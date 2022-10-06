Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Drive-thru mobile food distribution is available for Lansing residents
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drive-thru mobile food distribution is available for Lansing residents. The mobile food pantry distributes free, fresh, and non-perishable food items to residents on the 3rd Saturday of each month,. City of Lansing residents in need of food, on a fixed income, or who have recently lost...
Staff from this credit union gave back to the Jackson community on Monday
Monday was a special day in Jackson where more than 200 people were out in the community giving back. It was part of True Community Credit Union’s ‘Kind Day,’
wtvbam.com
Bronson City Council approves Frank Barker’s appointment as next BPD Deputy Chief
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson City Council approved the hiring of Frank Barker on Monday night as the next Deputy Police Chief. He will succeed Brad McConn who is retiring. Three interviews were conducted for the position. All three candidates were internal candidates, one being a part-time officer.
24-year-old Cass County man wins $500K on ticket bought during lunch break
LANSING, MI -- A Cass County man’s lunch break purchase led to the lottery win of a lifetime after he brought home a $500,000 jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Time 10 instant game. “I stopped at the store on my lunch break and bought a Cashword ticket...
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
Hastings man out $20k after contractor never finishes work
The contractor, Kyle Ziegler, has not responded to FOX17’s requests for an interview, but allegedly called the homeowner, Jeremy Teeple, after we reached out this week.
abc57.com
Elkhart River Restoration Association to release 3,000 walleye fish into the river
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Elkhart River Restoration Association will launch boats from Shanklin Park and Violett Cemetery on Monday, with the intention of releasing approximately 3,000 walleye fish into the Elkhart River. The community is invited to watch when the boats launch around 12:30 p.m. According to officials with the...
22 WSBT
City of Dowagiac hosts Under the Harvest Moon Festival
Just in time for the full moon, the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce presents the Under the Harvest Moon Festival this weekend. It celebrates Michigan's beautiful autumn colors with Michigan-grown produce, antiques and handmade merchandise. There will be vintage tractors on display and horse-drawn wagon tours of the city. The event...
threeriversnews.com
Structural issues impede final part of Old Hospital asbestos abatement
THREE RIVERS — Asbestos abatement at the old Three Rivers Hospital building has been temporarily halted, and city officials are awaiting a final inspection to receive permission to potentially begin the demolition process. That update on the progress of the demolition of the Old Hospital building was given by...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan gas prices soar above national average
(FOX 2) - And just like that, high gas headlines have returned to Michigan following another 19-cent jump in prices from a week ago. It now costs $4.36 per gallon in Michigan - more than a dollar higher than this time last year. Though figures like that may not mean...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Westbound I-94 west of Jackson closed due to crashed semitruck
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A crashed semitruck on westbound I-94 west of Jackson had traffic at a standstill Monday morning. The crash was reported at about 11:04 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, west of the M-60 interchange in Sandstone Township, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Crews on scene...
wtvbam.com
Proposed restructure of Probate Court personnel being studied by county officials
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A proposed restructuring of personnel in the juvenile unit of Probate Court was presented to the Branch County Board of Commissioners during their work session last Thursday. Probate Court Referee Wendy Gensch said they wanted to fill two openings with current employees. She is proposing...
13 people hospitalized in van crash near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A crash near Jackson hospitalized 13 people early Sunday, as one of the vehicles was a van holding 10 people, officials said. Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:15 a.m., Oct. 9 to Lee and South Portage roads in Leoni Township east of Jackson, said Mike Jester, director of Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
Popculture
Urgent Warning Issued Over Grocery Stores Selling Produce That May Be Contaminated With Human Waste
Health officials are urging consumers to be extra vigilant with their produce purchases. On Oct. 3, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a concerning consumer advisory concerning the Kuntry Gardens after it was found that produce and other products containing produce from the Homer, Michigan-based company may be contaminated with human waste.
Officers put out garage fire in Kalamazoo
By the time Kalamazoo Public Safety officers arrived on scene, the fire had already spread to a neighboring garage.
wtvbam.com
Coldwater Police receives accreditation from state law enforcement commission
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Police Department has received accreditation from the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission. Two representatives from the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police are scheduled to be at Monday’s City Council meeting to present the department with its accreditation certificate. Public Safety Director...
$10,000 in cash stolen from unlocked car in Michigan, police say
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – Nearly $10,000 of cash was stolen from an unlocked car earlier this year. The cash was stolen from vehicle parked in the 7000 block of 6 Mile Road, near I Drive South in Calhoun County’s Newton Township, Michigan State Police said in a news release sent Oct. 10.
Charlotte Police will no longer be first on the scene for Eaton Township
The Charlotte Police department will no longer be the first to respond to calls and it's due to several changes at the county and local level.
