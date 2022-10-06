Read full article on original website
'Wendell & Wild' Trailer Shows Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key in Spooky Stop-Motion Story
Wendell & Wild, directed by Henry Selick and co-written and starring Jordan Peele, debuts Oct. 28 on Netflix Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key are getting wild in the new trailer for Wendell & Wild. The Key & Peele alums reunite to voice the titular characters in Netflix's upcoming stop-motion animation movie, directed by Henry Selick, who previously made The Nightmare Before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach and Coraline). Oscar winner Peele also co-wrote the PG-13 movie with Selick. Starring Angela Bassett, Ving Rhames, James Hong and This Is Us' Lyric Ross, Wendell...
Janet Jackson Poses with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris in Rare Photo Op: 'So Good Catching Up'
The 23-year-old musician — who is the daughter of Michael and Debbie Rowe — keeps her relationship with her famous family private, despite scrutiny. Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson are together again! In a photo posted Friday, the two Jacksons sit side by side, pictured during a fashion week party in France. The aunt and niece were sitting on a couch looking glam as Paris posed in sunglasses, thigh-high boots and round sunglasses. Janet was wearing a white button-down with a gray suit and tie, her hair piled up...
Michael J. Fox Remembers His Mom 2 Weeks After Her Death at Back to the Future Comic-Con Panel
Michael J. Fox paid tribute to his late mother Phyllis during a Back to the Future New York Comic-Con panel on Saturday Michael J. Fox is mourning the loss of his mother, Phyllis Fox. While attending the Back to the Future Reunion Panel at New York Comic-Con (NYCC) on Saturday, Michael, 61, paid tribute to his mother, who died on Sept. 24 at age 92. Noting how Phyllis "passed away two weeks ago," Michael shared a story about how his mother was initially against him shooting Family Ties in the...
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City Hulu Series
Two months after his first U.S. television starring role was announced, Keanu Reeves has exited Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Hulu adaptation of Devil in the White City Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham. Reps for Hulu and Reeves did not immediately respond to...
Lena Headey Marries Ozark's Marc Menchaca in Italy with Game of Thrones Stars in Attendance
Lean Headey married Marc Menchaca last Thursday in Italy, and some of her wedding guests have already shared photos of the event Lena Headey has said "I do" to Marc Menchaca! The Game of Thrones alum and the Ozark actor tied the knot in Italy last Thursday, Wiki of Thrones first reported. Photos shared by a guest show Headey, 49, who played Cersei Lannister on the HBO series, in a simple, white gown with spaghetti straps, a veil and two roses — one pink, one white — in...
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Bring the Black Tie Glam for Rare Red Carpet Date Night
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are back on the red carpet. The couple, who will soon celebrate their 10th anniversary on Oct. 19, hit the red carpet for the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala on Saturday, before Justin performed some of his biggest hits at the event. Biel...
Tom Holland and Zendaya Enjoy Date Together at Louvre Museum in Paris
Zendaya called Tom Holland the "one who makes me the happiest" in a birthday tribute earlier this year Zendaya and Tom Holland went on a date far from home over the weekend. The Spider-Man costars were spotted Friday strolling through the Louvre museum in Paris, photographed standing in line as they held hands. Holland, 26, wore a striped sweater tucked in with the sleeves rolled up, as Zendaya, 26, wore a blouse dress and a pair of glasses. Zendaya and Holland were recently spotted hanging out in New...
Eva Mendes Rebuffs Claims That She 'Quit Acting' in Hollywood: 'I Wanted to Be Home with My Babies'
The Hitch star shares two daughters with long-time partner Ryan Gosling and says she's become pickier about acting choices for more flexible business pursuits Eva Mendes is setting the record straight about her career decisions. "I never quit acting," she wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would." In the video, Mendes shows a series of articles written by various publications explaining why she supposedly "quit acting,"...
Mila Kunis Faces 'Boo's From 'Jimmy Kimmel' Audience Over Her Stance on N.Y.C. Pizza: 'That's Mean'
If you're looking for the best pizza in New York City, don't ask Mila Kunis for recommendations. As Luckiest Girl Alive star, 39, recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she had a chilly exchange over her preferred pizza with the largely N.Y.C.-based audience of the talk show, which usually shoots in Los Angeles but taped in Brooklyn for a week.
Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley Star in Powerful Trailer for Sarah Polley's 'Women Talking'
"Why does love, the absence of love, the end of love, the need for love result in so much violence?" ponders Rooney Mara's character in the trailer for Sarah Polley's new film Women Talking. The haunting first trailer for the drama, exclusive to PEOPLE, features Mara alongside her co-stars, including...
Jamie Lee Curtis Wants to See Lindsay Lohan as a 'Hot Grandma' If They Do a 'Freaky Friday' Sequel
The Halloween Ends star revealed she has written to Disney about her new plot idea for a potential film Jamie Lee Curtis is open to trading bodies with Lindsay Lohan one more time. On Monday's episode of The View, Curtis, 63, was asked about her recent comments that she would "absolutely" make a sequel to the 2003 hit movie, Freaky Friday. Co-host Sara Haines opened up the floor to Curtis to pitch sequel ideas to Disney. Curtis responded, "I've already written to Disney, my friends at Disney. I'm in...
DWTS Recap: Marge and Homer Simpson, Gamora and Star-Lord Dazzle on the Dance Floor for Disney+ Night
For the third week in a row, Charli D'Amelio, Wayne Brady and Gabby Windey tied at the top of the leaderboard with a 36/40 There was lots Disney magic circulating in the ballroom during Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars! Week four of the hit series celebrated the music and films of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, The Simpsons and more, with the celebrities and their partners kicking off the the first-ever "Disney+ Night". The stars wasted no time, beginning the show with an upbeat performance to "Colombia, Mi...
John Legend Shares Adorable Photos of Son Miles' First NFL Game
On Sunday, the "All of Me" singer and son Miles Theodore cheered on the Los Angeles Rams John Legend is winning serious parenting points. On Sunday, the "All of Me" singer took son Miles Theodore to the 4-year-old's first NFL match where the duo supported the Los Angeles Rams. Legend, 43, shared some sweet photos from their special day writing in the Instagram caption, "Miles's first NFL game! Thank you @rams!" RELATED: John Legend's Son Miles Dances on Dad's Shoulders During Virtual Meeting: 'Loves to Zoom-Bomb' One snapshot shows a snap...
NFL・
Ryan Reynolds and Colin Hanks Are Making a Documentary About John Candy: 'Expect Tears'
The beloved life and career of John Candy is getting the documentary treatment. Ryan Reynolds announced Monday that he and Colin Hanks are working on a nonfiction film about the late comedian's legacy through Reynolds' Maximum Effort production company, after Candy began trending on Twitter ahead of the Planes, Trains and Automobiles 4K re-release.
Gwen Stefani Celebrates 27th Anniversary of No Doubt's 'Tragic Kingdom' with Throwback
The band’s third studio album included Billboard Top 100 hits “Just a Girl,” “Don’t Speak,” and “Spiderwebs” Gwen Stefani is remembering the good old days. The Voice coach, 53, shared an amazing throwback pic of her band No Doubt on Monday, celebrating the release of their most successful album Tragic Kingdom, which was was released 27 years ago on Monday. "Tragic Kingdom dropped 27 years ago?! No way. Thx for the reminder @tonykanal gx," Stefani captioned the snapshot of herself sporting her signature blond locks and bright lipstick with...
James Corden Reveals How Louis Tomlinson's Mom Helped Introduce Him to Friend Harry Styles
James Corden first connected with Harry Styles and his One Direction bandmates when they were on The X Factor in 2010 James Corden and Harry Styles have a well-documented friendship, but they actually have another member of One Direction to thank for it. Corden, 44, revealed during the New Yorker Festival on Sunday that it was Louis Tomlinson's late mother who helped introduce the Late Late Show host to the British boy band back in 2010. Corden told staff writer Rachel Syme that he and Johannah Deakin knew of...
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, More Stars Attend Celebration of Life for Late J.R. Ridinger in Miami
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showed up to honor late friend J.R. Ridinger over the weekend. The couple stepped out — along with other stars including Kim Kardashian, Alicia Keys, Jamie Foxx and Ja Rule –– in Miami Beach, Florida, to attend a celebration of life event for the business mogul on Saturday.
Tori Spelling Celebrates 'Creative' Daughter Hattie as She Turns 11: 'SNL Watch Out'
Tori Spelling is mom to Beau, 5, Finn, 10, Hattie, 11, Stella, 14, and Liam, 15 Tori Spelling is proud of her little girl. In an Instagram post on Monday, the mom of five celebrated daughter Hattie as "all grown up" as she turns 11 years old. "Hattie Cat is 11 today! My magical middle child has always been a sassy independent force to be reckoned with!" she wrote. "She has the voice of an Angel and the artist touch. Anything she chooses to paint or DIY is incredible and unique,"...
Justin Hartley and Wife Sofia Pernas Say Shooting Their Joint Quantum Leap Cameo Was 'Not Work at All'
The married couple tells PEOPLE exclusively about the "outrageous" set of characters they play on NBC's Quantum Leap reboot It's not every day you get to work closely alongside your significant other, but for Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas, guest starring together on NBC's Quantum Leap reboot didn't feel like work at all. The couple — who wed in May 2021 — appear in Monday night's episode of the series, which is set 30 years after Scott Bakula's Dr. Sam Beckett disappeared upon entering the Quantum Leap accelerator. This new...
Brad Pitt Helps Reopen Legendary Recording Studio on French Estate amid Legal Battles with Angelina Jolie
A legendary recording studio has been brought back to life, thanks in part to Brad Pitt. Studio Miraval was the site of dozens of classic recordings including Pink Floyd's The Wall and WHAM's "Careless Whisper." It sits on the sprawling grounds of Château Miraval, a French villa owned by Pitt, 58, and Angelina Jolie, 47, and the site of their 2014 wedding. It's now a cause of legal strife amid their ongoing divorce.
