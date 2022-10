SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday near Front Street and Work Street across from Hayward Lumber.

Salinas Police said the shooting occurred around 12:40 p.m., and no victims were found.

Police said multiple shots were fired and a suspect fled on foot.

This a developing story.

