Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Prominent voice actor criticises Chris Pratt’s casting in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’
Celebrated voice actor Tara Strong has criticised Chris Pratt’s casting as Mario in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Strong, whose previous work includes the voices of Harley Quinn, Batgirl, Timmy Turner from Fairy Odd Parents and My Little Pony’s Twilight Sparkle, has taken to Twitter to share a photo with Charles Martinet alongside the caption “It should be Charles”.
Watch Jack Black as Bowser in the new Mario movie trailer everyone's talking about
Jack Black stars as Bowser in the new Super Mario Bros. Movie alongside Chris Pratt, who will be playing everybody's favourite Italian plumber, Mario
Popculture
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
Chris Pratt Is Getting Roasted For His 'Super Mario Bros.' Voice & He Hyped It Up So Much
The world just got its first taste of Chris Pratt as Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, and fans are more than a little disappointed. Universal Pictures dropped the first trailer for its highly-anticipated, Nintendo-inspired animated film on Thursday. And while everyone knew that Pratt would be voicing the heroic Italian plumber, it seems like he set expectations a bit too high.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans — and even likely Jackman, 53 — assumed that would be his last time playing the character.
Hypebae
HBO Max Shares Its First Look at the 'Scooby-Doo' Spin-Off Adult-Animated Series 'Velma'
HBO Max has taken to social media to tease its upcoming Scooby Doo spin-off Velma, featuring Mindy Kaling as the lead voice actor and executive producer. Unlike Scooby-Doo, Velma, though still animated, is not suitable for kids. The first official poster reiterates that, featuring Velma Dinkley’s glasses splattered with blood.
ComicBook
Black Adam on Track to Become Dwayne Johnson's Biggest Box Office Opening Ever
All eyes are on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's upcoming DC Comics movie Black Adam, which now stands as the great hope for rekindling a larger DC Films Universe for Warner Bros. Discovery. Analysts have been trying to predict whether or not Black Adam could reach the coveted billion-dollar mark at the global box office – which is far from a certainty for the DC brand. Well, Warner Bros. and The Rock will be happy to hear that current projections place Black Adam on track to be Dwayne Johnson's biggest movie opening ever!
Complex
‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters
Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jack Black Surprises New York Comic Con Goers, Announces Bowser’s ‘Musical Side’ in ‘Super Mario Bros Movie’
Jack Black teased the 'musical side' of his 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' role Bowser during NYCC 2022 — find out what he said.
Popculture
Margot Robbie Has Fitting Reaction to Lady Gaga Taking on Role in 'Joker' Sequel
Margot Robbie drew widespread acclaim when she portrayed the role of Harley Quinn in 2016's Suicide Squad. She went on to portray the role in subsequent films including Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad. Now, another celebrity is set to take over the role in the upcoming Joker sequel — Lady Gaga. According to Deadline, Robbie responded to the news that Gaga will portray Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux with an incredibly lovely response.
epicstream.com
Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Wants Keanu Reeves' Constantine Sequel to Bring Back Fan Favorite Character
There is little doubt that people are already excited about the Constantine sequel after it was confirmed that Keanu Reeves will return as the moody exorcist. Not surprisingly, Gege Akutami is also hyped up about the second film. Moreover, the Jujutsu Kaisen creator added that they are already looking forward to the return of a fan favorite character!
ComicBook
Stranger Things Star Caleb McLaughlin "Would Love to Play" Static Shock in DC Movie
Warner Bros. has been in the hot seat a lot this year after their big merger with Discovery. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has proven himself as a strictly business kind of boss and has been looking to reroute the course of the DC Films ship. Zaslav is currently looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to shepherd the next ten years at DC Films. He's also been on a tangent canceling a bunch of films like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. There was a Static Shock film in development with Michael B. Jordan producing, but it's unsure if it'll move forward under the new leadership. There's always a ton of actors throwing their name in the ring to join a superhero film, and now a new actor has revealed that he wants to play Static Shock for DC Films. Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin has announced that he'd like to play the electrifying hero in his solo film.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Jumanji 3 Plans Get Major Update With Dwayne Johnson
A third installment in filmmaker Jake Kasdan's Jumanji series is "definitely going to happen," according to executive producer Hiram Garcia. Garcia, who regularly works with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on his film projects, promised that there are ongoing conversations about Jumanji, and that fans should expect to hear some news once Johnson, Kasdan, and Captain America star Chris Evans are done making Red One, the upcoming holiday action comedy for Prime Video. That project has been taking up a lot of bandwidth, according to Garcia, but that's the only reason nobody has been making some serious progress on the Jumanji franchise.
‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Casts ‘The Strain’ Star Kevin Durand (Exclusive)
Kevin Durand is the latest actor joining the growing cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, 20th Century’s continuation of the long-running property. Durand joins a cast that includes Owen Teague, Freya Allen, Peter Macon and Eka Darville. The film picks up many years after the conclusion of the previous trilogy, which starred Andy Serkis as ape leader Caesar and ended with 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. That film followed Caesar as he led his people to the promised land after much turmoil.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Casts 'Jessica Jones'...
digitalspy.com
Old's M Night Shyamalan lands release date for new thriller
M Night Shyamalan has landed a release date for an unnamed new thriller. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker's newest movie will be released via Universal on April 5, 2024, according to Deadline. Nothing else is known about this project right now, as plot details are being kept under wraps and there have...
Two Witches review – jump scares abound in brutal and bloody dark magic tale
This so-so two-part horror has more than two witches in fact, but lacks a fresh focus on the well-worn evil sorceress trope
Joker 2: Margot Robbie offers verdict on Lady Gaga’s casting as Harley Quinn
Margot Robbie has responded to Lady Gaga’s casting as Harley Quinn.The Australian actor has played the DC character in three films: Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey and 2021’s The Suicide Squad. Last month, Gaga revealed she would be playing the role opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Phillips’ Joker sequel, which is titled Joker: Folie à Deux and will reportedly be a musical.Robbie approves of the casting, telling MTV News: “It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or...
Everything to Know About the ‘Teen Wolf’ Revival Movie
Time to get the pack back together! Four years after Teen Wolf took its last bow on MTV, the characters will get to reunite for a revival movie. Even though it took a few years to return to the story, creator Jeff Davis has had plans to return to the Teen Wolf universe since its 2017 finale.
techunwrapped.com
The best DC movies according to IMDb
Without a doubt, the characters of the DC Comics Universe have left us great film adaptations. And to celebrate that soon we will have the new film of Black Adamand that their first reactions have been very positive, we have given ourselves the task of finding out which ones are the five best films based on these legendary heroesaccording to the IMDb portal.
‘Blockbuster’ Trailer Welcomes You to Netflix’s Video Rental Sitcom
Remember Blockbuster Video? A long, long time ago, these stores used to be on every corner in every state. It was the place to go with your friends after school or with your family on a weekend morning – until the company went bankrupt in 2010 and faded into oblivion. This was probably, in part, due to Netflix’s popularity. And the streamer is continuing to get the last laugh as they just dropped the trailer for their upcoming workplace comedy, Blockbuster.
Comments / 1