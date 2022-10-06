Warner Bros. has been in the hot seat a lot this year after their big merger with Discovery. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has proven himself as a strictly business kind of boss and has been looking to reroute the course of the DC Films ship. Zaslav is currently looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to shepherd the next ten years at DC Films. He's also been on a tangent canceling a bunch of films like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. There was a Static Shock film in development with Michael B. Jordan producing, but it's unsure if it'll move forward under the new leadership. There's always a ton of actors throwing their name in the ring to join a superhero film, and now a new actor has revealed that he wants to play Static Shock for DC Films. Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin has announced that he'd like to play the electrifying hero in his solo film.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO