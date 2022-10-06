ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

U.S. court sets January 2023 hearing for Lithium Americas mine suit

Oct 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge has set a January 5, 2023, hearing for a lawsuit over Lithium Americas Corp's (LAC.TO) proposed Thacker Pass lithium mine in Nevada.

Opponents of the mine are asking the court to overturn former President Donald Trump's 2021 approval of the mine, whereas supporters say it is necessary in the fight against climate change. The Vancouver-based company said last February it expected a ruling in the long-running case by this fall, but Thursday's announcement from Chief Judge Miranda Du means a ruling is not likely to come until at least early next year.

