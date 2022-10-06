Read full article on original website
NYPD: Four Women From Queensbridge Houses Wanted for Bizarre Robbery on N Train
Four women who live in Queensbridge Houses are wanted for a bizarre subway robbery where they allegedly attacked two young women on an Astoria-bound N train earlier this month while dressed in neon green bodysuits. The NYPD is looking to locate Emily Soto, 34, Mairam Cisse Issouf, 26, Ciante Alston,...
L7 brought ‘Bricks Are Heavy’ to 2 NYC shows (Irving Plaza pics, setlist, video)
L7's tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their classic third album, Bricks Are Heavy, came to NYC for two shows: Irving Plaza on Thursday (10/6) with Omat, and Warsaw on Friday (10/7) with Downtown Boys. Both shows featured the same set: Bricks Are Heavy played front-to-back, then a second set of songs from their rest of their discography, and an encore cover of Bowie's "Suffragette City."
Lykke Li brought ‘EYEYE’ visuals and earlier favorites to NYC’s Apollo Theater (video, setlist)
Lykke Li closed her North American tour supporting audiovisual album EYEYE this weekend with a pair of shows at Harlem's Apollo Theater on Saturday and Sunday (10/8 and 10/9). The Swedish singer brought huge theatricality to the historic venue (which she was returning to after previously performing there in 2014). Following a set by Grace Ives, she opened the Saturday show by playing EYEYE in its entirety before digging into older tracks, including "I Never Learn" and "No Rest for the Wicked." She closed the main set with cathartic hit "I Follow Rivers," and played "Possibility" and "hard rain" for the encore. Check out the full setlist, plus fan-shot photos and videos, below.
Woman, 49, bashed over head in unprovoked attack at Harlem subway station
A woman was struck in the head as she boarded a subway train in Harlem on Monday morning in what police said was an unprovoked attack.
Brooklyn tragedy: Fatal stabbing suspect lived with victim’s family, dated his sister
A suspected killer accused of stabbing a man to death outside a Brooklyn deli shared a roof with his victim, cops say — living in the same cozy, two-story house with three generations of the slain man’s family. Murder suspect Erickson Jean-Gilles, 32, had been dating his alleged victim’s sister when a fight between the two men turned fatal on Sept. 27. The killing has left victim Frederick ...
Brooklyn dad charged in death of 1-year-old daughter who suffered bleeding on brain
Robert Wright, 33, was arrested Friday and later charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault and failure to exercise control of a minor.
NYPD IDs 4 members of gang as subway attack suspects dressed in neon green bodysuits, all have rap sheets
New York police identified four women who allegedly dressed up in neon-green bodysuits and attacked two women on a subway train last weekend.
Man, 35, fatally stabbed during dispute on Brooklyn street
A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death during an assault on a Brooklyn street Saturday and police are searching for the man they say is responsible.
Manhattan mugging: Woman dragged to West Village street by hair
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a crook who dragged a woman to the ground by her hair in the West Village and stole her purse. The victim, 35, was walking near West 4th and Charles streets around 10:55 p.m. Sept. 25 when the assailant approached her from […]
Man survives getting hit by 'A' train in Midtown while on subway tracks
A 22-year-old is alive after being struck by an MTA subway in Manhattan early Sunday.
VIDEO: Man robbed at gunpoint on Bronx street by 5 suspects who fled in SUV
The NYPD is searching for a group of five suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery that occurred earlier this month on a Bronx street, authorities said.
Police bust 17-year-old fare evader on murder charges: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 17-year-old subway fare evader stopped by police was wanted in connection with a murder, police said Sunday. The teen was arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a Sept. 24 shooting in the Bronx, officials said. Police have not publicly identified […]
Woman accused of strangling boyfriend to death in Bronx apartment
A Bronx woman was charged for allegedly killing her boyfriend inside their Mott Haven apartment on Thursday.
Man shot in the head, dies in Brooklyn: NYPD
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died from a gunshot wound to the head in Flatbush Friday night, according to the NYPD. Officers found the 40-year-old victim unconscious and unresponsive near Bedford Avenue and Albemarle Road after they were dispatched around 10:40 p.m., authorities said. The victim was taken by EMS to an area hospital, […]
Police identify Long Island woman stabbed to death in home
NEW YORK - Nassau County Police have released the identity of a woman killed in her North Bellmore home last week. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived they found...
NYPD: Man wanted for groping woman in the Bronx
Police say a man is wanted for a forcible touching incident last month in the Bronx.
Judas Priest’s 50 Heavy Metal Years tour begins this week; win Nassau Coliseum tix!
Judas Priest embark on their "50 Heavy Metal Years" tour with Queensrÿche this Thursday (10/13), and they'll hit the NYC area for a show at Uniondale's Nassau Coliseum on October 18. Tickets are still available, and we're giving away a pair! Enter for a chance to win, and see all of Judas Priest's upcoming dates, below.
Off-duty NYPD officer allegedly held knife to nephew’s throat: ‘Give me the money or I’ll hurt him’
QUEENS (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD officer was arrested after she put a knife to her nephew’s throat in Queens on Thursday, police said. Officer Naznin Akter, 29, was at her sister’s house when she allegedly started arguing over money. Akter began to demand money, according to officials. Akter then grabbed her nephew, put a […]
Homeless man charged with killing Brooklyn father on subway train: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A homeless man is accused of killing a Brooklyn father, slashing his throat, during a dispute on a subway train, police said. Alvin Charles, 43, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Brooklyn resident Tommy Bailey, according to the NYPD. Charles allegedly slashed Bailey […]
21 years after killing her 3-year-old daughter, Staten Island mom, 45, is released from prison
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Julie Herrnkind, the young Stapleton mother who, along with her husband, brutally killed their 3-year-old daughter in their home over two decades ago, is a free woman. Herrnkind, 45, was released from prison on Tuesday, after serving about 21 years of her 25-year sentence for...
