on scene told News Channel 3 the suspect vehicle reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour during the chase. At one The post Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
