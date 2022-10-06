ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

brooklynvegan.com

L7 brought ‘Bricks Are Heavy’ to 2 NYC shows (Irving Plaza pics, setlist, video)

L7's tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their classic third album, Bricks Are Heavy, came to NYC for two shows: Irving Plaza on Thursday (10/6) with Omat, and Warsaw on Friday (10/7) with Downtown Boys. Both shows featured the same set: Bricks Are Heavy played front-to-back, then a second set of songs from their rest of their discography, and an encore cover of Bowie's "Suffragette City."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Lykke Li brought ‘EYEYE’ visuals and earlier favorites to NYC’s Apollo Theater (video, setlist)

Lykke Li closed her North American tour supporting audiovisual album EYEYE this weekend with a pair of shows at Harlem's Apollo Theater on Saturday and Sunday (10/8 and 10/9). The Swedish singer brought huge theatricality to the historic venue (which she was returning to after previously performing there in 2014). Following a set by Grace Ives, she opened the Saturday show by playing EYEYE in its entirety before digging into older tracks, including "I Never Learn" and "No Rest for the Wicked." She closed the main set with cathartic hit "I Follow Rivers," and played "Possibility" and "hard rain" for the encore. Check out the full setlist, plus fan-shot photos and videos, below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn tragedy: Fatal stabbing suspect lived with victim’s family, dated his sister

A suspected killer accused of stabbing a man to death outside a Brooklyn deli shared a roof with his victim, cops say — living in the same cozy, two-story house with three generations of the slain man’s family. Murder suspect Erickson Jean-Gilles, 32, had been dating his alleged victim’s sister when a fight between the two men turned fatal on Sept. 27. The killing has left victim Frederick ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Manhattan mugging: Woman dragged to West Village street by hair

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a crook who dragged a woman to the ground by her hair in the West Village and stole her purse. The victim, 35, was walking near West 4th and Charles streets around 10:55 p.m. Sept. 25 when the assailant approached her from […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Police bust 17-year-old fare evader on murder charges: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 17-year-old subway fare evader stopped by police was wanted in connection with a murder, police said Sunday. The teen was arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a Sept. 24 shooting in the Bronx, officials said. Police have not publicly identified […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man shot in the head, dies in Brooklyn: NYPD

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died from a gunshot wound to the head in Flatbush Friday night, according to the NYPD. Officers found the 40-year-old victim unconscious and unresponsive near Bedford Avenue and Albemarle Road after they were dispatched around 10:40 p.m., authorities said. The victim was taken by EMS to an area hospital, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Police identify Long Island woman stabbed to death in home

NEW YORK - Nassau County Police have released the identity of a woman killed in her North Bellmore home last week. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived they found...
BELLMORE, NY
PIX11

Homeless man charged with killing Brooklyn father on subway train: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A homeless man is accused of killing a Brooklyn father, slashing his throat, during a dispute on a subway train, police said. Alvin Charles, 43, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Brooklyn resident Tommy Bailey, according to the NYPD. Charles allegedly slashed Bailey […]
BROOKLYN, NY

