ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Comments / 2

Roscoe Charles
4d ago

heavenly father please comfort his family and loved ones and take his spirit to be with you in paradise, I ask in Jesus name Amen.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
Victorville, CA
Victorville, CA
Crime & Safety
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
vvng.com

Woman jumps from Main Street bridge near the railroad tracks in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after she jumped from the Main Street bridge near the railroad tracks in Hesperia. It happened at about 1:06 pm, on Monday, October 10, 2022, near Santa Fe Avenue. San Bernardino County Firefighters arrived on...
HESPERIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoppping Mall#The Coroner#Sheriff
nbcpalmsprings.com

Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Palm Desert

A Silver Alert has been activated for a man who authorities say was last seen in Palm Desert Sunday evening. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department say 70-year-old Rodolfo Gutierrez-Alvarez was last seen Sunday, October 9,2022, at around 7 p.m. at Monterey Avenue and Royal Palm Drive. Gutierrez-Alvarez was last...
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny

The community continues to remember Officers Jose 'Gil' Vega and Lesley Zerebny who lost their lives six years ago in the line of duty while serving the Palm Springs Police Department Later this week, fallen Officer Zerebny is being commemorated in her hometown. The 'Officer Lesley Zerebny First Responders Memorial Wall' will be dedicated at The post First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
2urbangirls.com

Child reported missing in Lancaster has been found

LANCASTER, Calif. – A 9-year-old girl who went missing from her Lancaster home has been found, authorities said Monday. Devine Sims was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence in the 44700 block of 5th Street East, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The girl...
LANCASTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
nbcpalmsprings.com

Juveniles Among People Arrested After Multiple Shootings in Thermal

(CNS)- A shooting in Thermal resulted in four arrests including two juveniles, and two other juveniles involved in the shooting were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station responded to a report of a shooting in the 63000...
THERMAL, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Missing California Guy Abducted In Broad Daylight

According to news outlets and authorities, a guy from California was abducted on Saturday during daytime hours, and he has not been seen since. On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) received a report that two male suspects had gotten out of a silver 2008 Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue, close to Colorado Boulevard in the Pasadena region.
PASADENA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit

A high-speed pursuit that began last night Cathedral City ended in an arrest. We are told the chase ended with the suspect detained near Varner and Bob Hope around 11:45 last night. Officers on scene told News Channel 3 the suspect vehicle reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour during the chase. At one The post Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy