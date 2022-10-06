ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Trailer: Chris Pratt’s Italian Accent Is Worse Than We Feared

By Allegra Frank
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X4YMq_0iP0iPlE00
Illumination Entertainment/Nintendo/Universal

The first trailer for the long-awaited Super Mario Movie has arrived, and—hold on, I need to catch my breath, because I’ve been waiting literal years for this.

Seriously: It’s been five years since reports first emerged that Nintendo was gearing up to bring Mario to the big screen for his animated feature debut. (The less we say about the live-action mess that is 1993's Super Mario Bros., which starred Bob Hoskins, John Leguizamo, and Dennis Hopper, the better.)

Fans' excitement ramped up in the years since, as the company confirmed in 2018 that the film was in production with Despicable Me makers Illumination Entertainment. And it hit an unbelievable fever pitch last summer, when Daddy Mario himself, Shigeru Miyamoto, unveiled the film’s English-language voice cast during a livestream. (Miyamato created the original video game.)

Among those big names are Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Keegan Michael-Key as Toad. But it’s Chris Pratt as Mario that caused the most consternation, because it’s Chris Pratt. If you aren’t fed up with that guy already, you’re lying to yourself—and lord knows he doesn’t need another voice acting gig after starring in The Lego Movie and the upcoming Garfield.

The teaser gives us our first looking at Illumination’s version of Mushroom Kingdom—as well as what Pratt’s take on Mario sounds like. But first, we’re introduced to Black’s Bowser, who decimates an entire kingdom of penguin warriors with one fiery breath. He’s on the hunt for—what else?—stars, and no one can get in his way.

Cue: Mario, who we see fall from the sky into a vast forest of mushrooms. “What is this place?” he asks, looking around in utter disbelief. He … sounds like Chris Pratt, alright. Which means he sounds decidedly not Italian, a key part of Mario's character. Instead, our favorite mustachio'd plumber from Japan by way of Italy sounds like a normal dude from California. Mario is Mario. This guy is just some guy.

From there, we see Toad (Michael-Key) pop up out of the field and take Mario on his way toward the kingdom, where adventure awaits. We also see, very quickly, a glimpse of Luigi (Day), who’s running from a bunch of murderous Dry Bones villains. Scary!

I can’t say for sure what the plot is, but I’m gonna guess that Mario and Bowser are going to fight at the end. Which is very cool by me—I don't need much else in my Mario, really.

It’s hard for me not to feel every feeling in the world right now, considering Super Mario is one of the most beloved franchises in the world. It’s certainly one of my favorites. This teaser does a good job of giving texture and color to the wonderful world of all things Mario, and I remain pleasantly optimistic that Illumination can get things right. But I’ll never be happy with Crisp Rat voicing Mario in his typical bland, bro-y voiec.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (Teen Titans Go!), The Super Mario Bros. Movie will arrive in theaters April 7, 2023.

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Original Super Mario Bros Game Gets Realistic Remake Starring Chris Pratt

Super Mario fans who are currently waiting for their first look at Chris Pratt as the iconic plumber in the upcoming film from Minions production house Illumination, you might be waiting a while for the trailer. But you can at least pass the time with a new realistic game featuring a realistic take on Pratt as Mario in a recreation of the very first Super Mario game for the Nintendo Entertainment System. One fan has been hard at work recreating a few early levels from the original game in Unreal Engine, with players taking control of a realistic version of Mario with the likeness of Chris Pratt.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Keanu Reeves Reveals Dream Marvel Superhero Role

Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after action stars. As Reeves gears up for the release of the next Matrix, fans have been speculating on what Reeves will do next after the project. Many rumors have indicated that Reeves might be joining another action franchise, though no information has yet been revealed.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn

Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Popculture

Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel

Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role

Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Charlie Day
Person
Dennis Hopper
Person
John Leguizamo
Person
Shigeru Miyamoto
Person
Jack Black
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Bob Hoskins
Person
Chris Pratt
People

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans — and even likely Jackman, 53 — assumed that would be his last time playing the character.
MOVIES
Complex

‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters

Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

The Mario movie trailer is here and fans have decided Bowser's the main character

The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer has finally arrived, and the verdict from fans is nearly universal: Jack Black's Bowser is cooler than Chris Pratt's Mario. That should be little surprise, since Jack Black is cooler than Chris Pratt and Bowser is cooler than Mario, and combining those two factors has had obvious results. The trailer has a big focus on King Koopa, too, opening with him terrorizing a penguin kingdom and easily burning down the icy gates to their castle.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Mario Bros#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Video Game#Italian#Illumination
ComicBook

Black Adam on Track to Become Dwayne Johnson's Biggest Box Office Opening Ever

All eyes are on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's upcoming DC Comics movie Black Adam, which now stands as the great hope for rekindling a larger DC Films Universe for Warner Bros. Discovery. Analysts have been trying to predict whether or not Black Adam could reach the coveted billion-dollar mark at the global box office – which is far from a certainty for the DC brand. Well, Warner Bros. and The Rock will be happy to hear that current projections place Black Adam on track to be Dwayne Johnson's biggest movie opening ever!
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Kanye Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt at North's Game, Kim Snubs Him

12:20 PM PT -- Kanye's Instagram account has reportedly been slapped with restrictions -- courtesy of Meta. THR reports the company has deleted a bunch of content from his page ... even though there are still posts on there from the past. Behind the scenes, however, Zuck and co. have reigned Ye in -- blocking him from throwing up new stuff, DM'ing or writing comments.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Super Mario Bros.' Movie First Look Revealed

A new Super Mario Bros. movie is in the works, and Nintendo just shared some big news about it. On Tuesday, the video game company revealed a first look at the new film just ahead of the release of the trailer for the film. The first look shows the Mushroom Kingdom and multiple characters including Toad and Mario. Nintendo also announced that a special Nintendo Direct will take place Thursday, Oct. 6, and it will include the world premiere of the trailer. The movie is set to be related on April 7, 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Popculture

Margot Robbie Has Fitting Reaction to Lady Gaga Taking on Role in 'Joker' Sequel

Margot Robbie drew widespread acclaim when she portrayed the role of Harley Quinn in 2016's Suicide Squad. She went on to portray the role in subsequent films including Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad. Now, another celebrity is set to take over the role in the upcoming Joker sequel — Lady Gaga. According to Deadline, Robbie responded to the news that Gaga will portray Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux with an incredibly lovely response.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jumanji 3 Plans Get Major Update With Dwayne Johnson

A third installment in filmmaker Jake Kasdan's Jumanji series is "definitely going to happen," according to executive producer Hiram Garcia. Garcia, who regularly works with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on his film projects, promised that there are ongoing conversations about Jumanji, and that fans should expect to hear some news once Johnson, Kasdan, and Captain America star Chris Evans are done making Red One, the upcoming holiday action comedy for Prime Video. That project has been taking up a lot of bandwidth, according to Garcia, but that's the only reason nobody has been making some serious progress on the Jumanji franchise.
MOVIES
The Independent

Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey marries Ozark star Marc Menchaca in Italy

Game of Thrones actor Lena Headey has married her partner, Ozark star Marc Menchaca, in a lavish ceremony in Italy.Photographs shared online showed the bride dressed in a sleeveless halter neck gown featuring a plunging neckline and backless design. Headey also wore a floral headpiece and veil in her hair, while Menchaca looked smart in a navy-blue suit accessorised with a wide-brimmed beige hat.The couple tied the knot surrounded by friends and family, including fellow GOT actors Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Michelle Fairley, and Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas. The ceremony reportedly took place on Thursday (6...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
32K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy