Lykke Li closed her North American tour supporting audiovisual album EYEYE this weekend with a pair of shows at Harlem's Apollo Theater on Saturday and Sunday (10/8 and 10/9). The Swedish singer brought huge theatricality to the historic venue (which she was returning to after previously performing there in 2014). Following a set by Grace Ives, she opened the Saturday show by playing EYEYE in its entirety before digging into older tracks, including "I Never Learn" and "No Rest for the Wicked." She closed the main set with cathartic hit "I Follow Rivers," and played "Possibility" and "hard rain" for the encore. Check out the full setlist, plus fan-shot photos and videos, below.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO