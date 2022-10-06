Read full article on original website
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation: What to know after Green speaks for first time since incident
Whether verbal or physical, altercations between teammates come with the territory of sports at any level, from pee-wee to professional. However, there's a level of respect that needs to be maintained, and the line is different for every team. It's clear that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green crossed that line when he got into a physical altercation with teammate Jordan Poole during practice on Wednesday, which he and the team have since confirmed.
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Enters health and safety protocols
Beal has entered the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and won't play against the Hornets on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The loss of Beal certainly hurts the Wizards, but it's only preseason and chances are he wasn't going to see heavy minutes, either. With Beal not playing against the Hornets and possibly more, Will Barton and Delon Wright might see more time in the upcoming contests, though Beal should be recovered for Opening Night against the Pacers on Oct. 19.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Considered doubtful for Monday
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Jokic (wrist) is doubtful to play in Monday's preseason game against the Suns, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Though the reigning two-time NBA MVP was able to go through most of Sunday's practice, he wasn't on the sideline for the live portions while he continues to protect his injured right wrist. The issue isn't considered anything that is expected to limit Jokic by the time the Nuggets open their regular-season slate Oct. 19 against the Jazz, but it's unclear if the star center will play in any of the team's remaining three exhibition contests.
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Out Monday
Love (knee) is out for Monday's exhibition contest against the 76ers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. The veteran forward recently bumped knees during practice and will be held out of Monday's preseason game as a precaution. The Cavaliers begin their regular season Oct. 19 against the Raptors.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Doesn't practice Saturday
McCollum (ankle) did not practice Saturday, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. The veteran is still dealing with a lingering ankle issue. He should be considered questionable to play Sunday against the Spurs.
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Team leader in points
Bailey led the team in assists with four and points with five this preseason. There was some thought that Bailey could be on the move this past offseason, as the Islanders were trying to shake up their offense. However, Bailey remains an Islander and is slated to begin the season with Jean-Gabriel Pageau on the third line.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially sitting
Murray (thigh) won't play in Monday's preseason game against Phoenix, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was previously listed as questionable due to a minor thigh issue, and it's not surprising to see that he's been ruled out as a precaution. Bones Hyland and Ish Smith should see considerable run Monday night in Murray's absence.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Needs walking boot after loss
Mayfield was checked for an ankle injury at halftime of Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Per Gantt, Mayfield had a walking boot on after the game. Mayfield stayed in after being evaluated at halftime and was ultimately replaced by P.J. Walker...
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will sit out another preseason game
Gordon (leg) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Heat, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Gordon didn't play in Friday's preseason game due to rest, but he's being listed as out for Monday's game with leg stiffness. He'll have two more opportunities to play in the preseason before the Rockets open the regular season against the Hawks on Oct. 19.
Eagles' Jason Kelce: Managing sprained ankle
Kelce sustained a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over Arizona, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Although Kelce was forced out of Sunday's matchup due to his ankle injury, he didn't sound too concerned about the issue after the game. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the grade of the sprain, while Cam Jurgens should see increased playing time if Kelce misses any games.
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Struggles from deep in loss
Curry posted 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes in Sunday's 124-121 loss against the Lakers. Curry had some problems from beyond the arc, but at this point of his career and knowing this is just a preseason game, this shouldn't affect any of his status as an elite shooter and one of the best fantasy players regardless of the format. He has had two poor shooting performances so far in the preseason, but he's just getting ready for the start of the campaign against the Lakers on Oct. 18.
Vikings' Ty Chandler: Will not return
Chandler is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bears with a hand injury. Chandler was active for just the second time in his rookie season Sunday. However, he still has not seen the ball on offense. He'll work to be back Week 6 against the Dolphins.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Seeking second opinion
Mayfield (ankle) is seeking a second opinion on his injury in the hopes of playing Week 6 versus the Rams, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Mayfield is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the 49ers, and he's set for an MRI on Monday. If a high-ankle sprain is confirmed it seems all but unavoidable that Mayfield misses some time, but the quarterback is reportedly seeking a way to remain in the starting lineup Week 6. Given that Sam Darnold (ankle) is not on track to return from IR this week, it would fall to P.J. Walker to start versus Los Angeles if Mayfield is ultimately unable to go.
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Moved to LTIR
Marchand (hip) was shifted to long-term injured reserve Monday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports. Marchand is expected to be out until late November so this is just a cap-related move for the Bruins. The 34-year-old will be back in his usual top-line role once he's healthy and should still provide strong offensive numbers.
49ers' Jimmie Ward: Suffers broken hand
Ward sustained a broken hand during Sunday's win over the Panthers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward exited Sunday's game in the first quarter and was unable to return. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Tashaun Gipson should see increased playing time if Ward is sidelined.
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Expected to play Sunday
Hurst (groin), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Despite not practicing Friday due to a lingering groin issue, Hurst appears in line to suit up for Week 5. However, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm the tight end's status ahead of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Out Saturday
Oshie (upper body) will not play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Blue Jackets, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie stayed on the ice after Saturday's morning skate for extra work and there is some optimism he may be available when Washington opens the regular season against the Bruins on Oct. 12. The 35-year-old will be relied upon to help fill the offensive void with Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Tom Wilson (knee) on the injured list.
Jaguars' Tim Jones: Sees playing time trend down
Jones took the field for just one of the Jaguars' 73 offensive snaps in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Texans. Jones a second-year player out of Southern Miss, played a season-high 26 snaps on offense in last week's loss to the Eagles, but he saw his field time drop off considerably Week 5 with Zay Jones (ankle) returning from a one-game absence. Though his role on the Jaguars' coverage units was able to help him avoid the inactive list, Tim Jones will continue to see few opportunities on offense while all of Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Marin Jones and Jamal Agnew are available to Jacksonville.
Panthers' Giovanni Ricci: Serves as safety valve underneath
Ricci hauled in all three of his targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound fullback played 20 of the Panthers' 69 snaps in the win and set a new single-game career high in receptions, but Ricci is unlikely to see an expanded role in the Carolina passing attack as a result. The 25-year-old will continue to serve as a little more than a dump-off target underneath when the quarterback is facing pressure, or if the team's key pass catchers are well covered.
Padres' Brandon Drury: Back on the bench for Game 3
Drury is out of the lineup for Sunday's Game 3 matchup with the Mets in the wild-card round. Drury will sit for the second time in the wild-card series, with Wil Myers replacing him once again at first base. Myers closed the regular season by going 8-for-22 with four extra-base hits over his final eight games, and that appears to have given him the edge on playing time over Drury thus far in the postseason.
