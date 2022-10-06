Read full article on original website
Chiefs hold on for wild 30-29 victory over rival Raiders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, the Chiefs overcame an early 17-point deficit along
CBS Sports
Rams' Tutu Atwell: First career catch Sunday
Atwell caught one of two targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Cowboys. A week after being a healthy scratch, Atwell made the most of his nine snaps on offense, getting in front of cornerback Trevon Diggs and snagging an over-the-shoulder dime from Matthew Stafford for 54 yards to help set up a Matt Gay field goal. Atwell wouldn't see another target after the big play, but the speedster proved that he has the field-stretching speed that Los Angeles needs with Van Jefferson (knee) on IR. In Week 6, the Rams take on a Carolina squad that just axed head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow, which could provide Atwell with more big play opportunities before the Rams go on bye in Week 7.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jordan Akins: Elevated to active roster
The Texans elevated Akins on Saturday from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. With Brevin Jordan (ankle) still out, Akins will join the active roster for a third consecutive contest. Over his previous two appearances, the fifth-year tight end has caught five of six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown while playing 35 total offensive snaps. He figures to garner a similar role against Jacksonville in Week 5, but he'll be out of elevations following the contest, which means he'll have to be signed to the active roster if he's going to make any more appearances for Houston this season.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' K'Lavon Chaisson: Exits Sunday
Chaisson (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports. Chaisson missed last week's loss to the Eagles with an ankle issue and was listed as questionable for this Week 5 contest, though he appears to have picked up a separate knee injury during the first half. The third-year linebacker played only 27 defensive snaps over the first three games of the season, but his absence will leave Jacksonville short-handed with fellow outside linebackers Jordan Smith (knee) and De'Shaan Dixon (coach's decision) both out Sunday.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Will undergo surgery Tuesday
Penny will undergo season-ending surgery on his fractured fibula Tuesday and faces a four-month recovery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Penny suffered the injury during the team's Week 5 loss to the Saints and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign. However, per Rapoport, an MRI on Monday revealed that his ankle was relatively clean, so he should make a full recovery. Penny, who signed a one-year deal to return to Seattle this offseason, will be a free agent in March and, barring his return to health, could be one of the more sought-after players during the 2023 offseason. In the meantime, Kenneth Walker, a rookie second-round pick, is expected to take over as Seattle's primary running back while DeeJay Dallas handles his usual third-down role.
CBS Sports
Jets' Duane Brown: Added to active roster
The Jets activated Brown off injured reserve Saturday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Brown missed the first four games of the season after landing on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, but he's set to make his season debut in Week 5. The veteran left tackle's return to the starting lineup is much needed for a depleted offensive line and will be key in keeping Zach Wilson healthy and upright moving forward.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Sidelined Monday
Danna (calf) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against the Raiders. Danna will miss his third game in a row due to a lingering calf injury despite returning to practice in full last Thursday. With the 24-year-old out, expect Malik Herring and Carlos Dunlap to rotate in behind starting defensive ends George Karlaftis and Frank Clark.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Subdued output in win
Cooks caught four of six targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over Jacksonville in Week 5. There wasn't much happening in Houston's passing attack, which led to a season low in targets and yards for Cooks. He's still averaging more than eight targets per game, but the coaches realize there's a better chance to win games by having quarterback Davis Mills hand the ball off to Dameon Pierce. After amassing 22 targets and 136 yards in Weeks 1 and 2, Cooks has seen a total of 20 targets, resulting in 13 catches for 99 yards, the last three weeks.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jimmie Ward: Suffers broken hand
Ward sustained a broken hand during Sunday's win over the Panthers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward exited Sunday's game in the first quarter and was unable to return. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Tashaun Gipson should see increased playing time if Ward is sidelined.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Injures left leg Sunday
Penny was carted to the locker room during Sunday's game at New Orleans due to an injury to his lower left leg, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Penny was examined by the Seahawks' training staff on the team's first drive of the second half before the decision was made to take him to the locker room. If he's unable to return, he'll finish Week 5 with eight carries for 54 yards.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Role shrinkis
James recorded two receptions on two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Packers. James continued to see his role in the Giants' offense decline, as Darius Slayton emerged against the Packers. James has now seen five targets and combined to make three catches for 25 yards across his last two games. Assuming Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) can return at some point in the near future, James is like to only slip further down the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Converts two FGs from deep
Fairbairn was successful on both field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point kick in Sunday's 13-6 win over Jacksonville in Week 5. Points were at a premium, and Fairbairn came through for the Texans. He nailed kicks from 50 and 51 yards in the second quarter -- his first two attempts of the season from the 50 and beyond. The fifth-year placekicker has a history of making long-distance kicks, connecting on 67 percent (20 of 30) of his attempts from 50 and beyond during his NFL career.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Forced out Sunday
Phillips (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers. Phillips was listed as questionable heading into Week 5 after missing the Bills' last two games with a hamstring injury, which he appears to have aggravated during the first half Sunday. The veteran defensive tackle recorded six tackles and 1.5 sacks over the first two weeks of the season, and his potential absence could leave Tim Settle to step into a bigger role behind Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones.
CBS Sports
49ers' Robbie Gould: Will undergo further evaluation
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said that Gould will be reevaluated Wednesday for a knee contusion sustained during Sunday's 37-15 win over the Panthers, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Gould appears to have avoided any serious knee damage after sustaining this injury in the third quarter of...
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jason Kelce: Managing sprained ankle
Kelce sustained a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over Arizona, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Although Kelce was forced out of Sunday's matchup due to his ankle injury, he didn't sound too concerned about the issue after the game. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the grade of the sprain, while Cam Jurgens should see increased playing time if Kelce misses any games.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Seeking second opinion
Mayfield (ankle) is seeking a second opinion on his injury in the hopes of playing Week 6 versus the Rams, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Mayfield is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the 49ers, and he's set for an MRI on Monday. If a high-ankle sprain is confirmed it seems all but unavoidable that Mayfield misses some time, but the quarterback is reportedly seeking a way to remain in the starting lineup Week 6. Given that Sam Darnold (ankle) is not on track to return from IR this week, it would fall to P.J. Walker to start versus Los Angeles if Mayfield is ultimately unable to go.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Back to practice squad Monday
Coleman reverted to the 49ers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Coleman found his footing after being elevated from San Francisco's practice squad for the second game in a row, notching both a rushing and receiving touchdown during Sunday's win. With Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) and Marlon Mack (coach's decision) both out, the practice squad back played 19 of the 49ers' 67 offensive snaps behind Jeff Wilson, recording 23 rushing yards on eight carries and catching all three of his targets for 44 yards. Coleman will be eligible for just one more elevation from the practice squad this season before requiring a full spot on the active roster in order to suit up for San Francisco moving forward.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Teams interested in adding WR don't plan on him playing until at least Week 10
Teams who may have an interest in adding Odell Beckham Jr. to their rosters aren't planning on him being available until Week 10 or 11, according to sources. Beckham tore his ACL during the Super Bowl and has been recovering since. He can't sign anywhere until he's healthy enough to pass a physical, and that's in doubt as of today.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Ty Chandler: Will not return
Chandler is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bears with a hand injury. Chandler was active for just the second time in his rookie season Sunday. However, he still has not seen the ball on offense. He'll work to be back Week 6 against the Dolphins.
CBS Sports
Giants' Marcus Johnson: Back to practice squad
Johnson reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log. Johnson led the Giants' receiver corps in snaps played due to the bevy of injuries the unit is going through. He saw three targets, catching them for a total of 35 yards. He'll likely receive another elevation to the active roster in Week 6 against the Ravens.
