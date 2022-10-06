Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois guaranteed income program to give thousands $500 a month
A new guaranteed income program in Cook County, Illinois, will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month in funds that families will be able to spend however they see fit. Applications for the pilot, called the Cook County Promise program, opened last Thursday and will remain open until...
El-Erian: "We are in this incredible situation where good news for the economy is bad news for the markets"
Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz Chief Economic Adviser, said the " main drivers of inflation and how broad they are is still going up." He joins "Face the Nation" to discuss the "unsettling volatility" of the market right now.
'Selling Sunset' realtor Christine Quinn says she buys basic clothes at Costco and Uniqlo to save money for expensive purses
Celebrity realtor Christine Quinn told the WSJ she has black leggings from Costco, crop tops from Uniqlo, and tank tops from Hanes.
CBS News
Exxon illegally fired two scientists suspected of leaking information to The Wall Street Journal
MIDLAND, Tx. (CNN) -- ExxonMobil has been ordered to reinstate two scientists who were fired after being suspected of leaking information to The Wall Street Journal, the US Labor Department said Friday. A federal whistleblower investigation found the oil and gas giant terminated the two computational scientists illegally in late...
RELATED PEOPLE
Social Security is likely to see biggest benefit hike since 1981. Here's when you'll get it.
Every fall, the Social Security Administration makes an announcement that has a major impact on the 66 million people who receive benefit checks. The annual inflation adjustment is aimed at keeping seniors from losing purchasing power. The agency this year is expected to announce its 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA,...
MoneyWatch: Economists brace for Consumer Price Index report amid concern of global recession
While the U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, economists are bracing for the next Consumer Price Index report, due out this week, which gives a snapshot of inflation. Javier David, managing editor of business and markets at Axios, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the latest economic news and what to expect from the markets this week.
U.S. airport websites knocked offline by cyberattacks
Major U.S. airports were targeted by cyberattacks, with a pro-Russian hacker group claiming responsibility. Airport operations were not affected, but customers were temporarily blocked from getting information on their flights.
CBS News
560K+
Followers
68K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0